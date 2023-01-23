Just In
- 52 min ago Atlantis The Royal Launch: Gauri Khan, Beyonce, Kendall Jenner, And More Dazzle On The Red Carpet, Pics!
- 1 hr ago Shruti Haasan's Golden Black Saree Is The Perfect Example Of Voguish; Pics!
- 5 hrs ago Swami Vivekanandas Invaluable Advice That Continues To Inspire Students Even Today
- 5 hrs ago What Is Vitamin P? What Are The Benefits And Food Sources?
Don't Miss
- News India to host SCO film festival in Mumbai, no entry from Pakistan yet
- Movies Bigg Boss 16’s Ankit Gupta Reveals The REAL Reason For Doing Junooniyatt With Gautam Vig & Neha Rana
- Sports Ravindra Jadeja claims his first priority is to regain 100 per cent fitness
- Finance Latest Bonus Share, Stock Split For Jan, Feb: Multibagger Small Cap Stocks Announce
- Automobiles Tata Sierra Concept First Look Review - The Retro Flagship Of The Future
- Technology Samsung India Betting Big On 5G Smartphones; Expects 75% sales in 2023
- Travel The World’s most Overrated Holiday destination in 2023
- Education NMIMS Admission: School of Performing Arts will be closing registration for BA Indian, Western Music Soon
Sleep Techniques From All Over The World: What Works And What Doesn’t?
Having adequate sleep is as important as having nutritious food in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Many diseases are caused by poor lifestyle habits, untimely meals, and insufficient exercise.
A lack of adequate sleep may also result in serious health problems. In order for the mind to function properly and the body to remain healthy, individuals need at least six hours of sleep every day.
Sleeping for a few hours seems like the ultimate solution to most of your problems, whether they are physical or mental. However, it is important to distinguish between oversleeping and undersleeping (sleep deprivation) [1][2].
Here's a look at some sleep hacks from around the world to see what works and what doesn't.
World's Best Sleep Hacks: How to Wake Up Feeling More Rested
1. Sweden
Välling: In Sweden, drinking warm porridge containing milk and oats prior to bedtime is a classic trick to help children and adults sleep better. Milk cereal drinks containing ground oats and cow's milk are often given to infants and toddlers because they are nutrient-dense and filling.
Does it work?
Drinking warm milk can help promote better sleep [3].
Elk meat: A popular sleep-inducing food in Sweden is elk meat, which contains 30.2 grams of protein and 0.545 grams of tryptophan, an essential amino acid.
Does it work?
It has been demonstrated that tryptophan supplementation, especially over one gram, can improve sleep quality [4].
2. Japan
Shikibuton tradition: Traditionally, shikibutons are made from natural materials, such as cotton and wool, and are used as a floor mattress. They are not only space-saving, but they may also offer sleep and health benefits.
Does it work?
While little research has been conducted on futon mattresses, such as shikibutons, some believe they provide support for the spine and prevent or alleviate low back pain [5].
3. Guatemala
Worry dolls: The worry doll is a handmade doll made by the highland indigenous people of Guatemala. They are made of wood, wire, or colourful fabric and are dressed in traditional Mayan attire [6]. Children with anxiety are often given these dolls, which they are encouraged to speak to before placing them under their pillows, speaking their worries and fears to the doll.
Does it work?
Despite the lack of scientific proof that the dolls can actually take away your worries, it is believed that naming stressors and symbolically releasing them can assist in processing and coping with difficult feelings.
On A Final Note...
Be it any technique, proper sleep is essential for your overall health. The amount of sleep required by an individual varies from person to person, but studies and health experts consistently emphasize the importance of adults getting six to nine hours of sleep each night in order to avoid the onset of a number of health problems.
- home n gardenTips For Buying Good Quality Mattresses, How You Can Choose Right One For Yourself
- diabetesCan Poor Sleep Quality Increase Your Risk For Type 2 Diabetes? Know How Sleep And Diabetes Are Linked
- wellnessDid You Know These Benefits Of Massaging Feet Before Bedtime?
- wellnessExpert Article: How To Reprogramme Your Subconscious Mind For Entrepreneurial Success While You Sleep
- wellnessCPAP In Obstructive Sleep Apnea: Benefits And Risks Of The CPAP Machine
- gardeningKeeping These 8 Plants In Your Bedroom Can Improve Your Health
- babyWhy Do Newborns Smile In Their Sleep?
- wellnessSleep: Here's How Much You Really Need For Optimal Cognition And Wellbeing - New Research
- skin careWhat Really Is Beauty Sleep? Does It Have Any Benefits For Your Skin?
- wellnessWorld Sleep Day: Sleep-Lovers, Rejoice! Here Are Some Surprising Benefits Of Getting More Sleep
- wellnessWorld Sleep Day 2022: People With These Medical Conditions May Benefit From Wearing A Sleep Eye Cover
- pulseHappy World Sleep Day 2022: Greetings, Quotes, Messages, Images and Wishes