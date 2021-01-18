11 Health Benefits Of Pomegranate Tea And How To Make It Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

Pomegranate tea is one of the most renowned teas worldwide whose consumption is associated with numerous health benefits. This amazing red tea is brewed either from the crushed seeds of a pomegranate, peels, dried flowers or concentrated juices mixed with green, white or any herbal tea.

Pomegranate is one of the ancient fruits with many promising physiological activities such as antioxidative, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial. A study says that pomegranate has three times more antioxidant activity compared to red wine and green tea. [1]. Let's discuss the amazing health benefits of pomegranate tea and various methods to make it.

Nutrients In Pomegranate Tea

Pomegranate tea is prepared mainly from its seeds, peels, juices and membranes. The edible portion of the fruit is only 50 per cent that contains 40 per cent arils (seed pod that covers seeds) and 10 per cent seeds. The remaining 50 per cent are the non-edible peels. [2]

Peels are the most nutritious parts of the fruit as they contain a large number of polyphenols such as flavonoids (catechin and anthocyanins), condensed tannins, phenolic acids (gallic and caffeic acid), hydrolysable tannins (punicalagin) and alkaloids and lignans.

The arils contain a principal flavonoid called anthocyanins along with organic acids, pectin and water.

The seeds contain proteins, polyphenols, minerals, vitamins, isoflavones and two vital polyunsaturated fatty acids called linolenic and linoleic acid along with other vital lipids such as oleic acid and punicic acid.

The flowers and seeds contain punicalagin, a vital compound that belongs to the tannin family. The compound is responsible for more than half of the antioxidative activity of pomegranate juice.

The juice is also rich in phenolic acids such as gallic, ellagic and caffeic acid.

Health Benefits Of Pomegranate Tea