Just In
- 1 hr ago How Parents' Behaviour Can Help In Raising Well-Behaved Children
-
- 1 hr ago Periodontitis: Symptoms, Causes, Risk factors, Treatment And Prevention
- 1 hr ago Karwa Chauth 2019: Vrat , Muhurta And Puja Vidhi For Unmarried Girls
- 2 hrs ago Fond Of Trying Different Make-up Looks? Hina Khan Has A Couple Of Quirky Ideas For You!
Don't Miss
- News Maharashtra election 2019: Rahul Gandhi to campaign in poll-bound today
- Sports India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 4, Live Score: Ishant removes Markram for duck as India enforce follow-on
- Technology How Apple iPhones Shaped Smartphone Industry One Step At A time
- Movies Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Worldwide Box Office Collections Day 11: Shows Good Growth
- Automobiles Auto Parts Manufacturers Ask Government To Reduce GST To 18 Percent Amidst Industry Slowdown
- Finance India, China To Set Up New Mechanism For Trade And Investment
- Travel 10 Least Visited Places In India And Why You Should Visit Them
- Education October 2: Exclusive 150th Birth Eve Mahatma Gandhi Quotes And Views On Education 2019
Anosmia (Loss Of Smell): Causes, Complications, Diagnosis & Treatment
The sense of smell is something all of us take for granted - well why shouldn't one (and that's where you are wrong). Losing the sense of smell can be quite difficult, where you would not be able to sense the smell of anything and in medical terms, the condition is termed as anosmia.
Anosmia is the partial or complete loss of the sense of smell, which can be temporary or permanent. The condition is not life-threatening but can pose massive limitations in the life of an individual affected by it.
Individuals affected by anosmia may not be able to fully taste foods. This, in turn, can lead to healthy weight loss and malnutrition, as well as irritation and sadness with the way the condition is affecting one's quality of life [1] .
Causes Of Anosmia
Nasal congestion from a cold, allergy, sinus infection or poor air quality is the most common cause of the condition.
Apart from the aforementioned, the following also causes anosmia [2] [3] .
- Injury to the nose and smell nerves from surgery or head trauma
- Old age
- Alzheimer's disease
- Parkinson's disease
- Multiple sclerosis
- Nutritional deficiencies
- Congenital conditions
- Hormonal disturbances
- Certain medications such as heart medications, antibiotics, anti-inflammatory medication, antidepressants
- Exposure to toxic chemicals, such as pesticides or solvents
- Nasal polyps
- Radiation treatment of head and neck cancers
- Cocaine abuse
- Bony deformity inside your nose
- Acute sinusitis (sinus infection)
- Common cold
- Hay fever
- Zinc deficiency
- Schizophrenia
- Influenza (flu)
- Non-allergic rhinitis
- Huntington's disease
The causes of anosmia, as aforementioned, can be classified into different groups depending upon the location or part of the body affected by it and the classifications are as follows [4] :
- Damage to your brain or nerves
- Obstructions of your nasal passages
- Irritation to the mucous membranes lining the nose
Symptoms Of Anosmia
The sign which indicates that one has developed this condition is obvious - the loss of smell. For some people, a change in the way things smell can be noticed in the initial stages of the condition [5] .
Complications Of Anosmia
With the loss of the sense of smell, life can get quite difficult for individuals affected by the condition. Some of the complications related to the condition are as follows [6] :
- Lack of appetite
- Unhealthy weight loss
- Malnutrition
- Depression
Diagnosis Of Anosmia
Loss of smell caused by colds, allergies or sinus infections usually clears up on its own after a few days, but if it doesn't, you must consult a doctor immediately [7] .
The doctor will check for a polyp or growth, which may be impairing your ability to smell. They will also check for the possibilities of infections. To understand the condition more clearly, a CT scan will be advised [8] .
Treatment For Anosmia
The medical care provided for the condition will be dependent on the cause. As mentioned before, if the loss of smell occurs with a cold, allergy, or sinus infection, it typically will clear up on its own in a few days [2] .
Treatments that can help relive anosmia caused by nasal irritation include the following [9] :
- Antibiotics
- Decongestants
- Antihistamines
- Steroid nasal sprays
If the condition is caused by polyps, surgery would be required - which will help in removing the obstruction causing the blockage of smell.
Some of the other means of treatment used for releiving the condition are reducing exposure to nasal irritants and allergens and cessation of smoking [10] .
- [1] Boesveldt, S., Postma, E. M., Boak, D., Welge-Luessen, A., Schöpf, V., Mainland, J. D., ... & Duffy, V. B. (2017). Anosmia—a clinical review. Chemical senses, 42(7), 513-523.
- [2] Rees, R., Macfarlane, G., Gane, S., Philpott, C., Noyce, A., & Schrag, A. (2019). Risk of Parkinson’s in idiopathic anosmia.
- [3] Forni, P. E., & Wray, S. (2015). GnRH, anosmia and hypogonadotropic hypogonadism–where are we?. Frontiers in neuroendocrinology, 36, 165-177.
- [4] Alkelai, A., Olender, T., Haffner‐Krausz, R., Tsoory, M. M., Boyko, V., Tatarskyy, P., ... & Cohn, E. (2016). A role for TENM1 mutations in congenital general anosmia. Clinical genetics, 90(3), 211-219.
- [5] Koutroumpa, F. A., Monsempes, C., François, M. C., De Cian, A., Royer, C., Concordet, J. P., & Jacquin-Joly, E. (2016). Heritable genome editing with CRISPR/Cas9 induces anosmia in a crop pest moth. Scientific reports, 6, 29620.
- [6] Tarakad, A., & Jankovic, J. (2017). Anosmia and ageusia in parkinson's disease. In International review of neurobiology (Vol. 133, pp. 541-556). Academic Press.
- [7] Jiang, R. S., Twu, C. W., & Liang, K. L. (2015). Medical treatment of traumatic anosmia. Otolaryngology--Head and Neck Surgery, 152(5), 954-958.
- [8] Alkelai, A., Olender, T., Dode, C., Shushan, S., Tatarskyy, P., Furman-Haran, E., ... & Milgrom, R. (2017). Next-generation sequencing of patients with congenital anosmia. European Journal of Human Genetics, 25(12), 1377.
- [9] Bakker, K., Catroppa, C., & Anderson, V. (2016). Anosmia and olfactory outcomes following paediatric traumatic brain injury. Brain injury, 30(2), 191-198.
- [10] Sailani, M. R., Jingga, I., MirMazlomi, S. H., Bitarafan, F., Bernstein, J. A., Snyder, M. P., & Garshasbi, M. (2017). Isolated congenital anosmia and CNGA2 mutation. Scientific reports, 7(1), 2667.