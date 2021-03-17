12 Amazing Health Benefits Of Turmeric Coffee And How To Prepare It

1. May reduce oxidative stress Turmeric contains a main curcuminoid called curcumin and more than 100 vital components with strong antioxidative properties. On the other hand, coffee is also known to have a powerful antioxidant capacity. Together, they may help reduce oxidative stress by reducing free radicals in the body and prevent related diseases such as diabetes and cancer. 2. May reduce weight Turmeric has a BMI-lowering effect due to the presence of bioactive polyphenols. Coffee also supports the reduction of weight by suppressing leptin, a cell-signalling hormone that helps regulate appetite. Turmeric coffee can be the best weight loss beverage for people of all age. [1] Everything You Need To Know About Fever, Dengue Fever, Ebola, Chikungunya And Typhoid Fever 3. May combat inflammation Both curcumin and caffeine are anti-inflammatory compounds that may help reduce inflammation cytokines in the body and prevent chronic inflammatory conditions such as arthritis and diabetes. Methylxanthines and caffeic acid in coffee also help reduce inflammatory biomarkers. [2] 4. May help with digestion Curcumin in turmeric better gets absorbed in the presence of phospholipids, which is a type of fat found in milk and other food items such as eggs and meats. [3] Turmeric coffee made with milk may help improve digestion by curcumin-phytosome or absorption of curcumin in presence of milk. Coffee also helps maintain the brain-gut axis and keep the digestive system healthy. 10 Amazing Health Benefits Of Red Bananas

5. May energise your body Turmeric with a shot of espresso can be an efficient energy booster. Curcumin has anti-fatigue and endurance-improving capacity while caffeine in coffee helps block the regulation of adenosine, a neurotransmitter that helps with sleep. Together, as turmeric coffee latte, they may help energise the body and boost energy. 6. May support muscles Both turmeric and coffee have a great effect on stimulating muscle regeneration, preventing loss of muscles and decreasing age-related muscle decline. Turmeric coffee can be the best beverage to support muscles and maintain their strength and endurance. [4] 7. May reduce cholesterol Turmeric and coffee both have cholesterol-lowering properties and may help reduce LDL and triglyceride levels in the body. Consumption of turmeric coffee may help reduce cholesterol levels and decrease the risk of obesity and stroke. 8. May improve lung function Curcumin plays a protective role in preventing lungs against diseases such as obstructive pulmonary disease and acute lung injury due to its anti-inflammatory activity. Coffee also has a positive effect on lung functions. Together, they can be beneficial for the lungs.

9. May prevent mental health problems Coffee intake is linked to less depressive symptoms and a lower risk of suicides. Curcumin is also a potential spice in reversing anxiety and depression in people. Therefore, turmeric coffee can be an effective beverage to prevent mental health problems. It may also help calm the mind by increasing the levels of dopamine and serotonin. [5] 10. May prevent premenstrual syndrome Premenstrual syndrome is a common problem in women leading to a combination of physical, emotional and psychological disturbances. The bioactive compounds in turmeric and coffee may help ease these symptoms due to their anti-inflammatory and neurologic effects. 11. May prevent Alzheimer's Curcumin decreases beta-amyloid plaques, delay the degradation of neurons and decrease microglia formation, all that leads to Alzheimer's. On the other hands, a study has shown that 3-4 cups of coffee a day at midlife can decrease the risk of Alzheimer's by 65 per cent in later life. Therefore, turmeric coffee can be a potential beverage to prevent the risk of Alzheimer's. 12. May boost immunity Both turmeric and coffee are an immunomodulator that may help boost the immune system by their phenolic compounds with anti-inflammatory effects. Drink turmeric coffee in a moderate amount as high consumption of caffeine may cause adverse effects due to its immune-suppressing activity. [6]