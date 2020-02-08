12 Best Foods To Reduce The Risk Of Glaucoma

1. Fish Coldwater fishes like tuna, salmon and mackerel contain EPA and DHA, a type of omega-3 fatty acids that help to improve the ocular blood supply and prevent the damage of the optic nerves due to any cause. [1]

2. Orange In a study conducted among 584 African American women, it was found that women who had more than two servings of fresh oranges per week are at low risk of glaucoma compared to women who had fewer servings per week. [2]

3. Carrot According to a study, the presence of vitamin A and carotenes in carrots help to decrease the risk of glaucoma. The study also says that fruits and vegetables rich in vitamin A, C and carotenes are very helpful to reduce the risk of ocular diseases. [3]

4. Wolfberries They are also known as goji berries and has long been used to improve the visual function. According to a study, ‘lycium barbarum polysaccharides' is the active compound in wolfberries which is helpful to prevent further damage to retinal cells after glaucoma is diagnosed. [4]

5. Peaches According to a cross-sectional cohort study, women who eat at least one serving of canned or dried peaches in a week are at 47% decreased risk of getting diagnosed with glaucoma compared to women who consume less than a serving. [5]

6. Kale This popular vegetable of the cabbage family is packed with vitamin A and carotenes. Consuming more than one serving of kale in a month is linked to the reduced risk of glaucoma compared to the one who consumes less than one serving/month. [6]

7. Spinach Lutein and zeaxanthin are the two naturally occurring carotenoids that act as an antioxidant. Presence of these two carotenoids in spinach help in reducing the oxidative stress in the body which further helps to improve the ocular health and protect the macula from damage. [7]

8. Red wine Resveratrol is the active polyphenol found in red wine that has vascular-enhancing properties. It helps in the microcirculation of the eyes and prevents ocular diseases like macular degenerative, glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy. [8]

9. Sprouts They are packed with antioxidants like lutein, beta-carotene and zeaxanthin along with vitamin A and C. These antioxidants help scavage free radicals and prevent the damage of the optic nerve, thus preventing glaucoma or further injury to the optic nerve in existing glaucoma cases.

10. Celery This vegetable is high in dietary nitrate, vitamin A and C. A study says that consumption of high dietary nitrate helps to reduce the risk of primary open-angle glaucoma and reduce elevated intraocular pressure of the eyes. [9]

11. Green tea Catechins and flavanols are the two dietary flavonoids found in green tea. These two compounds have potent antioxidant properties which reduce the formation of β-amyloid fibrils, a compound particularly linked to causing glaucoma.

12. Saffron Crocus sativus is a flowering plant from which saffron is derived. It is high in crocetin and carotenoids crocin which are known for their powerful antioxidative properties. A study shows that saffron has neuroprotective features which help to preserve the health of the optic nerve and reduce the risk of glaucoma. Also, crocin helps to enhance the retinal blood flow. [10]