Did You Know These Health Benefits Of Rosehip Tea? Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

Since time immemorial, herbal teas have been considered an effective dose in curing various ailments. Some of the most common herbal teas are tulsi, ginger, mint, cinnamon, pepper and so on. But, the one herbal tea that stands out is rosehip tea. Rosehips are the fruits of the rose plant that is located just below the rose flower.

Rosehip tea is made from steeping crushed or dried rosehips, which has a delicate, floral and a sweet taste with a pungent aftertaste. Rosehip tea is known to provide innumerable health benefits - thanks to the flavonoids - vitamin C, polyphenols, carotenoids, catechins and other phytochemicals it contains [1].

1. Promotes heart health Rosehips are high in flavonoids, an antioxidant that have been shown to lower high blood pressure and improve blood flow to the heart. According to a study published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, obese people who consumed a drink containing 40 grams of rose hip powder per day had a significant reduction in blood pressure and bad cholesterol levels. 2. Prevents diabetes As per a study, rosehip powder has a positive effect on inducing insulin levels and decreasing blood sugar levels, the primary risk factor for diabetes. It is due to the fact that rosehip extract contains antioxidants that may protect against chronic diseases like diabetes. 3. Strengthens immunity Rosehip contains vitamin C, a water-soluble antioxidant that plays a vital role in strengthening the immune system. It works by stimulating the production and enhancing the function of white blood cells. 4. Aids in weight loss Studies have shown that rosehip tea may help in losing weight. Rosehips are high in antioxidants called tiliroside, which may have fat-burning properties, thus lowering the risk of obesity. 5. Enhances skin health Rosehips are an excellent source of vitamin C, an essential vitamin needed for collagen synthesis and to protect skin cells against sun damage. Thus, drinking rosehip tea can help keep your skin looking tighter and more youthful. In addition, rosehip tea contains the keto-carotenoid called astaxanthin, which may have anti-ageing effects on the skin. 6. Lowers pain and inflammation Rosehip tea is high in compounds with anti-inflammatory properties, including galactolipids and polyphenols. Studies have shown that galactolipids have strong anti-inflammatory properties and they have the ability to lower joint pain. Side Effects Of Rosehip Tea Rosehip tea hasn't been shown to cause any side effects. However, if you are taking lithium, a drug used for treating psychiatric disorders then you should avoid rosehip tea. Because, rosehips have a diuretic effect which could increase the concentration of lithium in the body, thereby causing serious side effects. How To Make Rosehip Tea Ingredients: 4 tsp dried whole or crushed rosehip

4 cups water

4-5 peppermint leaves

1 tsp honey for taste Method: Add rosehips and water to a pot.

Slowly bring it to a boil and simmer it for few minutes.

Allow it to steep for 5 minutes.

Remove from heat and add the peppermint leaves and honey for taste.