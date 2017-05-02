Ginger: A Medicinal Herb With Benefits

Come monsoon or winters, we have all fancied a freshly brewed cup of 'adrak wali chai' (ginger tea).

Widely available in the market throughout the year, Ginger is one of the most commonly used spices in the world today. It has carminative properties, making it the ideal condiment for treating various health conditions.

Ginger is a flowering plant that is known to have originated in China. It belongs to the Zingiberaeae family. The rhizome (underground part of the stem) is used as a spice, better known as ginger root, or simply ginger. It belongs to the plant family that includes turmeric (haldi), cardamom (elaichi) and galangal.

This delightfully fragrant spice is known for its innumerable health benefits. It helps fight cramps, soothes sore muscles, reduces inflammation, combats nausea, prevents ulcers, aids digestion, calms cranky winter skin and a host of other diseases.

For over centuries, Romans, Indians and Chinese have used ginger extensively to cure a host of ailments.

Ginger has been linked to countless health benefits, including cutting down the risk of diabetes, heart disease, obesity, while also nourishing the hair and promoting healthy skin.

Interestingly, in the first century AD, ginger made its way into Europe through the lucrative spice trade.

Amazing Health Benefits Of Ginger:

Well, we cannot stop raving about this spicy fellow and here is why you should include it in your daily diet.

Combats Indigestion And Nausea:

Are you a momma-to-be and having painful episodes of dealing with acute stomach pain or morning sickness? Ginger can come to your rescue to ease digestive troubles by relaxing the smooth muscle in the lining of your gut, which helps move food along the system.

Now, you know why our Grandmas spread the gospel of downing that ginger ale before you head out to play. It is extremely effective against bloating, flatulence, constipation, and gastrointestinal problems.

Its quick absorption and rapid regulation of body functions cure nausea without any side effects. If rocky flights and long car journeys make your stomach churn, nibble on a piece of crystallized or pickled ginger.

Next time your tummy starts growling like a dying whale and you cannot help but writhe in pain, reach out for a glass of freshly-made ginger juice.

Recipe 1:Take 2 tablespoons of ginger extract/juice, 1 teaspoon of lemon juice, a pinch of rock salt, a glass of water, stir the mixture thoroughly and consume it immediately.

Refreshing, isn't it? If you find the taste of ginger too piquant for your 'tastes', you could also treat yourself to some Ginger candies?

Recipe 2: Dip the fresh and thick ginger slices into honey, add a little butter and cook it for 3-5 minutes on low heat, allow it to cool and harden for about 30-40 minutes. And you are ready to pop one! Have one daily.

Reduces Muscle Pain And Soreness:

No more oohs and aahs after those grueling and sweat-burning workout sessions. Ginger's warming essential oil improves circulation and blood flow, making it an ace at relieving tired muscles.

Due to its inflammatory properties, ginger is considered to be the best natural painkiller. Try this relaxing soak:

Recipe: Grate 4 tablespoons of fresh ginger and seal it in a cotton bag; place the bag under running bathwater. Dab it on achy areas.

Menstrual Cramps Reliever:

Got excruciating period pains? Try ginger tea! Dysmenorrhea (menstrual pain) is a common occurrence for millions of women across the world.

Studies indicate that due to its anti-spasmodic characteristics, ginger acts as a natural pain reliever for relieving painful period camps.

Recipe: Just steep 2 tablespoons of fresh ginger root in water for 15 minutes, strain, and enjoy it with honey or lemon. You deserve to be pampered well, ladies :) !

Cures Migraine/Headaches:

If you are prone to splitting headaches often, ginger is your go-to ingredient. Owing to its excellent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, ginger works very well in alleviating pain.

Migraine headaches are mostly caused due to inflammation of blood vessels in the brain.

Ginger contains the compound called capsaicin, which is known to relieve pain, and gingerols act on pain receptors, thus reducing pain altogether.

Recipe: Cut fresh ginger into small pieces and sprinkle salt on it. Chew them slowly.

Fights the Dreaded 'C' - Cancer:

Cancer is a very serious ailment that is characterized by uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells. Ginger extract has been considered as an alternative treatment for several forms of cancer, especially ovarian cancer.

It is effective in nullifying cancerous cells, which is better than chemotherapy drugs. The anti-cancer properties are attributed to 6-gingerol, a substance largely found in large amounts of raw ginger.

Consuming ginger helps lessen inflammation of the colon and the intestines, thereby lowering the risk of colon cancer.

Helps Control Diabetes And Reduces Cholesterol Levels:

High levels of LDL cholesterol puts you at a greater risk of heart stroke and cardiovascular diseases.

Ginger can help lower the levels of bad cholesterol (LDL) and also that of triglycerides in the blood, thereby reducing the risk of heart troubles.

Regular ginger use has been associated with lowered risk of heart disease and stroke, making it another superfood.

Ginger, garlic and onions have all been known to possess anti-blood-clotting ability, which makes them a must-have in your daily dietary intake.

Gingerols, the powerful compounds present in ginger, are considered to be a natural cure in preventing and reversing diabetes, by enhancing insulin stimulity.

