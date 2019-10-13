Anosmia (Loss Of Smell): Causes, Complications, Diagnosis & Treatment Disorders Cure oi-Amritha K

The sense of smell is something all of us take for granted - well why shouldn't one (and that's where you are wrong). Losing the sense of smell can be quite difficult, where you would not be able to sense the smell of anything and in medical terms, the condition is termed as anosmia.

Anosmia is the partial or complete loss of the sense of smell, which can be temporary or permanent. The condition is not life-threatening but can pose massive limitations in the life of an individual affected by it.

Individuals affected by anosmia may not be able to fully taste foods. This, in turn, can lead to healthy weight loss and malnutrition, as well as irritation and sadness with the way the condition is affecting one's quality of life [1] .

Causes Of Anosmia

Nasal congestion from a cold, allergy, sinus infection or poor air quality is the most common cause of the condition.

Apart from the aforementioned, the following also causes anosmia [2] [3] .

Injury to the nose and smell nerves from surgery or head trauma

Old age

Alzheimer's disease

Parkinson's disease

Multiple sclerosis

Nutritional deficiencies

Congenital conditions

Hormonal disturbances

Certain medications such as heart medications, antibiotics, anti-inflammatory medication, antidepressants

Exposure to toxic chemicals, such as pesticides or solvents

Nasal polyps

Radiation treatment of head and neck cancers

Cocaine abuse

Bony deformity inside your nose

Acute sinusitis (sinus infection)

Common cold

Hay fever

Zinc deficiency

Schizophrenia

Influenza (flu)

Non-allergic rhinitis

Huntington's disease

The causes of anosmia, as aforementioned, can be classified into different groups depending upon the location or part of the body affected by it and the classifications are as follows [4] :

Damage to your brain or nerves

Obstructions of your nasal passages

Irritation to the mucous membranes lining the nose

Symptoms Of Anosmia

The sign which indicates that one has developed this condition is obvious - the loss of smell. For some people, a change in the way things smell can be noticed in the initial stages of the condition [5] .

Complications Of Anosmia

With the loss of the sense of smell, life can get quite difficult for individuals affected by the condition. Some of the complications related to the condition are as follows [6] :

Lack of appetite

Unhealthy weight loss

Malnutrition

Depression

Diagnosis Of Anosmia

Loss of smell caused by colds, allergies or sinus infections usually clears up on its own after a few days, but if it doesn't, you must consult a doctor immediately [7] .

The doctor will check for a polyp or growth, which may be impairing your ability to smell. They will also check for the possibilities of infections. To understand the condition more clearly, a CT scan will be advised [8] .

Treatment For Anosmia

The medical care provided for the condition will be dependent on the cause. As mentioned before, if the loss of smell occurs with a cold, allergy, or sinus infection, it typically will clear up on its own in a few days [2] .

Treatments that can help relive anosmia caused by nasal irritation include the following [9] :

Antibiotics

Decongestants

Antihistamines

Steroid nasal sprays

If the condition is caused by polyps, surgery would be required - which will help in removing the obstruction causing the blockage of smell.

Some of the other means of treatment used for releiving the condition are reducing exposure to nasal irritants and allergens and cessation of smoking [10] .

