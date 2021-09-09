Is High Blood Pressure (Hypertension) Affecting Your Body? 15 Negative Effects Of High BP & Ways To Manage It

Effects Of Hypertension On The Body

High blood pressure is not a risk factor just for your heart but your overall health. Let's take a look at the complications uncontrolled high blood pressure can cause.

1. Aneurysm: Aneurysm is the abnormal bulge in the major blood vessel (aorta) wall that carries blood from your heart to your body. Aneurysms are more common in men than in women [3]. It is caused by the constant pressure of blood moving through a weakened artery (due to high BP), which in turn may potentially rupture and cause life-threatening internal bleeding.

2. Coronary Artery Disease (CAD): People with high blood pressure are more likely to develop coronary artery disease, as high BP puts added force against the artery walls and also clogs coronary arteries with fatty plaques. The build-up of various substances can narrow the coronary arteries and develop coronary artery disease, which is the primary cause of heart attack [4].

3. Dementia: Dementia is considered as a progressive form of memory decline where the thinking ability deteriorates due to the loss of brain cells. Studies have shown that high blood pressure in mid-life is a primary risk factor for developing dementia in later life [5].

4. Artery Damage: High blood pressure puts excessive pressure on the artery walls, damaging them and resulting in fat or plaque build-up [6]. This plaque makes the arteries stiff and narrower, making them unable to do their function.

5. Angina (chest pain): Angina is not a disease but a symptom of coronary artery disease. It is also known as angina pectoris and is a type of chest pain caused by reduced blood flow to the heart. It is often described as a heaviness, pressure or tightness in the chest. The heaviness experienced can extend to your arms, neck, jaw, back or stomach as well. Angina is common and can affect anyone. It is not life-threatening in most cases; however, it can be an indicator of heart disease. An angina attack can last from 1 to fifteen minutes [7].

6. Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD): Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), also called peripheral vascular disease (PVD), is the abnormal narrowing of arteries in the leg. It is a common circulatory problem where the narrowing of the arteries will reduce the blood flow to the limbs [8]. One of the major risks for PAD is high blood pressure.

7. Enlarged Heart: Cardiomegaly is a medical condition in which the heart is bigger in size than its usual size. The condition is commonly termed an enlarged heart. For an individual with high BP, the heart has to pump harder to deliver blood to the rest of your body, enlarging and thickening the muscle [9].

8. Heart Attack: A heart attack occurs when then blood flow to the heart is blocked. It can be defined as the death of heart muscles due to the lack of blood supply. This usually happens when a blood clot blocks the artery supplying the heart muscle. Consequently, Hypertension can damage your arteries by making them less elastic, which in turn decreases the flow of blood and oxygen to your heart and results in heart attacks [10].