Recipe: Take 1 tablespoon of sliced ginger and put it in two cups of boiling water for ten minutes. After pouring, add a few drops of honey (or sugar-free substitute as advised by the physician) and drink it at least 2 or 3 times in a day.

Say Bye To Bacterial Infections:

Bioactive substance present in fresh ginger significantly lowers the risk of bacterial infections. It is very effective against oral bacteria linked to gum-inflammatory diseases, such as gingivitis and periodontitis.

Ginger has powerful anti-bacterial properties. If you are visiting a hospital for a surgery, or just visiting someone who is ailing, it is best to carry some ginger essential oil in water and drink it, to guard yourself from contracting any infections.

Fungal infections are notoriously resistant to conventional medicine; but they don't have a fighting chance against ginger. Include ginger in your meals regularly to stave off fungal infections of any kind.

Recipe: Prepare a quick ginger unguent by mixing together a few drops of pure ginger essential oil with tea tree oil and a tsp of coconut oil. Apply on the affected areas.

Immunity Booster:

Ginger helps boost the immune system, and is very effective in keeping the body warm and fighting cold extremities, which in turn breaks down toxin accumulation in the body.

It also cleanses the lymphatic system, which is simply our body's 'sewage system'. Accumulation of toxins for prolonged periods make you susceptible to all kinds of infections, especially related to respiratory function.

Treat Ulcers and GERD (Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease):

Ginger is the best cure for stomach ulcers and GERD because it is more potent than the synthetic drug prescribed to treat these conditions.

Recipe: Eating 1 gram of freshly peeled ginger per day and it can relieve stomach ache and even gastric problems.

Additionally, it has been known to benefit other inflammation-related complaints like diabetes, Alzheimer's disease, rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis.

A combination of ginger, cinnamon and sesame oil can reduce pain and stiffness in osteoarthritis patients when applied topically.

Beat the Cold and Coughing Blues:

Ginger has a warming effect on the body. It does wonders to tired and sore feet.

Recipe: If the cold winter has you 'under the weather', take a teaspoon of raw organic honey and add crushed or grated ginger and a smidgen of black pepper. Stir well and drink this 2 to 3 times a day for instant relief.

How to Use Ginger:

It is remarkably simple to use this. Savour it fresh, dried, or powdered. Fresh ginger can be used to flavour foods and drinks naturally for a zesty punch.

The distinctive aroma and flavour of ginger is derived from its natural oils. Gingerol, the main bioactive compound in ginger, is treasured for its medicinal benefits and therapeutic qualities.

It has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects.

Best Ways To Consume Ginger:

• Raw ginger: Fresh ginger juice can be prepared in a blender with peeled, chopped ginger root and water. Ginger can be applied to sore muscles after exercise as an oil, paste or compress.

Grated ginger root can be sprinkled over breakfast cereal, simmered with hot water and honey for a homemade tea or mixed with safflower oil for a healthy salad dressing.

• Ginger tea: Most commonly used to get relief from nausea, fix an upset stomach, and relax the body. Drinking a cup of ginger tea twice or thrice a day helps reduce inflammation.

To make it more appetizing, you can even add honey and lemon juice.

• Ginger powder: Dried and ground ginger powder is used in cooking as a spice. Use it 'gingerly' to spice up your dishes and natural drinks.

• Ginger essential oil: The most potent form of ginger, as it contains high levels of gingerol, is the oil obtained from it. It can either be ingested with water, or dabbed topically with a carrier oil on the affected areas.

Note: 2-3 drops of ginger essential oil is recommended, not more than that.

Side Effects of Ginger:

Though side effects are rare, ginger may cause an upset stomach, diarrhoea, gas or heartburn, especially if taken in doses that exceed the recommended amounts.

Consult a medical practitioner before adding ginger supplements to your diet, especially if you take aspirin or other blood-thinning medications regularly.

Daily intake of ginger should not exceed 4 grams, including dietary sources like drinks, salad dressings or desserts.

Ginger: How To Use It For Cough

Are you exhausted by the fits of cough that linger on even after your cold has gone? Before you head on to the pharmacy, there are a few natural cough remedies that you must try.

Pop in a ginger candy, for instance. There cannot be a simpler and tastier cure to that nagging cough than this.

Ginger is one among the most effective natural cures for cough. Its therapeutic use dates back to thousands of years, among Indians and Chinese.

From being used for culinary reasons and its warm, rich aroma, Zingiber officinale, as it is known in the scientific community, can cure a range of diseases like nausea, gastrointestinal problems, etc.

Coughing is the body's mechanism of clearing large air passage pathways from secretions, irritants or foreign particles.

Many a times, cough is caused due to the upper respiratory tract infections like bronchitis, asthma, pneumonia, flu or pertussis. Mostly, it accompanies a common cold.

This is where ginger can help. The rhizome, the horizontal stem from which roots grow, is the portion that is consumed.

The major elements like gingerol, zingerone, and shogaol are responsible for its rich aroma and medicinal effects.

The properties they lend to ginger makes it a good bet for curing sore throats and cough.

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties. It can reduce congestion, soothe the throat, give oesophagus a coating to prevent itchiness and thus reduce the urge to cough.

It also has antimicrobial properties and can ward off bacteria and viruses. It is an immunity booster as well and thus helps in keeping infections at bay.

Ginger recipes for cough:

1.Ginger Tea:

Grate a piece of ginger into a glass of water. Put it to boil.

Squeeze half a lemon into it.

Pour a tablespoon of honey and relish the warm ginger tea.

2. Ginger Chews:

Chew fresh ginger on and off throughout the day.

Add a pinch of salt if you wish to modify the taste.

3. Ginger & Tulsi:

Crush around 10 tulsi leaves.

Grate, crush and extract the juice out of a small piece of ginger.

Mix it with honey and swallow the mixture thrice a day.

4. Ginger Water:

Boil a cup of water with fine pieces of ginger in it.

Reduce it to half the quantity.

Strain the liquid, add honey and drink it.

5. Ginger With Turmeric & Pepper Powder:

Mix ginger juice, turmeric, honey and a pinch of pepper powder.

Have it thrice a day.

6. Ginger With Pineapple & Lemon:

Blend ginger, pineapple, cayenne pepper and the juice of 1 lemon.

Strain the juice, add honey and take one tablespoon of this thrice in a day.

7. Ginger Steam:

Slice ginger into water. Boil it in a vessel, so that you can inhale the fumes coming out of it.

It will soothe the sore throat issue effectively.

8. Ginger Ale:

Make a ginger ale by boiling two glasses of water, one and a half cups of ginger juliennes, and three-fourth cup of sugar.

When it is reduced to half the amount, take it off the stove and later refrigerate it.

Mix it with some water and lemon before consuming it.

9. Ginger With Thyme:

Boil water, a handful of thyme and ginger; and reduce it to half the amount. In a jar, slice lemons and add honey to it. Pour the boiled liquid into the jar and consume it thrice a day.

Ginger To Relieve Stomach Bloating

So how do you get rid of this problem? For condition like this home remedies are always the best. Ginger is one of the most commonly used spice that helps in providing quick relief from stomach bloating.

It is the gingerol compound and the zingibain enzyme contained in ginger, that actually helps to soothe the intestinal tract and reduce stomach bloating and gas formation.

So, here are few of the effective ways to use ginger for stomach bloating. Check them out.

Ginger Chews - Recipe 1:

Take a small piece of ginger and then remove the peel.

Chew this slowly.

Try to suck the ginger juice and gulp it with water. feel

Have this on a daily basis until the symptoms subsides.

Ginger Tea - Recipe 2:

Take a small piece of ginger and then remove the peel.

Chop the ginger into small pieces and put it in a cup.tinal tract

Pour hot water on it.

Allow it to steep for about 5-7 minutes.

Strain it and then drink.

Ginger With Lemon - Recipe 3:

Take one fresh lemon, cut it into two halves and then squeeze the lemon juice.

Take one glass of warm water.

Add the lemon juice and one tablespoon of ginger juice in the glass.

Stir it well and then drink it regularly in the morning.

Ginger & Honey Tea - Recipe 4:

Take a piece of ginger and then crush it.

Take a glass of water and then boil it.

Add the crushed ginger piece to the boiling water and put it in simmer for few minutes.

Once done, strain it in a glass, add a teaspoon of honey to it.

Mix it well and then drink this twice a day.

Ginger & Fennel Tea - Recipe 5:

Take a glass of boiling hot water.

Add a teaspoon of fennel seeds and few slices of ginger.

Allow it to steep for 2-3 hours.

Strain it and then drink this 1-2 times a day for quick relief from stomach bloating.

Ginger For Back Pain

Back pain has been a rising health concern among the midlde age adults especially the working group of people. So if you are one of the victims then here is one of the best natural solutions.

Ginger is not just a spice but it is known for its innumerable health benefits. Among all the other benefits, ginger is known for provide relief from back pain.

It is basically the gingerols and the shagols present in ginger that helps in relaxing the muscles by improving the blood circulation. In addition to this, the selenium contained in ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. All these ingredients contained in ginger aids in back pain relief.

1. Ginger Compress:

Take a small piece of ginger.

Grate the ginger and put it in a clean cotton cloth.

Tie the cloth and immerse this in hot water for seconds.

Allow it to cool and then place this compress on the affected area for few minutes.

Repeat this for 2-3 times a day.

2. Ginger & Turmeric Tea:

Take a piece of ginger and turmeric roots.

Grate both the ingredients. Add these to a pan containing a glass of of water

Boil all the ingredients and leave it in sim for about 5 minutes.

Strain it and add a bit of honey.

Drink this tea on a daily basis.

3. Ginger & Tulsi Tea:

Take a glass of water and boil it.

Add about 10 fresh tulsi leaves and small piece of ginger.

Allow it to steep for few minutes.

Strain it and then drink it in the form of tea on a daily basis.

4. Ginger & Honey Tea:

Take small piece of ginger and chop it into small slices.

Add it to a pan along with a glass of water and then boil it for few minutes.

