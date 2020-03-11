No Smoking Day 2020: Best And Worst Foods To Eat While Trying To Quit Smoking Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

If you are planning to quit smoking and finding it difficult to do so this article is for you. We have listed the best and worst foods to eat when you are trying to quit smoking.

When you quit smoking your health becomes much better because the nicotine from cigarettes gets eliminated from the body and thus lowers the risk of lung cancer and heart disease. When you are trying to quit, eating certain foods will increase your chances of staying away from smoking cigarettes.

If giving up cigarettes feels like an overwhelming task, eating certain foods can help you, and this will help improve your health in many ways.

Best Foods To Eat While Trying To Quit Smoking

1. Fruits Consume fresh fruits such as apple, banana, pears, grapes and oranges to help bring back your taste because smoking affects your taste and flavour. These fruits are rich in vitamins and minerals that will help restore the nutrients that got depleted by smoking. While you are trying to quit you may want something sweet to eat-reach out to these fruits [1]. 2. Vegetables Munching on vegetables such as carrots, celery or broccoli will restore the lost nutrients in the body as well as keep your mouth distracted while you are trying to quit smoking. To enhance the taste of these veggies, boil these veggies and have it with a veggie dip [2]. 3. Milk Drinking milk and eating other dairy products will make your cigarette taste worse. Whenever you have a craving to smoke cigarettes, consume milk as it makes cigarettes taste bad when you smoke them and leaves a bitter after taste. This will help deter you from smoking [3]. 4. Ginseng tea Ginseng tea is another food that can be included in your diet while you are trying to quit smoking. It lowers the effect of nicotine addiction and makes it less enjoyable and will help reduce your smoking habit. 5. Popcorn If you have a craving, munch on popcorn as it is a great source of fibre which has been linked to a reduced risk of heart disease, diabetes, and other such health problems. Have air-popped popcorn and lightly season them to make it a healthy snack. What Foods To Avoid While You Are Trying To Quit Smoking 1. Coffee Many smokers pair coffee with a cigarette and when you are trying to quit this bad habit, drinking coffee is an absolute no-no. It is because caffeine stimulates a strong craving for cigarettes. This might makes it difficult for you to quit smoking. Instead, drink fresh fruit juice or lemon water. 2. Alcohol Most smokers pair cigarettes with a glass of their favourite drink. Abstain from drinking alcohol while you are trying to quit smoking as drinking alcohol will make you more likely to reach out for a pack of cigarettes. 3. Fried foods Fried foods are high in unhealthy fat and low in nutrients. They are digested quickly and lessen the urge to quit smoking. So, while you are trying to quit smoking cut down on eating fried foods. To Conclude... Quitting smoking can be a long and difficult process only when you don't consume enough nutritious foods and follow a healthy diet plan. Incorporating healthy foods into your diet will help you quit this bad habit. Common FAQs Why do you crave food when you quit smoking? Smokers when they quit smoking crave for food because food triggers the release of dopamine, the feel-good hormone that makes them enjoy their meal more. What are good snacks when quitting smoking? Chopped vegetables, apples, grapes, tomatoes, nuts and rice cakes are some healthy snacks to munch on while you are trying to quit smoking. What should smokers eat? Smokers should eat ginger, turmeric, apples, green tea, cruciferous vegetables and garlic. How do I stop the urge to smoke? Try nicotine replacement therapy, chew sugarless gums or mints, exercise and practice relaxation techniques.