Just In
Don't Miss
- News NDA is ‘No Data Available’ alliance: Tharoor’s dig at Centre's replies in Parliament
- Sports IPL 2020: MI vs KKR: Boult backs Bumrah to bounce back against Knight Riders
- Technology Realme M1 Sonic Review: Affordable Electric Toothbrush That Could Have Been Smarter
- Movies Uh Oh! Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter's Khaali Peeli Trailer Garners More Dislikes Than Likes!
- Finance Study Suggests Govt Should Cap MDR Fees On Debit Cards At 0.6%
- Automobiles Ford Endeavour Sport Launched In India: Priced At Rs 35.10 Lakh
- Education IIT Guwahati Convocation 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addresses Students Virtually
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Andaman and Nicobar Islands In September
8 Perfect Substitutes For Nutmeg
Nutmeg is a popular spice made from the seeds of the nutmeg tree (Myristica fragrans). It is available in whole-seed form as well as in the form of ground spice. Nutmeg is known to have an array of health benefits.
Nutmeg has a milder, sweeter taste and a nutty flavour, which is commonly used in a variety of savoury and sweet dishes like pies, soups, eggnog, cookies, beverages, etc.
If you are cooking a recipe and find out that you have ran out of this spice in your kitchen, you needn't worry, as there are many other wonderful spices that you can use as a substitute for nutmeg.
Read on to learn more about the best substitutes for nutmeg.
1. Mace
Mace is the best substitute for nutmeg. Mace is the bright red outer covering of the nutmeg seed [1]. It is either used in whole or ground form, resulting in a red-coloured spice which tastes a little spicier than nutmeg. Use small amounts of ground mace in your recipes.
2. Cinnamon
Cinnamon is a well-known spice that comes in whole and powdered form [2]. It has a strong and pungent flavour and can be used both in sweet and savoury dishes. Start by using only small amounts of ground cinnamon and if needed you can add more.
3. Clove
Cloves are another popular spice used almost in all kinds of recipes [3]. It has a sweet, peppery flavour that tastes similar to nutmeg. This is why many recipe ingredients will have both nutmeg and cloves due to their similar taste. If you don't have nutmeg in your kitchen, you can use ground cloves as a substitute. Make sure to use half the recommended amount when replacing nutmeg with ground cloves.
4. Garam masala
Garam masala is a spice blend commonly used in Indian and Asian cuisines. Garam masala works best in savoury dishes. This popular spice contains a mix of cloves, mace, cinnamon, cardamom, black pepper, nutmeg, cumin and coriander. So, if you are looking for an alternative to nutmeg garam masala is the best choice.
5. Ginger
Ginger is a common spice widely used in a variety of cooking techniques [4]. The spice is often used in savoury dishes. Ginger has a spicier flavour than nutmeg. Ginger can be used as a substitute for nutmeg in savoury dishes and may not go well in sweet dishes. Replace nutmeg with an equal amount of ground ginger.
6. Allspice
Allspice, also known as Jamaica pepper is obtained from the berries of the tree (Pimenta dioica). The taste of allspice is a blend of nutmeg, pepper, cinnamon and juniper berries. However, authentic allspice is only made from the berries and does not contain a mix of other spices.
The flavour of allspice makes a good choice for a nutmeg substitute. Just use an equal amount of allspice in place of nutmeg.
7. Apple pie spice
Apple pie spice is most commonly used in apple-based desserts. It contains a mix of cinnamon and small amounts of cardamom, ginger, nutmeg and allspice. If you don't have nutmeg in your kitchen pantry, you can use apple pie spice in your sweet recipes. Just use half the amount of apple pie spice in place of nutmeg called for in your recipe.
8. Pumpkin pie spice
Pumpkin pie spice is a blend of nutmeg, ginger, cinnamon and allspice. You can use pumpkin pie spice as a substitute for nutmeg in both savoury and sweet dishes. Use pumpkin pie spice in equal quantities as that of nutmeg called for in your recipe.
Common FAQs
Q. What can be used instead of nutmeg?
A. You can use cloves, cinnamon, ginger, mace, allspice and garam masala instead of nutmeg.
Q. Can I use cardamom instead of nutmeg?
A. No, both cardamom and nutmeg do not taste the same.