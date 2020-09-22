8 Perfect Substitutes For Nutmeg Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

Nutmeg is a popular spice made from the seeds of the nutmeg tree (Myristica fragrans). It is available in whole-seed form as well as in the form of ground spice. Nutmeg is known to have an array of health benefits.

Nutmeg has a milder, sweeter taste and a nutty flavour, which is commonly used in a variety of savoury and sweet dishes like pies, soups, eggnog, cookies, beverages, etc.

If you are cooking a recipe and find out that you have ran out of this spice in your kitchen, you needn't worry, as there are many other wonderful spices that you can use as a substitute for nutmeg.

Read on to learn more about the best substitutes for nutmeg.

1. Mace Mace is the best substitute for nutmeg. Mace is the bright red outer covering of the nutmeg seed [1]. It is either used in whole or ground form, resulting in a red-coloured spice which tastes a little spicier than nutmeg. Use small amounts of ground mace in your recipes. 15 Indian Spices And Their Amazing Health Benefits 2. Cinnamon Cinnamon is a well-known spice that comes in whole and powdered form [2]. It has a strong and pungent flavour and can be used both in sweet and savoury dishes. Start by using only small amounts of ground cinnamon and if needed you can add more. 3. Clove Cloves are another popular spice used almost in all kinds of recipes [3]. It has a sweet, peppery flavour that tastes similar to nutmeg. This is why many recipe ingredients will have both nutmeg and cloves due to their similar taste. If you don't have nutmeg in your kitchen, you can use ground cloves as a substitute. Make sure to use half the recommended amount when replacing nutmeg with ground cloves. What Is The Shelf Life Of Spices & How To Store Them? 4. Garam masala Garam masala is a spice blend commonly used in Indian and Asian cuisines. Garam masala works best in savoury dishes. This popular spice contains a mix of cloves, mace, cinnamon, cardamom, black pepper, nutmeg, cumin and coriander. So, if you are looking for an alternative to nutmeg garam masala is the best choice. 5. Ginger Ginger is a common spice widely used in a variety of cooking techniques [4]. The spice is often used in savoury dishes. Ginger has a spicier flavour than nutmeg. Ginger can be used as a substitute for nutmeg in savoury dishes and may not go well in sweet dishes. Replace nutmeg with an equal amount of ground ginger. Ginger: A Medicinal Herb With Benefits 6. Allspice Allspice, also known as Jamaica pepper is obtained from the berries of the tree (Pimenta dioica). The taste of allspice is a blend of nutmeg, pepper, cinnamon and juniper berries. However, authentic allspice is only made from the berries and does not contain a mix of other spices. The flavour of allspice makes a good choice for a nutmeg substitute. Just use an equal amount of allspice in place of nutmeg. Cloves: Health Benefits, Ways To Use And Recipes 7. Apple pie spice Apple pie spice is most commonly used in apple-based desserts. It contains a mix of cinnamon and small amounts of cardamom, ginger, nutmeg and allspice. If you don't have nutmeg in your kitchen pantry, you can use apple pie spice in your sweet recipes. Just use half the amount of apple pie spice in place of nutmeg called for in your recipe. 8. Pumpkin pie spice Pumpkin pie spice is a blend of nutmeg, ginger, cinnamon and allspice. You can use pumpkin pie spice as a substitute for nutmeg in both savoury and sweet dishes. Use pumpkin pie spice in equal quantities as that of nutmeg called for in your recipe. Common FAQs Q. What can be used instead of nutmeg? A. You can use cloves, cinnamon, ginger, mace, allspice and garam masala instead of nutmeg. Q. Can I use cardamom instead of nutmeg? A. No, both cardamom and nutmeg do not taste the same.