Strain the water and allow it to cool till it turns lukewarm.

Add one teaspoon of honey and mix it well.

Drink this ginger honey tea everyday.

5. Ginger & Epsom Salt:

Boil one pan of water

Add few small piece if ginger and a handful of epsom salt and allow it to boil for few minutes.

Soak a clean cotton cloth in the pan.

Squeeze the water and dab the cloth on the affected area.

Leave it for a while until you feel that the cloth has cooled.

Do this twice a day for best results.

Ginger For Motion Sickness

Motion sickness is something that few of us do have. Due to the fear of motion sickness many people avoid travelling.

Well if you are one among this group this then ginger is likely to be your best friend. The gingerols along with shogoals are two of the best ingredients in ginger that helps to inhibit the chemoreceptor trigger zone that can cause nausea, vomiting and motion sickness.

These ingredients in ginger helps to slow down the intestinal spasms in the digestive system and thus helps in lowering the motion sickness.

In addition to this, ginger also helps in reducing the damage caused by free radicals and helps in removing the products that are produced during the oxidative processes in the intestine which is one of the major cause for motion sickness.

Ginger is one of the best ingredients that helps to deal with motion sickness.

Here are few of the best ways to use ginger for motion sickness.

1.Ginger Tea:

Take a glass of hot boiling water.

Add few pieces of ginger to it and close it using a lid.

Allow it to steep for about 10 minutes.

Strain it and then drink it in the form of tea before you begin your journey.

Also you could allow it to cool, add lemon juice and drink it while you are travel.

2. Ginger Juice:

Take one ginger about three inches long.

Chop the ginger into smaller pieces.

Put this into a mixer and then blend it well.

The extracted juice can be stored in a refrigerator.

Take one teaspoon of this juice, mix it with a glass of lukewarm water and drink it before you beging your journey.

For those of you who do not like the ginger taste, they can add one teaspoon of lemon juice to it.

3. Ginger Powder:

Take half a teaspoon of ginger powder and add it to a glass of water.

Stir it well and drink this half an hour before you start your travel.

Is it safe for pregnant women to use ginger for motion sickness?

Ginger is one of the best known natural ingredients that helps in treating a number of ailments. But at the same time there are also a few group of people who should be careful about consuming ginger.

Ginger helps combat motion sickness, but consuming excess ginger for pregnant

Ginger For Food Poisoning

Food poisoning can be caused due to different reasons. However, the major cause for food poisoning are contaminated foods and drinks.

Every year with the onset of monsoon, the number of food poisoning cases rise and becomes rampant. Hospitals and every other small clinics too witness a rise in the number of food poisoning cases.

In order to deal with such food poisoning cases there are certain home remedies that actually help. Ginger is one of the best natural ingredients that aids in easing food poisoning quickly.

Few of the best ways to use ginger for treating food poisoning are discussed here.

1. Ginger Chews:

Take a fresh piece of ginger and cut one slice from it.

Take this in your mouth and keep chewing it.

You can also take ginger candy instead of fresh ginger piece.

2. Ginger Tea For Food Poisoning:

Take about one teaspoon of freshly grinded ginger paste.

Add the paste and a bit of honey to your tea.

Drink this ginger tea after your lunch and dinner.

3. Ginger & Honey:

Take about one teaspoon of freshly grinded ginger paste.

Mix it with one teaspoon of honey and consume it after your meals.

Do this at least twice a day.

How to Use Ginger For Irregular Periods

The moment a female attains her puberty, menstruation becomes and inevitable part till the time she reaches her menopause. Having periods at regular cycle is a must. Irregular periods can be a sign of certain health issues especially related to the hormones.

Natural ingredients like ginger helps in easing irregular periods problem.

One of the best ways to use ginger for irregular periods is discussed here.

Crushed Ginger Water:

Take a piece of ginger and then crush it.

Add this to a pan containing a glass of water and then boil it for about 5 minutes.

Strain it, add a bit of honey and drink this.

Do this twice a day for best results.

Ginger To Relieve Stomach Bloating

Stomach bloating can be annoying and it makes you uncomfortable. You feel as if your tummy is stretched and gives you that swollen feeling. This kind of bloated stomach is actually caused due to excess build up of gas in the intestinal track.

So how do you get rid of this problem? For condition like this home remedies are always the best. Ginger is one of the most commonly used spice that helps in providing quick relief from stomach bloating.

It is the gingerol compound and the zingibain enzyme contained in ginger, that actually helps to soothe the intestinal tract and reduce stomach bloating and gas formation.

Ginger For Hair Loss:

Here are few ways to use ginger for hair loss. Check them out.

1. Ginger Oil Massage:

Take one piece of ginger (about 50 grams) and finely grate them.

Take about 200 ml of coconut oil, heat it in a pan until it boils.

Add the grated ginger into the boiling oil, keep boiling until the oil is reduced to half.

Allow it to cool and then store it in a clean glass bottle.

Use this oil to massage your scalp and hair at least thrice a week.

Keep this overnight. This helps reduce hairfall and hair regrowth as well.

2. Ginger & Onion Paste:

Take one ginger piece (about 2-3 inches).

Take two onions.

Blend these two ingredients in a blender.

Add this to your shampoo (about 500 ml).

If you don't want to store, you can also add these ingredients everytime you want to wash your hair.

3. Ginger For Baldness:

Take about 50 grams of ginger.

Grate the ginger and add it to a pan containing half a litre of water.

Boil the water along with the grated ginger for few minutes.

Allow it to cool and store it in a glass container.

Now apply this in your scalp area and keep it for about 15 minutes.

Wash it off like you normally do.

Few More Tips To Use Ginger For Hair Loss

Include ginger when your cook. Consuming internally will also help prevent hair loss.

You can also add ginger in your soup and tea. Internal consumption of ginger also helps.

If you have dandruff then applying ginger helps. All that you need to do is mix ginger juice with some lemon juice then apply on the hair and scalp.

Ginger For Diarrhoea:

There are several causes for diarrhoea. Most of the times diarrhoea puts one into uncomfortable and embarrassing situations. Viral infections, food poisoning, enzyme deficiencies, and poor digestion are a few of the major causes for diarrhoea.

Monsoon is one of the seasons where the number of diarrhoea cases doubles compared to other times of the year. Loose stools accompanied with stomach cramps, fever and dehydration are the major symptoms of diarrhoea.

For those ailing with diarrhoea, popping in pills is the first thing that one does in order to get rid of the problem. However, there are a few quick home remedies that help and ginger is just one of them.

Here are a few of the best ways to use ginger for diarrhoea. Check them out.

1. Ginger Chews & Juice:

Take a small piece of ginger, wash it properly and then peel it.

Cut it into small pieces and chew them slowly.

You can have this around 2-3 times a day.

Also you can squeeze the ginger and have one tablespoon of this fresh ginger juice twice a day.

2. Ginger & Honey:

Take a piece of ginger, peel it and grate.

Mix this along with a teaspoon of raw honey.

Consume this whenever you have diarrhoea.

Avoid drinking water immediately after consuming ginger and honey.

Another way is to mix 1 teaspoon each of dry ginger powder, honey, cinnamon powder and cumin powder.

Make a fine paste and consume this thrice a day.

3. Ginger & Lemon:

Take a piece of ginger, peel it and grate.

Mix this grated ginger with a bit of water and then blend it well.

Further mix the ginger paste with a teaspoon of lemon juice and a bit of black pepper.

Have this for at least twice a day for best results.

4. Ginger & Sugar:

Take a piece of ginger and then crush it properly.

You could also take one teaspoon of ginger powder.

Mix this with water so as to form a paste.

Further add one teaspoon of unprocessed sugar and mix it well.

Consume this whenever you have diarrhoea.

5. Ginger & Yogurt:

Take one ginger around 3 -inch.

Peel it and then cut it into small pieces.

Add the ginger pieces in a blender along with a cup of greek yogurt, few curry leaves and a pinch of black salt.

Blend it well till it turns thick.

Add about 2 cups of water and again blend it.

Drink this whenever you have diarrhoea.

6. Ginger Powder & Buttermilk:

Take one glass of buttermilk.

Add half a teaspoon of ginger powder and then mix it properly.

Drink this if you have diarrhoea.

7. Dry Ginger With Rock Salt & Jaggery:

Take half teaspoon of ginger powder.

Take half teaspoon of rock salt.

Take half teaspoon of jaggery.

Mix all the ingredients and then consume it whenever you have diarrhoea.

8. Ginger & Coconut Water:

Take one teaspoon of minced ginger.

Add this to a glass of coconut water.

Stir it and then drink this at least twice a day whenever you have diarrhoea.

9. Ginger With Cinnamon & Honey:

Take half teaspoon of grated ginger.

Take one teaspoon of cinnamon powder.

Add these two ingredients in a glass of boiling water.

Allow it to steep for about 15 minutes.

Drink this whenever you have diarrhoea.

10. Ginger With Mint Leaves & Black Salt:

Take a fresh ginger piece, wash it properly and then peel it.

Crush the ginger piece.

Take few mint leaves and then crush it.

Add these two ingredients into a glass of water, add a pinch of black salt.

Mix all these properly and then drink it.

Do this 2-3 times a day.

11.Ginger, Mint & Honey:

Take half a teaspoon of ginger juice.

Take one teaspoon of mint juice.

Take one teaspoon of honey.

Mix all the three ingredients properly.

Consume this whenever you have diarrhoea.

Ginger For Asthma

Asthma is a chronic respiratory problem that can cause difficulty in breathing. Asthma is generally caused due to tightening of the airways. This is caused when there is an excess build up of mucous.

Shortness of breath, wheezing, cough and chest tightening are a few of the major symptoms of asthma.

One of the major cause of worry in case of asthma is that there is no cure for asthma. The only way out is to control the symptoms and reduce the attacks.

Apart from the several medications that are available, there are certain home remedies that help to reduce asthma symptoms. Ginger is just one of them.

To know about the best ways to use ginger for asthma, you need to check this article. Take a look.

1.Ginger Chews:

Take a piece of ginger, cut it into small pieces.

