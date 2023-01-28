Are Candles More Toxic Than Cigarettes? Harmful Effects Of Scented Candles On Health Wellness oi-Amritha K

The burning of candles, especially scented candles has been noted to release potentially harmful hydrocarbons into the air in recent years, according to a number of articles published over the past few years.

Some claim that most candles are as toxic as cigarettes, as they fill the air with cancer-causing chemicals. Paraffin wax contains at least 20 toxins. The most toxic compounds include trichloroethane, acetone, xylene, phenol, cresol, chlorobenzene, etc. In addition to causing cancer, they can lead to irritation to the lungs and damage to the body's organs, including the brain [1][2].

It is important to note, however, that only excessive exposure to scented candles may pose a health risk.

Effects Of Scented Candles On Health

Read the article to learn more about the harmful effects of scented candles.

Scent candles pose health risks. These risks are based on studies as well as overexposure - not single use.

1. Headache

Candles, especially scented candles, also cause headaches. Inhaling the fumes of a candle causes people to experience headaches. This may also be due to harmful chemicals in the candle, such as benzene and toluene [3].

2. Allergic reactions

In addition to irritating the respiratory system, synthetic scents in candles can increase respiratory secretions, which can cause allergic reactions in many people. This is also one of the harmful effects of candles [4].

3. Tumour risk

In addition to increasing the risk of kidney cancer, the paraffin fumes from candles can also increase the risk of tumours. Therefore, health experts recommend that we limit our exposure to these fumes and only light candles when required [5].

4. Respiratory problems

Burning candles releases a peculiar smell of wax, which irritates the lungs and causes respiratory problems. Candles contain paraffin wax, which can aggravate asthma and cause a number of respiratory problems.

5. Cancer risk

One of the most dangerous effects of candles on our health is the release of carcinogenic fumes (benzene and toluene) from melted paraffin. These fumes smell similar to those of diesel engines. Inhaling the scent of candles increases our risk of developing cancer [6][7].

Tips To Avoid Exposure To Harmful Candles

Avoid aromatherapy with candles and all scented candles.

Use beeswax and soy candles as an alternative to paraffin candles.

Open a window of your house, if you are using scented candles for long to avoid exposure for a longer time.

Who Should Avoid Scented Candles?

According to experts, those at risk for bladder cancer, living with it or in remission may wish to use less candles. Likewise, individuals with chronic lung conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) should be aware of the levels of air pollution within their residence.

Are Candles More Toxic Than Cigarettes?

Well, not really. However, some experts suggest that one hour of burning scented candles can be equivalent to smoking one cigarette. Soot from candles can also be dangerous to our respiratory system [8].

On A Final Note...

Even though some candles are more harmful than others, concerns about candle burning are overblown. The type of wax and the quality of the candle can affect the type and amount of emissions generated by the candle. Although there is no definitive research proving that paraffin wax scented candles are harmful, avoid them.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 22:47 [IST]