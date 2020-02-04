World Cancer Day: 10 Foods To Eat And Avoid For Lung Cancer Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

Among both men and women, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death and there are many factors that give rise to lung cancer like smoking, secondhand smoke and inhaling harmful toxins.

In order to lower your chance of getting lung cancer, you should avoid all the risk factors; and most importantly, your diet plays a vital role in lowering the risk of lung cancer.

There are certain foods that are rich in phytochemicals and antioxidants that act as chemopreventive agents that inhibit the cancer cells to metastasize and induce cancer cell death [1].

Foods To Eat For Lung Cancer

1. Carrots Carrots are a good source of beta carotene, fibre, antioxidants and other vitamins and minerals. According to a study published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, current smokers who did not consume carrots were thrice more likely of developing lung cancer as compared to those who ate carrots more than once a week [2]. 2. Berries Berries such as blueberries, strawberries and blackberries possess many phytochemicals and antioxidants that are known to have anti-cancer effects. Berries are effective in inhibiting the growth of tumours in various types of cancer including lung cancer [3]. 3. Apples Apples are rich in phenolic compounds and studies have shown an association between apples and reduced lung cancer risk. Apples have the ability to lower lung cancer risk. Women who eat one serving of apples per day decrease the risk of lung cancer [4]. 4. Pears Pears are another fruit that is known to lower the risk of lung cancer due to their high antioxidant content. According to a study, women who consume one serving of pears a day have a lowered risk of lung cancer [4]. 5. Green tea Green tea contains essential compounds like epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) and catechins. As per a study published in the journal Lung Cancer, drinking two cups of green tea per day has been associated with an 18 per cent decreased risk of lung cancer [5]. 6. Green leafy vegetables Green leafy vegetables such as kale, spinach, and lettuce are high in lutein, zeaxanthin and other antioxidants. These help in lowering the risk of lung cancer. 7. Tomato Tomatoes contain lycopene, a natural pigment that gives tomatoes their natural red colour. Lycopene has been shown to stop the growth of lung cancer cells, and breast stomach, colon, prostate, and oral cancer cells too [6]. 8. Watercress According to a study, watercress extract taken several times a day can stop the activation of a carcinogen from tobacco in cigarette smokers. During the study, 82 cigarette smokers took 10 milligrams of watercress extract mixed with one millilitre of olive oil four times a day for a week. The results showed in one week, the watercress extract lowered the carcinogen called nicotine-derived nitrosamine ketone in smokers by 7.7 per cent [7]. Foods To Avoid For Lung Cancer 1. Saturated fat According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, higher intake of foods rich in saturated fat increased the risk of lung cancer. There was a direct link between saturated fat and people who smoke as compared to people who didn't smoke [8]. Saturated fat is found in pork, beef, lamb and processed meat. 2. Refined carbohydrates Refined carbohydrates such as white bread, pasta, pastries, white flour, white rice, and breakfast cereals have simple sugars which increase blood sugar levels and this has been associated with an increased risk of lung cancer. Opt for complex carbohydrates like whole grains, brown rice, and brown bread.