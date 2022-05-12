Stressed? Here Are 6 Indian Fragrances To De-stress Wellness oi-Amritha K

It has been shown that aromatherapy affects the brain and influences behaviour. For centuries, essential oils have been used to heal physical and mental ailments. Their reported benefits include improved memory and attention, calming effects, preventing inflammation and illness, and more.

Now you may be wondering how can smelling something affect how we feel? Well, that's because the olfactory bulb in the brain governs our sense of smell. The olfactory bulb is connected to the hippocampus and the amygdala, which are brain regions responsible for memory and emotions.

Here is a list of Indian fragrances to de-stress.

Indian Fragrances That Help Reduce Stress Levels

Lemon: The benefits of lemon are that it energizes you, keeps your mind calm, improves your skin, and keeps you fresh throughout your day. With this citrus-filled scent, your brain rejuvenates, and your mind is reset. In addition, citrus scents, particularly lemon, orange, and grapefruit, can help reduce stress and tension [1].

Sandalwood: Sandalwood promotes calmness, lower stress levels, and better sleep. This scent is unique worldwide for its earthy nature that grounds the mind and body. Sandalwood can either be powdered or pasted. In addition, sandalwood is a natural pain reliever that provides relief from stress, fatigue, and headaches [2].

Jasmine: One of the sweetest scents in the world is jasmine. Its aroma brings a sense of relaxation to mind, elevating it above all the clutter surrounding it. Jasmine is also known for inducing sleep. The jasmine scent is as effective as valium at calming the nerves without any side effects [3].

Rose: The antidepressant, tonic and sedative properties of rose can help reduce stress and tension, calm the nervous system and give us a sense of balance, hope and upliftment when we are in need [4].

Camphor: Camphor essential oil has some magical effects on the brain, known for its relaxing and stress-relieving properties. Excessive use, however, can have effects nearly equal to local anaesthesia [5].

Vetiver: Vetiver oil is derived from a grassy plant native to India and has a sweet, earthy scent. Vetiver oil can help calm the nervous system and aid sleep [6]. Hence, it may ease the symptoms of anxiety and stress. Hence, it is also known as the oil of tranquillity.

The next time you feel stressed out, try out any of these scents for quick relief.

Story first published: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 14:04 [IST]