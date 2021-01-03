What Is Quarantine 15: Common Causes Of Weight Gain During The Lockdown And How To Manage It

What Is Quarantine 15?

Gaining weight during the pandemic, especially if you are spending most of your time at home should be no news and there is n need whatsoever for you to feel guilty that you have gained some weight during these seven months.

And now that the lockdown and quarantine restrictions are easing up, the world is slowly preparing to the adapt the new normal, which in a way is no longer ‘new.' This, studies point out, are causing people to be concerned about ‘COVID curves' and the ‘Quarantine 15' [1].

While there have been a significant ‘weight loss' around the world (more time in hand, more time to work out), Quarantine 15 or the weight gain during quarantine surpasses the weight loss numbers [2][3].

Life has been disrupted in a major way and this essentially poses a risk for people who struggle with weight [4]. There are multiple reasons why people have gained weight during the lockdown and today, Boldsky will help you understand the reasons behind the weight gain and help you figure out a way to manage it.

