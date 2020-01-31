How To Put Your Mental Health First This Year

Mental Well-being Through Yoga Unlike physical ailments that have tell-tale symptoms, and visible signs, mental health is far more subtle. Anxiety, depression, and harboring a suicidal tendency are inner workings of an individual. Unfortunately, greater focus has lain with physical health all along, but this aspect is fast changing. The media has increased coverage on mental well-being, and there is now greater effort to address the issue of mental health. Yoga anchors us to the present moment through greater awareness of our own breath, and self. Through these practices, Yoga transforms how our brain responds to situations leading us into live in a state of lasting contentment. Instead of accumulating stress, we learn instead to accept and let go. With this habit we are free from holding on to anything that does not serve us in our growth. Yoga recommends the practice of powerful flows such as Surya Namaskar, and Chandra Namaskar along with a few meditation techniques to practice regularly.

Surya Namaskar As a salutation to Lord Sun, Surya Namaskar always starts with the right side. This is because the Surya Nadi or the Sun channel runs along the right side, so you begin the Surya Namaskar with your right leg. Surya Namaskar must be practiced at dawn, facing the sun. 12 noon and 6pm are also recommended hours to begin the practice of this namaskar. Deepened state of practice takes the body to a higher plane of strength. Surya Namaskar - 12 Steps make half the cycle 1. Pranam asana (The Prayer pose)

2. Hastha Utanasana (Raised arm pose)

3. Padahastasana (Standing forward bend)

4. Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)

5. Santholanasana (Plank Pose)

6. Ashtanga Namaskar Asana (Eight limbed salutation)

7. Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)

8. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward dog pose)

9. Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)

10. Padahastasana (Standing forward bend)

11. Hastha Utanasana

12. Pranam asana Repeat the 12 steps with the left leg moving in and out second to make 1 complete cycle. Total cycle is made of 24 counts.

Chandra Namaskar The Chandra Namaskar is a salutation to the moon. The moon represents emotions, emotional intelligence and taste. As the Chandra Nadi or Moon Channel runs along the left side, you begin the Chandra Namaskar with your left leg first. Chandra Namaskar must be practiced at 6 pm facing the Moon. Performing this namaskar during full moon nights is extremely nourishing to the body and spirit. Chandra Namaskar - 14 steps make half the cycle 1. Pranam asana (The Prayer pose)

2. Hastha Utanasana (Raised arm pose)

3. Padahastasana (Standing forward bend)

4. Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)

5. Inhale and bend back (Ardha Chandra asana)

6. Santholanasana (Plank Pose)

7. Ashtanga Namaskar Asana (Eight limbed salutation)

8. Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)

9. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward dog pose)

10. Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)

11. Inhale and bend back (Ardha Chandra asana)

12. Padahastasana (Standing forward bend)

13. Hastha Utanasana

14. Pranam asana Repeat the 14 steps with the right leg to make it 1 complete cycle with a total of 28 counts.

Super Power Meditation A highly recommended practice, Super Power Meditation influences the rate at which your body can heal itself. Meditation techniques can improve your mood, calm your mind and help relax you. To practice this, seat yourself on a peak of the mountain in Sukhasana (for trained yogis) or any other comfortable pose that gives you the shape of a pyramid.

The intention is to sit in the shape of mountain atop a mountain.

In this position, you need to visualize a reverse triangular shield in your chest and then meditate.

During the meditative process, with every inhale, this shield allows you to welcome all the positive energies of the world into you. And, as you exhale you release unwanted toxins, miseries, and negativity from within you.