ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Study Shows How Blue Light From Mobile Phones Damages Your Eyes

    By

    Do you know how much time does an average person spend on their mobile phones in a day? According to a report, 'A decade of digital dependency', about 40 per cent of adults and 65 per cent of people aged below 35 in the UK look at their phone within five minutes of waking up. And 37 per cent of adults and 60 per cent of adults under 35 check their mobile phones before going to sleep.

    Most people spend half a quarter of their lives on their mobile phones and this takes a toll on their health, especially eyes. Yes, that's right studies have shown that blue light emitted from smartphones, laptops and other handheld devices are harmful to your eyes.

    What Is Blue Light?

    Blue light is the visible light that has a wavelength between 400 and 450 nanometers (nm). The blue light has a shorter wavelength and produces a high amount of energy. This is one of the reasons why long-term exposure to blue light has the ability to damage your eyes [1].

    How To Protect Your Eyes From Smartphone Strain?

    Array

    What Devices Emit Blue Light?

    • LED light
    • CFL (compact fluorescent light) bulbs
    • Fluorescent light
    • LED televisions
    • Computer
    • Tablets
    • Smartphones
    Array

    How Does Blue Light Emitted From Mobile Phones Damage Your Eyes?

    Retinal is a small molecule produced by the eye which helps in proper vision. The emission of blue light from the mobile phones trigger the retinal and this causes various chemical reactions. These chemical reactions damage the photoreceptor cells molecules that contain retinal. When these photoreceptor cells are damaged, it causes age-related macular degeneration, dry eye, and cataracts [2].

    The major function of the photoreceptor cells is it captures visual images and signals them to the brain using the retinal molecule.

    10 Everyday Habits That Are Damaging Your Eyesight

    According to a research study at The University of Toledo, blue light emitted from mobile phones speeds up age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of blindness. Ajith Karunarathne, PhD, assistant professor at the University of Toledo's department of chemistry and biochemistry revealed that the toxicity generated by the blue light can kill the photoreceptor cells and it can kill any cell type.

    Furthermore, the researcher found that alpha tocopherol, a molecule is a derivative of vitamin E that works as an antioxidant in the body. When a person has aged or has a weakened immunity, their bodies lose the ability to fight against the attack by blue light [3].

    Array

    Ways To Protect Your Eyes From The Blue Light

    • Spend less time on your mobile or laptop screens.
    • Wear computer glasses to ease the eye strain and block the blue light coming from the computer.
    • Use a screen filter for computer screens, smartphones, and tablets.

    More MOBILE PHONE News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue