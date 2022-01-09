How To Get Covid Vaccination Certificate On WhatsApp? Step-By-Step Guide Wellness oi-Amritha K

Mansukh L Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister, stated on Sunday that vaccinated citizens can now obtain their vaccination certificates via WhatsApp within seconds. The Health Minister's office stated that anyone who wishes to download their vaccination certificate could send a WhatsApp message to a specific number. The certificate will be sent to the recipient immediately.

In India, carrying your COVID-19 vaccination certificate has become a requirement for gaining access to public areas, particularly when cases of Coronavirus have increased dramatically in the last ten days. The majority of states require their citizens to show proof of vaccination in order to gain entry to malls, complexes, and cinema halls.

It is now possible to download your COVID-19 vaccination certificate via WhatsApp. You will not be required to enter your reference ID here, and you will only have to enter your OTP in order to obtain your vaccine certificate.

Learn how you can obtain a COVID-19 vaccination certificate in less than 60 seconds by reading on.

How To Get The COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate On Whatsapp

Step 1: Drop a "Hi" message on this WhatsApp number +91 9013151515. You may save this number as "Corona Helpdesk bot" if you do not already have it.

Step 2: As soon as you send a message, the bot will display a list of topics related to COVID-19. On the second line of the list, you will see "Download Certificate". Just type "2" and send.

Step 3: The bot will again provide three options, so you simply need to type "3." The third option states that you wish to download the vaccination certificate.

Step 4: An OTP will be sent to your phone number, which you will be required to transmit in the chat.

Step 5: After entering the OTP, the bot will display the names of individuals who are registered on the CoWIN website with that particular number.

Step 6: Now, you must type the number of the user whose vaccine certificate you wish to obtain. The vaccine certificate will then be sent to you via WhatsApp in PDF format.

Note: If your WhatsApp number is different from the one you registered on CoWin to get vaccinated, then you will not receive an OTP. Therefore, you must download the certificate from the Arogya Setup application.

The Aarogya Setu app has been the only way for users to download the certificate until now. The MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot on WhatsApp allows you to download the certificate. It was introduced back in March 2020 to assist with COVID-19-related questions and prevent misinformation surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic.

You will receive the vaccine certificate as soon as you have received the first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Your final vaccination certificate will be required if you intend to travel outside of India or in India. If you possess the final vaccination certificate, you may not be required to take the COVID-19 test.

Story first published: Sunday, January 9, 2022, 14:02 [IST]