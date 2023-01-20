Salmonella And Colon Cancer: What Are The Risks? How To Prevent Salmonella Infection? Wellness oi-Amritha K

Colon cancer begins in the large intestine (colon), the last part of the digestive tract. It is most frequently found in older adults, though it may occur at any age.

What Causes Colon Cancer?

There is no clear cause of most colon cancers. It is generally believed that colon cancer is caused by mutations in the DNA of healthy cells in the colon. DNA contains instructions that tell a cell how to function [1].

It is natural for healthy cells to grow and divide in an orderly manner so that your body functions normally. However, when a cell's DNA is damaged and becomes cancerous, it continues to divide even after a new cell is no longer needed. As the cells accumulate, a tumour is formed.

Can Salmonella Cause Colon Cancer?

A new study suggests that exposure to salmonella bacteria is associated with a higher risk of colon cancer. Salmonella exposure was linked to earlier development of colon cancer and larger tumour size [2].

With salmonella exposure, researchers found that mice developed larger tumours and accelerated tumour growth. They also observed that there was an increased level of salmonella relocated into the tumours.

During infection, salmonella hijacks essential host signalling pathways, which may lead to cancerous transformation. More research is needed to figure out how salmonella exposure impacts colon cancer risk.

This highlights the importance of reducing salmonella exposure to prevent colon cancer and tumour growth in people with a weak immune system. So does salmonella cause colon cancer? Not essentially. But it does increase the risk of developing colon cancer and worsen the condition in people with colon cancer [3].

What Causes Salmonella Infections?

In most cases, salmonella is contracted by consuming food or water contaminated with faeces. The bacteria live in the intestines of people, animals, and birds [4].

There are a lot of foods that can get you sick, including raw meat, poultry, and seafood, raw or undercooked eggs,

Fruits and vegetables that aren't pasteurised [5].

When people don't wash their hands thoroughly after using the toilet or changing a diaper or after handling contaminated food, many foods get contaminated [6].

Putting your fingers in your mouth after touching something contaminated can also cause infection.

Many pets, especially birds and reptiles, carry salmonella bacteria in their feathers, fur, skin, or faeces. Some pet food can be contaminated with salmonella too.

Salmonella Infection Complications

It's usually not a big deal. But in certain people - especially babies, young kids, older people, transplant recipients, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems - complications can be severe [7].

Salmonella Infection: How To Prevent It?

The best way to avoid salmonella is to prepare food properly, wash your hands, avoid contamination, and don't eat raw meat, dairy, or eggs.

It's especially important to use preventative measures when preparing food or caring for babies, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems [8].

Here are some ways to prevent salmonella:

Make sure you cook and store your food right.

Don't eat raw eggs.

Store raw meat, poultry, and seafood away from other foods in the fridge to prevent cross-contamination.

Make sure you have two cutting boards in your kitchen - one for raw meat, one for fruits and veggies.

You should wash your hands with soap and water after using the toilet, changing a diaper, handling raw meat or poultry, cleaning up pet faeces, or touching pets or other animals.

Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2023, 22:03 [IST]