Crush the ginger pieces and extract the juices.

Mix the ginger juice with a pinch of salt and consume.

You can also sprinkle fine pieces on ginger in your soup or salads.

2. Ginger Tea:

Take a ginger piece, clean and peel it.

Add the ginger piece or one teaspoon of ginger powder to a pan with 2 cups of water.

Boil this for about 5-7 minutes.

Allow it to steep for a while and strain it in a cup.

Add a teaspoon of honey and the drink it 1-2 times a day.

It provides a soothing effect to the throat and helps relieve asthma.

3. Ginger With Honey & Fenugreek Seeds:

Take a tablespoon of fenugreek seeds and soak it in water overnight.

Strain the water and then dry the fenugreek seeds.

Mix the fenugreek seeds along with two tablespoon of freshly crushed ginger juice and a teasoon of honey.

Have this twice a day. This helps to detoxify the lungs and provide relief from asthma symptoms.

4. Ginger With Pomegranate Juice & Honey:

Take a fresh ginger piece, clean it and crush the juice.

Take equal amount of pomegranate juice.

Add an equal amount of honey.

Mix all the three ingredients properly.

Consume a tablespoon of this mixture at least twice a day.

5. Ginger With Walnut:

Take about 3-4 walnuts. Peel it and then grind it into paste.

Take about 2 freshly chopped ginger pieces and then grate it.

Take a glass of warm water, add these two ingredients and steep it for about 10 minutes.

Strain it and then drink a glass of it before going to bed.

6. Ginger With Lemongrass:

Take a small piece of ginger and grate it.

Take 1-2 stalks of lemongrass.

Add these two ingredients in pan containing boiling water and keep it in simmer for few minutes. Then turn off the heat.

Add two teaspoons of herbal tea and strain it.

Take a glass of this tea, add a teaspoon of honey and a bit of lemon juice and then consume it. Precautions For Using Ginger With Asthma:

There are certain side-effects of ginger if taken in excess amount. It can cause heartburn, acidity, nausea and insomnia. Hence, one should be very careful while consuming ginger.

Also those who are on blood-thinner medications or those who are pregnant, it is always advisable to consult a doctor before taking up ginger as a medicine.

Ginger For Arthritis

Ginger has been used to treat several diseases and is considered as one of the best home remedies. Be it for cold or cough or alleviating pain, even ayurveda suggests ginger as one of the best known ingredients.

Gingerols which is one of the most important phytonutrients present in ginger helps to fight inflammation effectively, relieve pain and also prevent cartilage destruction that is caused by arthritis.

Also the salicylate contained in ginger helps to prevent the production of prostaglandins which cause pain and discomfort.So here are a few of the best ways to use ginger to prevent arthritis:

1. Ginger Chews:

Take a small piece of ginger.

Clean it and then peel the ginger.

Slowly chew the ginger piece early in the morning.

Do this every morning until the symptoms subside.

2. Ginger Tea:

Take a piece of ginger and then chop it into small pieces.

Take a glass of water and then boil it.

Add the ginger pieces to the boiling water and then steep it for 5-7 minutes. Strain the ginger and drink the tea.

Do this 2-3 times a day for best results. 3. Ginger & Lemon: Take about one inch of ginger and chop it into small slices.

Add this to a pan containing about a litre of boiling hot water.

Cover the lid and allow it to steep for about 10 minutes.

Strain the water and add one teaspoon of lemon and honey each.

Consume this tea at least twice a day. Ginger For Sore Throat: You have a bad sore throat and if you have a grandmother at home then I am sure she must have insisted you on taking ginger. Isn't it! Well, ginger is one of the best natural ingredients that help in providing quick relief from a sore throat.

Ginger is known for its anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties and also it contains an important natural analgesic properties that acts like a natural pain-killer. Also due to its anti-inflammatory properties ginger provides that soothing effect to the tissues and glands in the throat.

Here are few of the best ways to use ginger for sore throat:

1. Ginger Tea:

Take a small ginger piece, peel it and then chop it into small slices.

Add the ginger pieces to a pan containing a glass of water.

Boil this for about 10 minutes and then strain.

Drink this ginger tea atleast 2-3 cups a day.

2. Ginger & Turmeric Tea:

Boil a glass of water.

Add one tablespoon of fresh ginger paste and a teaspoon of turmeric powder to the water.

Mix all these properly and then drink this tea while it's still warm.

Have this at least twice a day. 3. Ginger & Honey: Take one ginger piece, peel it, crush and then extract its juice.

Add one tablespoon of honey to the ginger juice.

Mix the two ingredients and then consume it.

Do this twice a day until you get relief. 4. Ginger & Cinnamon: Take a glass of water in a pan and then boil it.

Add 1-2 small pieces of cinnamon sticks and then boil it for few minutes.

Strain the water and then add one teaspoon of fresh crushed ginger and mix it well.

Have this twice a day for quick relief. 5. Ginger & Garlic: Take one tablespoon of fresh ginger paste.

Take 4-5 garlic cloves and then crush it.

Mix both the ingredients and then consume it.

