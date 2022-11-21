Just In
- 1 hr ago Tomatoes Are Really Good For Your Gut Health: Here’s Why
- 6 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 21 November 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 16 hrs ago Students From This School Can Write Using Both Hands: Know About India's Only Ambidextrous School
- 22 hrs ago What Is The Link Between Streetlights And Diabetes?
Don't Miss
- News Mangaluru blast and its connect to Coimbatore suicide bombing
- Movies Actor MS Bhaskar Expressed His Condolence Through A Video On Legendary Screenwriter Aaroor Dass’s Demise
- Technology NASA Altering James Webb Telescope’s Orbit To Prevent Meteorite Strikes
- Sports Infantino is a terrible face for football: Gary Neville
- Education IBPS SO Application 2022: Last Date to Apply; Check Details Here
- Automobiles Tata Tiago NRG iCNG Launched At Rs 7.40 Lakhs - 26.4km/kg Mileage
- Finance Accumulate This Homegrown Auto Sector Stock, Shares Can Jump Upto 18%, Says Religare Broking
- Travel Jerusalem - The World’s Holiest City
Is Your Weight Increasing In The Winter Months? Reasons For Winter Weight Gain
The winter season in India usually begins by the month of December, but in recent years, from the month of November, there's been a huge drop in the temperature. And along with this drop in temperature comes flaky skin, dry hair, runny nose and even winter weight gain.
What Is Winter Weight Gain?
Weight gain during the winter months is usually a result of factors such as a lower level of activity and excessive consumption of calories. While small fluctuations in weight are not a cause for concern, gaining a substantial amount during the winter months can negatively impact certain aspects of your health and quality of life [1][2].
What Causes Winter Weight Gain?
Reason 1: Increased intake of calories
According to researchers, winter weight gain is primarily due to the increased consumption of calories during the holiday season. This may be due to larger portions and greater consumption of high-calorie foods and beverages, such as sweets and high-fat foods. India may not have the same holiday season as Western countries, but we will have Christmas parties and New Year celebrations where we consume more than we are accustomed to [3][4].
Reason 2: A change in physical activity
As the winter months approach, many people are less active. As a result, fewer calories are burned daily, which can result in weight gain. During the holidays, more social obligations, shorter days, and a change in the weather may contribute to less time for physical activity [5].
Reason 3: SAD (seasonal affective disorder)
SAD is a type of depression that usually occurs during the winter months. It can range from mild to severe and can have a significant impact on quality of life. There is evidence that SAD is primarily caused by changes in hormones and neurotransmitters (chemical messengers in your body) as a result of the loss of daylight. In addition, it is believed that changes in sleep patterns can also lead to increased appetite and increased cravings for sugary and carbohydrate-rich foods in the winter months, increasing weight gain [6].
Is Winter Weight Gain A Serious Health Concern?
Not really. However, winter weight gain can accumulate over time and result in significant weight gain. While gaining a few pounds will not adversely affect your health and is not a cause for concern, consistent weight gain, even a few pounds each year, can increase your risk of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes [7][8].
As a result, it is extremely important to maintain a healthy or moderate body weight throughout the year.
On A Final Note...
Make sure to follow a healthy eating pattern year-round, eat mostly whole, nutrient-dense foods, reduce added sugar, and
- nutritionOnam 2022: Is Avial Good For Weight Loss?
- diet fitness10 Exercises That Burn More Calories Than Running
- nutritionAre Rice Cakes Healthy? Do They Help With Weight Loss?
- recipes3-Ingredient Homemade And Organic Recipe To Burn Unwanted Belly Fat
- nutritionWhat Are Leptin And Ghrelin And How Do They Affect The Body Weight?
- diet fitnessWorld Health Day 2022: What Are Fad Diets? Why Are They Popular Instead Of Being Unsafe?
- nutritionHow To Make Your Diet More Sustainable, Healthy Or Cheap - Without Giving Up Nutrients
- wellnessHealthy Weight Awareness Month: Expert Talks About The Importance Of Healthy Weight - Key For Good Health
- healthCameroon Resident Loses 11 Kgs After Bariatric Surgery
- diet fitnessWeight Loss After 40: Tips For Men And Women
- diet fitnessWhy Diet Is the Most Important Part Of Fitness
- wellnessEvidence-Based Health Benefits Of Hibiscus Flower And Leaves