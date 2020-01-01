New Year 2020: 10 Science-backed Hangover Remedies For You Wellness oi-Amritha K

With the new year around the corner, the parties and the binge-drinking from the Christmas day to the New Years are finally catching up to you. You have a headache, you have a stomach ache and it feels like everything around you sounds 100 times louder than it actually is. Worry not - you just have a hangover.

With studies suggesting that a hangover is caused when alcohol disrupts biological rhythms or that the impurities produced when alcohol is distilled can make you feel nauseous, hangovers are everyone's worst enemy [1] .

Roughly, it can take 8 to 24 hours for the symptoms of a hangover to disappear. However, there are some ways through which you can help yourself in managing the throbbing pain and immense weight to the head.

Lemonade, ginger tea, fruit juices, bananas and eggs are some of the foods which help you cure a hangover. As we want you to enjoy to the fullest, we have compiled some healthy cures for hangover for you. Let's have a look at the healthy cures for a hangover.

1. Water Alcohol dehydrates your body due to which you feel awfully lethargic. Drink plenty of water to rehydrate your body to get rid of a hangover. It is a very known and healthy cure for a hangover. As alcohol is a diuretic, it can make you pee often, thereby causing dehydration. Although dehydration is not considered a main cause of hangovers, it may contribute to symptoms like thirst, headache, fatigue and dry mouth. Drink a glass of water or another non-alcoholic beverage between drinks and to have at least one big glass of water before going to sleep. 2. Lemon Juice As your body is dehydrated, you need to take as many fluids as you can. Lemon juice is a very healthy cure for a hangover. Simply drinking lemon juice with low sugar will also give you lots of energy and raise your glucose levels. 3. Scrambled Eggs Eat scrambled eggs to get rid of a hangover. Many people are able to beat their hangover with this formula. If you are not very keen to eat scrambled eggs, you can have boiled or fried eggs also as they also help beat that deliberating pain and uneasiness caused by hangovers. 4. Bananas When you drink excessively, it affects your body in many ways. Excessive drinking of alcohol reduces potassium in your body which makes you tired and nauseous. Have bananas to solve this problem, as these fruits are rich in potassium and can help prevent a bad hangover from developing the next morning. 5. Ginger tea Ginger helps you get rid of a headache. It also helps your stomach digest alcohol faster and easily. Simply have two to three cups of ginger tea to get rid of a hangover. 6. Yoghurt Although one may not be convinced with the fact that dairy products can help cure a hangover, studies support it. It helps boost your immune system and reduces the harmful effects of toxins present in alcohol. 7. Coffee Have one or two cups of coffee (preferably black coffee) to cure your hangover as it is known as a healthy hangover cure. Coffee helps you get rid of a headache and helps the stomach to metabolise alcohol faster. So, sip coffee and fight your hangover. 8. Borage oil Studies have pointed out that a supplement containing both prickly pear and borage oil, an oil derived from the seeds of starflower has been proven effective in curing terrible hangovers. The study found that it reduced hangover symptoms in 88 per cent of participants. 9. Prickly Pear According to some studies, prickly pear has been proven beneficial in treating hangovers. It was found that prickly pear extract helped manage the hangover symptoms and cut the risk of hangover severity in half. 10. Get Plenty Of Sleep Alcohol can cause sleep disturbances and may be associated with decreased sleep quality and duration for some individuals. Studies point out that, while a lack of sleep does not cause a hangover, it can make your hangover worse. Getting a good night's sleep and allowing your body to recover may help alleviate symptoms and make a hangover more bearable. On A Final Note… With symptoms that include headache, nausea, dizziness, thirst, and sensitivity to light or sound, hangovers can feel like a heavy price to pay the morning after a night of heavy drinking. Follow these aforementioned remedies to avoid a dreadful morning and enjoy your party, worry-free!

