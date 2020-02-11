5 Healthy Ways To Include Oats In Your Breakfast Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

Oats are satisfying, healthy and nutritional and make for the best breakfast option among all. Thanks to the soluble fibre in them which helps to lower the cholesterol levels and keep our appetite under control. The protein in oats keeps us satisfied for a long time and prevent us from grabbing those unhealthy snacks between the meals. Also, the low Glycemic Index (GI) in oats helps prevent the sudden spike of glucose in the body.

Scientifically termed as Avena Sativa, oats are a type of cereal which are consumed worldwide in the form of oatmeal or rolled oats. They are considered the healthiest grains among all and are a great source of vitamins, antioxidants and minerals apart from the fibre. Oats are also gluten-free which makes them a healthy option for people with gluten-intolerance.

Oats can easily become a part of any meal due to its versatile properties. Here are some of the best ways in which you can add oats to your breakfast and make it tasty and healthy.

1. Oats Bowl With Seasonal Fruits The best way to obtain the healthy benefits of oats when you are late for office is by simply decorating it with all the available fruits at your home. Cook oats in water or milk and customize it with fruits like apple, pomegranate or berries. A healthy bowl of goodness will be prepared in a minute. 2. Overnight Oats With Dried Fruits Overnight oats are the most popular option for breakfast in busy households. To prepare overnight oats, all you need to do is soak some oats in an airtight container along with a tsp of chia seeds, 1 tbsp honey and a healthy liquid food of your choice (milk, plant-based milk or water). Close the container and keep it in the fridge at night for at least 6 hours. In the morning, you will find the oats all soaked up in the milk forming a thick texture. Decorate it with dry fruits and have it. 3. Cinnamon And Oats Cinnamon is a highly delicious and healthy spice. It has powerful antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-diabetic properties. When added to oats, it lifts up the taste of the dish providing a lot of nutrients at the same time. To prepare it, just combine a tsp of cinnamon and a tbsp of low-fat cheese to the cooked oats and enjoy it. For a change in taste, one can replace cinnamon with ginger or cardamom. 4. Oats Upma For people who are not fond of eating oats with fruits or dry fruits can go for oatmeal upma. The best thing about oatmeal upma is that one can customize it with their favourite veggies. To prepare oatmeal upma, add cumin, mustard, heeng and sliced onions to oil and saute it for a minute. Pour all vegetables and fry them until they become soft. Add a cup of oats and fry the ingredients for two minutes. Add salt, pepper, coriander leaves to taste. 5. Oats Pancakes Oats pancakes are a healthy way to start your day as it is packed with a range of vitamins and minerals and low in calories and sodium. This fluffy and gluten-free oats dish is not only quick but easy to make. Prepare a batter of oats with warm milk, wheat flour, sugar, baking powder, a pinch of salt and cinnamon. Spread it like a dhosa on a griddle and flip both the ends until cooked. Serve it with honey.