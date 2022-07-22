7 Reasons Why You Should Stop Drinking Bottled Water Wellness oi-Amritha K

A growing number of health concerns and a lack of clean drinking water have led to the growth of the bottled water market in India - which in itself is paradoxical. The consumption of flavoured bottled water is on the rise in India. There is a growing trend among consumers to prefer flavoured bottled water to plain bottled water [1]. Any bottled water, regardless of flavour or brand value, is bottled water.

And if experts and scientifically proven studies are to be trusted, bottled water is not good for our health in the long run.

Why You Should Stop Drinking Bottled Water

1. Bacteria levels

In most cases, natural mineral water is obtained from springs or boreholes. Mineral water can contain a variety of organisms, such as coliforms, which can live for a considerable amount of time, especially when the water is provided in plastic bottles or bottled manually. In recent years, bottled water has been identified as a possible risk factor for Campylobacter infection - a common foodborne illness [2].

2. The misconception of 'better quality'

Bottled water's convenience, taste, and perceived cleanliness make it attractive to many people. Consumers believe that the quality of the water is better than that of tap water. The reality, however, is quite different. According to studies, the bacteria levels in bottled water were higher than those in tap water. Bacteria levels in some cases were much higher than those in tap water [3].

3. Plastic contamination

Plastics used for bottling are manufactured using petroleum products and other chemicals. As a result, the plastic container of bottled water can degrade over time, causing plastic compounds to leak into the water depending on the production methods and storage conditions [4].

While some bottled water manufacturers are discontinuing the use of bottles containing BPA, this is not the case for all companies. The plastic compound has been shown to leak into the water in studies. In addition, as a hormone, BPA is believed to contribute to the development of breast cancer in our bodies [5].

4. Risk of carcinogens

Warm water in a plastic bottle is more likely to contain carcinogenic compounds due to the reaction between the water and the plastic. Store warm water in glass bottles rather than plastic bottles [6].

5. Pregnancy complications

The BPA used in Type 7 plastic water bottles is proven to cause complications for pregnant women and their unborn children. BPA mimics faux-oestrogen, which may result in chromosomal abnormalities and birth defects [7].

6. Early puberty

Exposure to chemicals that mimic hormones like oestrogen will result in early puberty. In addition, many studies show that low-quality bottled water can affect fertility [7].

7. Environmental hazard

Despite the availability of recycling facilities, only one out of every seven discarded units ends up in a recycling facility. Typically, they are disposed of in landfills; however, some of them may end up on our planet as litter. It takes 450 to 1000 years for plastic bottles to decompose [8].

On A Final Note...

The best sustainable way to carry your water is in an insulated thermos made of stainless steel. Whether your drink is cold or hot, the insulation will keep it comfortable. To keep your thermos fresh and germ-free, wash it every other day with a stiff-bristled brush and warm water.

Make sure you choose the right bottle for storing and transporting water. When storing water, it is best to use glass or steel bottles. When selecting bottled water, look for those with codes 2, 4 and 5. The quality of the bottles determines the quality of the water contained within.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, July 22, 2022, 12:07 [IST]