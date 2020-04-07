ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    10 Dopamine Boosting Foods You Should Include In Your Diet

    By

    Dopamine is a neurotransmitter found in the brain that serves many purposes. It is linked to memory, attention, productivity and weight loss along with an important role in restricting impulsive behaviour and preventing Parkinson's disease.

    According to a study based on COVID-19, the coronavirus is likely to alter the dopamine pathways in the brain. [1] Another study on SARS says about the change in neurons and nerve fibres in the brain causing problems like encephalitis. [2] As COVID-19 is believed to be similar to SARS, it is likely to affect the functioning of the brain negatively.

    Boosting dopamine levels in our body through diet is the best way to prevent such viral diseases. When dopamine level are high, it affects the pleasure centre in the brain causing improved mood and motivation. Lack of dopamine in our body can lead to a lack of enthusiasm, depression, cold feet, low sex drive, mental fatigue, lack of focus and others. Take a look at the foods that help boost the dopamine levels in our body.

    Array

    1. Almonds

    Protein is essential for increasing the dopamine levels in our body. Tyrosine is an amino acid that helps in building proteins, which in turn, helps in the production of dopamine. Almonds are packed with tyrosine, which is why it is considered the best snack for the production of ‘happy hormone' in our body. [3]

    Array

    2. Banana

    Fruits like banana contain tyrosine along with a flavonoid called quercetin. Both of them excessively help in the production of dopamine. Apart from that, banana also contains multiple vitamins that help in maintaining good health of the brain.

    Array

    3. Dairy

    Dairy products like milk and yoghurt contain important amino acids like phenylalanine, tyrosine and pregnenolone. They are the building blocks of dopamine as well as essential hormones in the body. The best thing is these products are easily available and are cost-effective. [4]

    Array

    4. Fish

    DHA or Docosahexaenoic acid is a type of omega-3 fatty acid mostly found in fish like salmon, mackerel, sardine and herring. DHA helps improve the dopamine level in the body along with treating medical conditions like ADHD and dementia.

    Array

    5. Coffee

    Coffee contains caffeine which is known to act as a stimulant of the central nervous system. This is because the caffeine helps in the release of dopamine in the brain causing alertness and focus. Tea, green tea (with caffeine) and dark chocolates are also the best sources of caffeine. [5]

    Array

    6. Grapes

    Grapes contain a vital antioxidant called resveratrol which helps to spike up the dopamine levels in the brain. Antioxidants also help in preventing cell death by reducing the oxidative stress in the body. [6]

    Array

    7. Blueberries

    They are rich in flavonoids, anthocyanin and antioxidants that help preserve the health of the brain and regulate the production of dopamine. Blueberries also help prevent Parkinson's diseases by reducing the oxidative stress in Substantia Nigra and Striatum regions of the brain. [7]

    Array

    8. Spinach

    Spinach or other green vegetables are mainly known for the production of serotonin, a similar neurotransmitter to dopamine. They are also packed with tyrosine which plays an important role in stimulating the dopamine levels in the brain. [8]

    Array

    9. Mushrooms

    Uridine in mushrooms helps restore the dopamine levels in the brain. It plays an active role in the synthesis of new dopamine receptors along with improving memory and alertness. Mushrooms also help treat mental conditions like depression and mood change.

    Array

    10. Oats

    Oats are rich in complex carbohydrates that regulate the production of tryptophan, an amino acid that helps in the production of serotonin. The neurotransmitter serotonin is also known as a ‘happy hormone' that helps regulate mood, emotional connection, appetite and many others.

    Array

    Other Healthy Foods

    • Eggs
    • Watermelon
    • Nuts like peanuts or pistachios
    • Seeds like pumpkin seeds
    • Soy products
    • Wine, in moderation
    • Oregano
    • Fruit juice
    • Olive oil
    • Broccoli
    • Turmeric
    Array

    Some Healthy Ways To Improve Dopamine Levels

    • Reduce saturated fats such as butter and coconut oil
    • Increase probiotics
    • Eat a protein-rich diet
    • Exercise every day especially aerobics
    • Maintain a timely sleep
    • Listen to music
    • Get enough vitamin D through sunlight
    • Perform yoga or meditation
    • Get a massage
    • Increase pet contact
    • Do creative things
    • Celebrate small moments

    More COVID 19 News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue