21 Amazing Health Benefits Of Curry Leaves: Weight Loss, Infections, Diabetes And More

Curry leaves (Murraya koenigii) have a refreshing fragrance with a wide range of applications in both health and culinary. They are widely used as a taste enhancer and to treat conditions such as infections, cataract, diabetes, liver problems, heartburn and many more. They are also used in some ayurvedic concoctions.

Curry leaves are believed to be native to India and are widely found in tropical and subtropical regions, along with other countries such as China, Australia, Ceylon and Nigeria. The leaves of the curry plant have wide availability, the reason why they come at a lower price.

The other name of curry leaves is 'sweet neem' as they closely resemble the neem leaves and are also similar in taste.

Curry leaves are consumed either in the juice form or in a paste form. In the market, powdered form of curry leaves is available which can be added in soups, stews and curries. Some people also prefer to drink tea made from curry leaves.

This article will bring to you the numerous health benefits of curry leaves. Take a look.