Drink a glass of water soon after consume.

Do this for about 3-4 days. 6. Ginger & Milk: Add one cup of milk in a pan and heat it.

Add one teaspoon of ground ginger to the milk.

Add one tablespoon of sugar to the milk and then boil it.

Boil it for another 5-7 minutes.

Take the milk, strain it and then drink the warm milk.

Drink this at least twice a day. 7. Ginger Oil Steam: Add few drops of ginger essential oil to a pan of boiling water.

Take the pan off the stove.

Inhale the steam for about 10 minutes.

Do this several times a day. 8. Ginger Powder: Take a tablespoon of ginger powder.

Add this powder to a glass of water.

Stir well and drink this ginger water at least twice a day. 9. Ginger Salt Water Gargle: Take one ginger piece and blend it well, till it forms a paste.

Add this paste along with a teaspoon of salt in a glass of luke-warm water and mix it.

Use this to gargle your throat.

Do this twice a day for best results. 10. Ginger & Apple Cider Vinegar: Take a glass of warm water.

Add one teaspoon of fresh ginger juice and one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar.

Mix it well and then drink.

Do this twice a day for quick relief. 11. Ginger & Chamomile Tea: Take a cup of hot boiling water.

Add one chamomile tea bag and steep it for 5-7 minutes.

Once done, remove the tea bag and add a teaspoon of fresh ginger paste.

Mix it well and then drink.

Do this twice a day until the symptoms subside.

Ginger For Morning Sickness

Many of us have an opinion that morning sickness is common only among pregnant women, but there are several other factors that can lead to this problem. Hormonal changes, stress, low blood sugar, constipation, vitamin and nutritional deficiencies can also cause morning sickness.

Morning sickness are often characterized by nausea and vomiting. Those suffering from this problem generally have an uneasy feeling and discomfort with an urge to vomit.

Though the term is given morning sickness, but the problem continues over the day.

In order to get rid of this problem, there are certain home remedies that help. Of all, ginger is considered as one of the best ingredients that help in getting rid of morning sickness.

So here are a few of the best ways to use ginger in order to get rid of morning sickness. Check them out.

1. Ginger Decoction:

Take fresh ginger and peel the outer skin.

Grate the ginger.

Take a pan with a glass of water and heat it.

Add the grated ginger in the water.

Boil this for few minutes till the water turns into half.

Allow the ginger water to cool.

Add a teaspoon of honey and drink it in the morning.

2.Ginger Tea:

Take a small ginger piece, peel it and then crush it.

Add this to a pan containing a glass of boiling water.

Stir it and then steep it for about 5-7 minutes.

Strain it and then slowly sip the ginger tea.

3. Ginger Chews:

Take a small piece of ginger.

Peel it and then cut into smaller pieces.

Slowly chew these ginger pieces throughout the day.

4. Ginger With Honey:

Take a small ginger piece and then peel it.

Crush the ginger piece and extract the juice.

Take one teaspoon of honey.

Mix both the ingredients well in a bowl.

Consume this mixture in the morning as soon as you wake up.

5. Ginger With Mint, Lemon & Honey:

Take half teaspoon of ginger powder.

Take one teaspoon of lemon juice.

Take few mint leaves and then grind them well and extract the juice.

Mix all the ingredients well and then consume it.

For best results consume this once in the morning and once in the evening.

6. Ginger With Lemongrass:

Take fresh ginger (about two inches) and then grate it.

Take one stalk of lemongrass.

Add these two ingredients in a pan and place it in medium heat and stir well.

Turn off the heat, wait for 2-3 minutes.

Strain it and then add a teaspoon of honey and stir it well.

Add a slice of lemon to it for taste.

Sip this tea in the morning.

7. Ginger Powder:

Take one teaspoon of ginger powder.

Add the powder to a glass of boiling water.

Steep it for 5-7 minutes.

Strain the powder and sip the water in the morning.

8. Ginger Lemonade:

Take fresh ginger, peel it and then chop it into slices.

Add this to a pan containing 2 glasses of water and 4-5 tablespoon of sugar.

Boil all of these ingredients for few minutes.

Turn off the heat and allow it to cool for about 10-15 minutes.

Add lemon juice and refrigerate for an hour.

Drink this regularly till the symptoms subside.

Precautions For Using Ginger To Prevent Morning Sickness:

Ginger is no doubt, one of the best natural ingredients to keep morning sickness at bay, but one should be very careful about how much to consume. As it is often said, too much of everything is bad for health so this holds true even for ginger. One cup of ginger tea in the morning is enough.

In addition to this, pregnant women should be very careful, especially if they are suffering from low blood pressure, then it is always better to avoid consuming ginger.

Ginger For Constipation

Difficulty in bowel movement and hard stool are the major symptoms that you are suffering from constipation. Wrong food habits, lack of exercise or some pre-existing health issue can cause constipation.

There are several medications that are readily available over the counter, but of all of these, there are a few natural remedies that help treat constipation symptoms effectively. Ginger is one of the best natural ingredients that provide quick relief from constipation.

