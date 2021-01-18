Just In
11 Health Benefits Of Pomegranate Tea And How To Make It
Pomegranate tea is one of the most renowned teas worldwide whose consumption is associated with numerous health benefits. This amazing red tea is brewed either from the crushed seeds of a pomegranate, peels, dried flowers or concentrated juices mixed with green, white or any herbal tea.
Pomegranate is one of the ancient fruits with many promising physiological activities such as antioxidative, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial. A study says that pomegranate has three times more antioxidant activity compared to red wine and green tea. [1]. Let's discuss the amazing health benefits of pomegranate tea and various methods to make it.
Nutrients In Pomegranate Tea
Pomegranate tea is prepared mainly from its seeds, peels, juices and membranes. The edible portion of the fruit is only 50 per cent that contains 40 per cent arils (seed pod that covers seeds) and 10 per cent seeds. The remaining 50 per cent are the non-edible peels. [2]
Peels are the most nutritious parts of the fruit as they contain a large number of polyphenols such as flavonoids (catechin and anthocyanins), condensed tannins, phenolic acids (gallic and caffeic acid), hydrolysable tannins (punicalagin) and alkaloids and lignans.
The arils contain a principal flavonoid called anthocyanins along with organic acids, pectin and water.
The seeds contain proteins, polyphenols, minerals, vitamins, isoflavones and two vital polyunsaturated fatty acids called linolenic and linoleic acid along with other vital lipids such as oleic acid and punicic acid.
The flowers and seeds contain punicalagin, a vital compound that belongs to the tannin family. The compound is responsible for more than half of the antioxidative activity of pomegranate juice.
The juice is also rich in phenolic acids such as gallic, ellagic and caffeic acid.
Health Benefits Of Pomegranate Tea
1. Supports heart health
Pomegranate tea is packed with major polyphenols such as anthocyanins, phenolic acids and punicalagin that possess strong antioxidant activity. A study says that these polyphenols exhibit antiatherogenic properties that may help protect against cardiovascular diseases such as stroke and coronary heart disease. [3]
2. Promotes good reproductive system
A study says that beta-sitosterol in pomegranate seed has embryonic protective activity. It may help protect the reproductive system against oxidative damage caused due to chemotherapeutic drugs. Pomegranate tea prepared from its juice also helps increase sperm concentration, their mobility and manages the risk factors that may lead to erectile dysfunction. [4] It may also help reduce the risk of prostate cancer. [5]
3. Manages diabetes
Pomegranate has a wide range of polyphenols that have antioxidative activities. The ellagic acid and punicalagin in the fruit may help reduce the glucose spike caused after each meal and thus, manage diabetes effectively. Also, gallic and oleanolic acid in pomegranate tea may prevent the risk of diabetes complications such as cardiovascular diseases. [6] Some studies also talk about the anti-diabetic effect of its flowers.
4. Helps with weight loss
The high amount of punicic acid in pomegranate tea may help with weight loss due to its cholesterol-reducing effects. Also, pomegranate leaf reduces lipids or fats in the blood and serum total cholesterol in the body. Overall, pomegranate tea helps with weight management up to a great extent. [7]
5. Has anti-cancer properties
A study says that quercetin and ellagic acid in pomegranate tea have anti-cancer properties which may help prevent cancer cell growth. It is effective against numerous cancer types such as renal cell carcinoma, prostate cancer, lung carcinoma, cervical cancer, breast cancer and even prevents cancer metastasis. [2]
6. May prevent Alzheimer’s
Pomegranate tea exhibits anti-neurodegenerative properties. The punicalagin and urolithins in the tea may help slow the progression of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's. Urolithins may help prevent inflammation of the neurons while punicalagin reduces memory impairment caused due to inflammation. [8]
7. Boosts immunity
The tea made from pomegranate peel may exhibit immunostimulatory effects. The presence of polysaccharides in the peel can help boost the immunity which has been reduced due to chemotherapy. Also, the numerous polyphenols in the fruit can protect the body against a range of pathogens. [9]
8. Good for skin
Pomegranate is effective against skin damage caused due to UV rays. Ultraviolet radiation is responsible for many skin problems such as erythema inflammation, skin cancer and early age-related changes. Pomegranate tea can help lessen the effect of UV damage due to its strong antioxidative potential and may also degrade the DNA and protein damage of cells and tissues. [10]
9. Prevents microbes
Pomegranate tea contains antimicrobial agents such as ellagic acid and tannins which may help prevent viral and bacterial pathogens, especially Staphylococcus aureus, Salmonella and Penicillium digitatum. The tea is also effective against highly pathogenic and drug-resistant strains. [11]
10. Prevents bone disease
Osteoporosis is a bone disease characterised by weak and brittle bones. A study has shown that the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activities of pomegranate tea can be beneficial for osteoporosis. It may help prevent the bone loss and reduce damage to bones caused due to free radicals. [12]
11. Good for dental care
Dental problems can be reduced by the consumption of pomegranate tea. According to a study, pomegranate significantly reduces the colony of dental plaque bacteria such as lactobacilli and streptococci. This amazing red tea can also help strengthen the gums and fasten loose teeth caused due to dental diseases such as periodontitis. [13]
How To Make Pomegranate Tea With Seeds
Ingredients
- Seeds from two large pomegranates (use the arils of the fruit if you want)
- Honey as per taste (optional)
Method
- Crush the seeds in a blender to release juice. Blend the mixture roughly to keep some of the seeds intact.
- Store the mixture in a jar. You can store that for one month.
- To make tea, pour around 4-5 tablespoons of juice in the cup along with a spoon of seeds.
- Add hot water.
- Add honey and serve the tea hot.
With Peels
Ingredients
- One pomegranate peel
- One orange or lemon peel
- One tablespoon of grated ginger
- 4-5 mint leaves
- Honey or maple syrup as per taste (optional)
Method
- Wash the peels.
- Boil the peels in water for around 1-2 minutes.
- Add ginger and mint leaves.
- Cover the jar and switch off the flame.
- Let the mixture steep for 15-20 minutes.
- Strain the tea in the cup and discard the peels.
- Add honey or maple syrup.
- Serve hot.
Iced Tea
Ingredients
- 1 cup pomegranate juice
- I tablespoon lemon juice
- 4-5 ice cubes
- Mint leaves
- Honey or maple syrup (Optional)
Method
- In a blender, add pomegranate juice, lemon juice, mint leaves and ice cubes.
- Blend the mixture smoothly.
- Pour in a glass and add the sweetener.