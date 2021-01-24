National Girl Child Day (24 January): Healthy Food For Teenage Girls Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

Every year on 24 January, the National Girl Child Day is celebrated to highlight gender-based discriminations and inequalities faced by girls in the Indian society and to raise awareness to change the attitude towards them followed by providing them support and opportunities.

Among the many issues faced by the girl child in India, nutrition is one of them. A study says that in several low and middle-income countries, the incidences of malnutrition in teenage girls are high, leading them to poor health, nutritional disorders and biological developmental issues. [1]

In this article, we will discuss healthy foods which a teenage girl must include in their diet. Take a look.

1. Iron-rich foods

According to a study, iron deficiency is high in adolescent girls and can affect around 30 per cent of girls in countries with low-income and social development scores. Also, iron deficiency in premature pregnancy can cause adverse birth outcomes. [1]

Iron-rich foods can help prevent the risk of anaemia in teenage girls and promote vital body functions such as growth, immunity, muscular development and cognitive ability. [2] Some of the iron-rich foods include:

Red meat

Poultry

Beans

Green veggies such as spinach and broccoli

Seafood

Iron-fortified cereals

Dried fruits such as raisins, prunes, dates and cashews

2. Probiotics

Psychiatric disorders are usually observable during the adolescence years. Many studies have concluded that development of the adolescent brain is influenced by intestinal microbiota and thus, maintaining microbiota-gut-brain axis can help in both the prevention and treatment of teenage-related psychiatric disorders such as anxiety, psychosis and eating disorders. [3]

Probiotics are live microorganisms that help maintain the functionality of the digestive system and keep diseases at bay. Some of the probiotics-rich food include:

Yoghurt

Tempeh

Kafir

Kimchi

Kombucha tea

Buttermilk

Cucumber pickles

3. Fruits

Fruits are the most loved food item for teenagers, especially teenage girls. They not only provide amazing health benefits but also prevent the risk of overweight and obesity, which are the major risk factors for chronic diseases such as diabetes.

Also, high consumption of fruits is related to adolescent girls belief and behaviours of ideal body size and ethnocultural beauty standards which, in some way, cause a positive relationship with healthy foods like fruits. [4] List of healthy fruits include:

Orange

Watermelon

Cucumber

Lemon

Apricot

Papaya

Avocado

4. Vitamin A

Vitamin A is another important nutrient after iron which is needed for adolescent growth and development. It plays an important role in sexual maturation, reproduction, boosting immunity and preventing the risk of skin problems such as acne, wrinkles and psoriasis.

Deficiency of vitamin A during adolescence can cause delayed growth of the reproductive system, skin problems, respiratory illnesses and increased risk of menorrhagia and anaemia. [5] Foods high in vitamin A include:

Carrot

Pumpkin

Sweet potato

Broccoli

Dairy products

Grapefruit

Capsicums

5. Whole grains

A study talks about whole grains consumption and reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases, cancer and diabetes. Whole grains are the most important part of a teenage diet as they are rich in vital nutrients such as carbohydrates (help provide energy), fibre (maintains a healthy digestive system), protein (support growth and development) and folate (to prevent the risk of anaemia, autism and rheumatoid arthritis).

Whole grains are mostly consumed with cereals in India while in countries such as the United Kingdom, there have been reports of low whole grains consumption and thus, increased cases of chronic diseases. [6] Some of the examples of whole grains include:

Barley

Quinoa

Buckwheat

Corn

Oats

Millet

Brown rice

To Conclude

Poor diet is a key risk factor for malnutrition in teenage girls. This year on the National Girl Child Day, let's pledge to promote better health and nutrition of teenage girls and help in their biological, psychological and social development.