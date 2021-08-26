Hypertension In India On The Rise: Causes, Symptoms And Ways To Manage The Condition

The experts continued, "Low detection and treatment rates that persist in the world's poorest nations, coupled with the rising number of people who have hypertension, will shift an increasing share of the burden of vascular and kidney diseases to sub-Saharan Africa, Oceania, and South Asia [7] ."

"Despite medical and pharmacological advances over decades, global progress in hypertension management has been slow, and the vast majority of people with hypertension remain untreated, with large disadvantages in low- and middle-income countries."

Here are the significant findings from the study published in The Lancet:

What Causes Hypertension?

Blood pressure is the force of the blood against the blood vessels. The normal blood pressure for an adult is 120/80 mmHg, and any deviation from this is considered unhealthy. A decrease in blood pressure is called hypotension, whereas an increase is called hypertension [8].

High blood pressure occurs when your blood pressure increases to unhealthy levels and is a common health issue [9]. Hypertension develops over the course of several years and may not show any symptoms. It can lead to severe health complications and increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, and sometimes death.

However, even in the absence of symptoms, the condition can cause damage to your blood vessels and organs, especially the brain, heart, eyes, and kidneys.

Here are some of the common causes of hypertension or high blood pressure [10]:

Primary hypertension, also called essential hypertension, develops over time and has no identifiable cause. Most people have this type of high blood pressure. Although the exact cause is unclear, some of the possible causes include genes, physical changes, unhealthy lifestyle choices.

Secondary hypertension develops occurs quickly and is more severe than primary hypertension. Some of the common causes of secondary hypertension are kidney disease, sleep apnoea, thyroid issues, alcohol abuse, side effects of medications, heart defects etc.