Why Rub Alcohol On Belly For Cold?

What Is The Remedy Mix? Take 2 tablespoons of alcohol and mix it with 1 tablespoon water and dip a small cotton ball in it. Place that cotton on your navel or belly button. Relax for a while and remove the cotton after 10-20 minutes. You can use rubbing alcohol (also called isopropyl alcohol) for this, which are ethanol-based liquids and cannot be consumed due to the bitterants added [2]. Note: If you have cuts or blisters around the navel, don't use alcohol as it may cause a burning sensation.

What Does The Remedy Treat? It may sound unlikely but placing the alcohol-dipped cotton ball on your navel can ease tension and reduce the effects of colds and the flu on your body [2]. According to a recent study, it was reported that this alcohol remedy for a cold is especially common among low-income and minority communities, where it is passed down through generations and in some cases recommended by doctors [3]. Apart from easing the symptoms of a cold, this remedy is also beneficial for managing menstrual cramps, motion sickness, coughs and dry lips [4][5].

How Does The Remedy Work? When alcohol is rubbed on the skin, it soothes your skin and helps reduce the body temperature. By stimulating your navel and applying a little amount of alcohol on your navel, you will be able to bring down the high temperatures as well as a runny nose [6]. When we rub isopropyl alcohol onto our skin, we feel a refreshing sensation which could potentially help lower our body temperature [7][8].

Are There Any Side Effects? Although the trick can bring down your temperature, using isopropyl alcohol to cool a fever can have certain health consequences [9]. Not only does our skin absorb rubbing alcohol very rapidly, but when applied in large quantities, the vapours we inhale can cause alcohol poisoning along with other health problems. If your skin is sensitive or if you are allergic to the smell of alcohol, then avoid trying this remedy.

Can I Use This Remedy For My Child? The answer is NO. Using isopropyl alcohol to cool a fever can have very serious health consequences in children. There have been various studies and reports which point out that using this remedy of alcohol on navel or belly button has caused the children to slip into comas [10]. Frequent use of this remedy has also been linked with the onset of cardiac and neurological problems in adults [11][12].

On A Final Note… When used in moderation, this remedy can be a quick relief from fever and cold. However, constant use can have serious side effects on your overall health. Therefore, it is advisable to discuss with your doctor before trying this measure.