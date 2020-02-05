How To Be More Mindful In 2020

Letting Go The philosophy of yoga and spirituality teaches us to let go of stressors that are weighing us down. Pessimism, self-doubt, anger, envy, unhappy relationships, difficult obligations, financial worries, arguments, and more. Any kind of negative attachment whether it is to people, objects, events, memories etc. cause us pain. Mindfulness is the art of paying attention to detail while looking at the horizon, where we learn to appreciate the small things in the awareness that there is a bigger picture we are part of. When we learn to let go of our negative attachments we can transform our lives in a positive way.

Connect With Higher Energies The supreme universal energy is so powerful that every one of the 7 billion and more people have unique handprints. This is to show that we all are blessed with certain spiritual gifts and talents that make us who we are. We are given the choice of free will to express our individual creative power in any way that we want to. Mindfulness is about doing so in a manner that honours the divine in us. Gratitude is that silken thread that connects us to this higher power. When you connect with a higher power, you will be able to add divine light to the creative power within you.

Inner Journey Transformation is a deep process that involves a lot of inner work. Diving into ourselves is a journey of solitude but can be filled with overflowing joy and passion for life. To achieve this state of being, we first need to shed our old skin. This inner journey is interconnected with the task of learning to let go. As we shed our life's old patterns like false beliefs, traumas, inner blockings, suppressed feelings, and negative situations etc., we will invite new experiences into our lives. Through the inner journey, you can discover the old things that were bogging you down, and move on to better things in your life.

What You Think, You Manifest The law of creation states that before anything is created in the physical plane, it is first created in the mental plane. This goes to show that the patterns of your thoughts attract the reality of your life. Metaphysical studies state that our subconscious is not able to differentiate between what is real and what is imaginary. This is the key to unlocking possibilities into our lives, by dreaming, thinking and believing that it could or maybe has even already happened.

Strong With The Body When we are physically fit, we also gain mental fitness. This is the strength that we need to tackle any obstacles or hurdles in our path. Follow the Surya Namaskar practice every day to gain the energy of the Sun.

Steps To Perform The Surya Namaskar The Surya Namaskar contains a total number of 8 asanas woven into a sequence of 12 steps for each side, Right and Left. When you begin the Surya Namaskar, you must start with the Right side as the sun's energy is represented symbolically through this side, while the Moon is represented by the Left. One complete cycle is done when you cover both the sides, and this is made of 24 counts. Steps to perform Surya Namaskar Pranam Asana (The Prayer pose)

Hastha Utanasana (Raised arm pose)

Padahastasana (Standing forward bend)

Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)

Santholanasana (Plank Pose)

Ashtanga Namaskar Asana (Eight limbed salutation)

Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward dog pose)

Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)

Padahastasana (Standing forward bend)

Hastha Uthanasana

Pranam Asana Repeat the 12 steps to the other side and start with the left leg to complete one full cycle.)