ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    World Cancer Day: 10 Foods To Eat And Avoid For Lung Cancer

    By

    Among both men and women, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death and there are many factors that give rise to lung cancer like smoking, secondhand smoke and inhaling harmful toxins.

    In order to lower your chance of getting lung cancer, you should avoid all the risk factors; and most importantly, your diet plays a vital role in lowering the risk of lung cancer.

    There are certain foods that are rich in phytochemicals and antioxidants that act as chemopreventive agents that inhibit the cancer cells to metastasize and induce cancer cell death [1].

    Foods To Eat For Lung Cancer

    Array

    1. Carrots

    Carrots are a good source of beta carotene, fibre, antioxidants and other vitamins and minerals. According to a study published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, current smokers who did not consume carrots were thrice more likely of developing lung cancer as compared to those who ate carrots more than once a week [2].

    Array

    2. Berries

    Berries such as blueberries, strawberries and blackberries possess many phytochemicals and antioxidants that are known to have anti-cancer effects. Berries are effective in inhibiting the growth of tumours in various types of cancer including lung cancer [3].

    Array

    3. Apples

    Apples are rich in phenolic compounds and studies have shown an association between apples and reduced lung cancer risk. Apples have the ability to lower lung cancer risk. Women who eat one serving of apples per day decrease the risk of lung cancer [4].

    Array

    4. Pears

    Pears are another fruit that is known to lower the risk of lung cancer due to their high antioxidant content. According to a study, women who consume one serving of pears a day have a lowered risk of lung cancer [4].

    Array

    5. Green tea

    Green tea contains essential compounds like epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) and catechins. As per a study published in the journal Lung Cancer, drinking two cups of green tea per day has been associated with an 18 per cent decreased risk of lung cancer [5].

    Array

    6. Green leafy vegetables

    Green leafy vegetables such as kale, spinach, and lettuce are high in lutein, zeaxanthin and other antioxidants. These help in lowering the risk of lung cancer.

    Array

    7. Tomato

    Tomatoes contain lycopene, a natural pigment that gives tomatoes their natural red colour. Lycopene has been shown to stop the growth of lung cancer cells, and breast stomach, colon, prostate, and oral cancer cells too [6].

    Array

    8. Watercress

    According to a study, watercress extract taken several times a day can stop the activation of a carcinogen from tobacco in cigarette smokers. During the study, 82 cigarette smokers took 10 milligrams of watercress extract mixed with one millilitre of olive oil four times a day for a week. The results showed in one week, the watercress extract lowered the carcinogen called nicotine-derived nitrosamine ketone in smokers by 7.7 per cent [7].

    Array

    Foods To Avoid For Lung Cancer

    1. Saturated fat

    According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, higher intake of foods rich in saturated fat increased the risk of lung cancer. There was a direct link between saturated fat and people who smoke as compared to people who didn't smoke [8]. Saturated fat is found in pork, beef, lamb and processed meat.

    Array

    2. Refined carbohydrates

    Refined carbohydrates such as white bread, pasta, pastries, white flour, white rice, and breakfast cereals have simple sugars which increase blood sugar levels and this has been associated with an increased risk of lung cancer. Opt for complex carbohydrates like whole grains, brown rice, and brown bread.

    More FOODS News

    Read more about: foods eat lung cancer diet wellness
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue