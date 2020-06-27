List Of Foods That Help Manage Drug And Alcohol Cravings

1. Cayenne Pepper (lal mirchi) Hot peppers or cayenne peppers help increase your metabolism and stimulate endorphins, which then gets the blood flowing to all the essential areas. Studies have shown that cayenne pepper can help manage alcohol cravings and help reduce alcohol withdrawal symptoms, such as nausea and vomiting and increase your overall appetite [11]. The appetite-inducing ability of this spicy wonder can help reduce alcohol craving and speed-up the process of recovery as reduce appetite and nausea are the primary concerns related to alcohol withdrawal [12].

2. Kava Kava A herb, kava has been proven to reduce craving associated with cocaine, heroin, alcohol and tobacco addiction [13]. It possesses an active ingredient called kavalactones, which are known to help reduce drug cravings and anxiety [14]. Kava can be consumed in the form of capsules, tea, and tincture form. Experts recommend that the daily dosage of kavalactones should not exceed 250 mg.

3. Milk Thistle (gokhru) Milk thistle is a herb that has been used to improve liver and gallbladder health. The herb contains active substance silymarin and is an effective herb being used for its anti-alcoholic properties [15]. Apart from controlling cravings, silymarin also helps in organ healing. China Grass Can Treat Constipation More studies are being carried out to examine if milk thistle can prevent the progress of alcoholic liver disease [16], as it has been shown to manage the symptoms in people with advanced alcoholic liver disease.

4. Dandelion (sinhaparnee) A cleansing herb, dandelion has been shown to help with alcohol cravings and alcohol withdrawal symptoms [17]. The herb is also beneficial for curbing sugar cravings. You can consume dandelion by adding some in your tea or chopping some fresh dandelion roots into your salad. Consume up to three times a day, steeping 3 to 5 mg of the dried roots [18].

5. St. John’s Wort (choli phulya) Studies show that St. John's wort is used to treat severe depression as its effect is similar to many prescribed antidepressants [19]. The herbal antidepressant contains a chemical called hyperforin which is directly responsible for reducing alcohol intake and is beneficial for an individual who is recovering [20].

6. Passion Flower (jhumaka lata) Proven to be beneficial for treating ailments such as anxiety, insomnia and stomach upsets, the flower is helpful against ulcers caused by alcohol [21]. More studies are required to understand the impact the plant has on drug cravings.

7. Kudzu (sural) Also called Japanese arrowroot, the wild wine contains daidzin, a chemical that has been shown to reduce alcohol cravings. You can consume it as tea or use the tincture in warm water three to five times a day. The standard dose of kudzu root 30 to 150 mg [22].

8. Gingko Biloba (bal kumari) Ginkgo biloba is mostly used for treating the ailments in older people but is justly beneficial for people of all age groups. Studies have shown that ginkgo biloba supplements can protect against alcohol-induced liver injury by facilitating the reduction of lipid peroxidation [23]. The herb is used for treating withdrawal symptoms of certain drugs and for alcoholism.

9. Ginseng (ashwagandha) This herb helps reduce the symptoms of alcohol and drug withdrawal and also help manage cravings [24]. Ginseng speeds up metabolism and helps break down alcohol more quickly thus aiding detoxification from alcohol. It also aids in the removal of toxins from the body. 10 Health Benefits Of Ashwagandha (Indian Ginseng)

10. Liquorice (mulethi) The roots of liquorice have strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects that can help fight alcohol addiction [25]. Drinking a cup of liquorice tea can help manage alcohol withdrawal symptoms.

11. Vitamin B Your body loses vitamin B from drug or alcohol abuse, which is responsible for stabilising the nervous system [26]. Consume supplements or foods rich in B1, B3, B6, and B12 vitamins to help control the craving, while improving your overall health. Some other herbs and plants that may help manage alcohol and drug cravings during recovery are as follows: Goldenseal

Iboga

Angelica

Skullcap

Evening primrose oil

Apple

Grapes

Green tea

Amla