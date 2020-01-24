Study Shows How Blue Light From Mobile Phones Damages Your Eyes Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

Do you know how much time does an average person spend on their mobile phones in a day? According to a report, 'A decade of digital dependency', about 40 per cent of adults and 65 per cent of people aged below 35 in the UK look at their phone within five minutes of waking up. And 37 per cent of adults and 60 per cent of adults under 35 check their mobile phones before going to sleep.

Most people spend half a quarter of their lives on their mobile phones and this takes a toll on their health, especially eyes. Yes, that's right studies have shown that blue light emitted from smartphones, laptops and other handheld devices are harmful to your eyes.

What Is Blue Light?

Blue light is the visible light that has a wavelength between 400 and 450 nanometers (nm). The blue light has a shorter wavelength and produces a high amount of energy. This is one of the reasons why long-term exposure to blue light has the ability to damage your eyes [1].

How To Protect Your Eyes From Smartphone Strain?

What Devices Emit Blue Light? LED light

CFL (compact fluorescent light) bulbs

Fluorescent light

LED televisions

Computer

Tablets

Smartphones How Does Blue Light Emitted From Mobile Phones Damage Your Eyes? Retinal is a small molecule produced by the eye which helps in proper vision. The emission of blue light from the mobile phones trigger the retinal and this causes various chemical reactions. These chemical reactions damage the photoreceptor cells molecules that contain retinal. When these photoreceptor cells are damaged, it causes age-related macular degeneration, dry eye, and cataracts [2]. The major function of the photoreceptor cells is it captures visual images and signals them to the brain using the retinal molecule. 10 Everyday Habits That Are Damaging Your Eyesight According to a research study at The University of Toledo, blue light emitted from mobile phones speeds up age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of blindness. Ajith Karunarathne, PhD, assistant professor at the University of Toledo's department of chemistry and biochemistry revealed that the toxicity generated by the blue light can kill the photoreceptor cells and it can kill any cell type. Furthermore, the researcher found that alpha tocopherol, a molecule is a derivative of vitamin E that works as an antioxidant in the body. When a person has aged or has a weakened immunity, their bodies lose the ability to fight against the attack by blue light [3]. Ways To Protect Your Eyes From The Blue Light Spend less time on your mobile or laptop screens.

Wear computer glasses to ease the eye strain and block the blue light coming from the computer.

Use a screen filter for computer screens, smartphones, and tablets.