Ginger is a natural laxative, contains soluble dietary fibre that helps strengthen the digestive system. It is also rich in vitamin B, that helps to relax and soothe the intestinal tract and enhances better digestion.

Here are a few of the best ways to use ginger in order to treat constipation. Take a look.

1. Ginger Chews:

Take a fresh ginger root, wash it and peel it properly.

Cut it into small pieces.

Take the pieces and chew it.

Do this till the symptoms subside.

2. Ginger Juice:

Take a fresh ginger root, wash it and peel it properly.

Crush the ginger juice.

Consume half a teaspoon of this juice twice a day.

3. Ginger, Cardamom & Pepper:

Take half a teaspoon of ginger powder, 2-3 cloves of green cardamom and pepper each

Mix all the three ingredients and blend it well.

Take one tablespoon of this powder, mix it well with a glass of water and drink it in the morning.

4. Ginger & Lemon:

Take a fresh ginger root, wash it and peel it properly.

Grate the ginger and add it to half a litre of boiling water.

Take one lemon and squeeze the juice.

Add this juice to the ginger infused water.

Allow the water to cool for few minutes.

Add a teaspoon of raw honey and mix it well.

Drink this in the morning and one can drink it through the day as well.

5. Ginger, Cinnamon & Yogurt:

Take one teaspoon of grated ginger.

Add this to a cup of plain Greek yogurt.

Add fruits that are rich in fibre.

Sprinkle a bit of cinnamon powder.

Eat this everyday.

6. Ginger Tea:

Take a small piece of ginger and then peel it.

Add the ginger to pan of boiling water.

Lower the flame and simmer it for about 5-7 minutes.

Strain the ginger, add a teaspoon of honey and lemon juice each.

Drink this twice a day.

7. Ginger Smoothie:

Take a small piece of ginger and then peel it.

Take one lemon and extract its juice.

Take one cucumber, one stalk of celery and ½ cup of pineapple.

Chop all of them and blend it well.

Consume this everyday for at least a month.

8. Ginger, Honey & Lemon Juice:

Take a piece of ginger and mince it well.

Take 2 teaspoon of minced ginger or ginger juice.

Take one teaspoon of lemon juice.

Take one teaspoon of raw honey.

Consume this once in a day

9. Ginger, Turmeric & Veggie Juice:

Take one glass of any vegetable juice, for example carrot, spinach or tomato.

Take about an inch of ginger and turmeric each and chop them into pieces.

Add all the ingredients in a blender and blend them well.

Drink a glass of this mixture everyday.

10. Ginger Ale:

Take a pan and add about 3 cups of water.

Add about a cup of grated ginger and a cup of sugar.

Boil all the ingredients properly and then reduce the heat.

Allow it to simmer for about 45 minutes so that the liquid has reduced to half.

Add about 2-3 tablespoon of the syrup in a glass of soda and then add a piece of lime to it.

Drink this regularly for best results.

Precautions While Using Ginger For Constipation:

Ginger is considered good for constipation but one should be very careful. There are a few section of people, like those suffering from diabetes and heart disease who should avoid consuming ginger.

There are yet another group of people - like the ones suffering from bleeding disorder, they should avoid consuming ginger, as ginger is known to have blood thinning properties.

Ginger For Weight Loss:

You might have read a lot about the health benefits of ginger of which weight loss is just one among the many benefits. Ginger is considered as one of the best natural ingredients that enhances weight loss. It is basically the gingerol compound contained in ginger that aids in weight loss.

So, here are a few of the best ways to use ginger for weight loss.

1. Ginger Tea:

Take a cup of water and boil it.

Take about 2 inch of ginger, peel it and chop it into small pieces.

Add the ginger to boiling water and simmer it for about 10 minutes.

Turn off the heat and allow it to steep for about 5 minutes.

Strain it in a cup and add a teaspoon of honey.

Drink this at least twice a day.

2. Ginger & Lemon:

Take a fresh ginger piece.

Peel it and then grate the ginger.

Add the grated ginger to a glass of lemonade.

Mix it well and then drink it in the morning before breakfast.

3. Minced Ginger:

Take a piece of ginger and peel it.

Mince it properly and then add it to your vegetables.

This not just adds flavour to your vegetables but aids in weight loss as well. 4. Salad Dressing: Take a piece of ginger and peel it.

Mince it properly.

Mix it along with a teaspoon of olive oil and soy sauce each.

Take 2-3 garlic cloves, chop it into small pieces.

Mix all the ingredients well.

Add it to your favourite salad.

Ginger For Bone Health:

Come winter, and joint pain is one of the most common complaints that people have. The problem is confined not just to the elderly, but joint pain is increasingly affecting the young adults too.

Popping in painkiller every time you have the pain might cause certain side-effects. So, it is always a good option to go for natural remedies as they do not have any side-effects.

Ginger is one of the best known natural ingredients which is good for bone health and helps prevent joint pain.

Ginger contains a compound called the gingerols and also certain natural anti-inflammatory ingredients. Due to these properties, ginger is considered good for the bones.

Know about a few of the best ways to use ginger in order to get relief from joint pains.

1. Ginger Tea: