What Are Mood Disorders? Its Types, Causes, Risk Factors, Diagnosis And Treatment

Types Of Mood Disorders Though many different subtypes are recognized, three major states of mood disorders exist: depressive, manic, and bipolar [3]. Some examples of mood disorders include are mentioned below:

1. Bipolar Disorder It is also called manic depression or bipolar affective disorder, depression that includes alternating times of depression and mania [4]. It is defined by swings in mood from periods of depression to mania. There are four basic types of bipolar disorder and they are [5][6]: Bipolar I, which is the most severe form.

Bipolar II disorder causes cycles of depression similar to those of bipolar I.

Cyclothymia disorder (cyclothymia), sometimes defined as a milder form of bipolar disorder.

Other or unspecified bipolar disorder, where the symptoms of this type of bipolar disorder do not meet the criteria for one of the other types but people still have significant, abnormal changes in mood.

Other Common Mood Disorders Premenstrual dysphoric disorder: This type of mood disorder occurs seven to 10 days before menstruation and goes away within a few days of the start of the menstrual period. It is caused by the hormonal changes related to the menstrual cycle and symptoms include sleep problems, tension, irritability etc [12]. Intermittent explosive disorder: A lesser-known type of mood disorders, this disorder is characterised by episodes of unwarranted anger [13].

What Causes Mood Disorders? There is no one specific answer to why mood disorders occur. Health experts point it to biological, genetic and environmental factors [14]. There could be several underlying factors, depending on the type of the disorder. In some cases, medications and substance abuse can be the cause of mood disorders [15].

What Are The Common Symptoms Of Mood Disorders? Symptoms of mood disorders depend on the type of mood disorder and some of the common symptoms are as follows: Symptoms of bipolar disorder may include the following [16]: Depression and mania

Rapid speech or movement

Risk-taking behaviour

Agitation, restlessness, or irritability

Trying to do too many things at once

Insomnia or trouble sleeping

Feeling on edge for no apparent reason Symptoms of major depression may include the following [17]: Difficulty concentrating or focusing

Feeling worthless or hopeless

Feeling sad most of the time

Loss of appetite or overeating

Gaining weight or losing weight

Loss of interest in activities

Exessive sleeping or lack of sleep

Frequent thoughts about death or suicide

What Are The Risk Factors For Mood Disorders? Previous diagnosis of a mood disorder.

Family history.

Trauma, stress or major life changes (depression).

Physical illness or use of certain medications [18].

Brain structure and function in the case of bipolar disorder.

The doctor may perform a physical examination to rule out physiological causes for symptoms, such as thyroid problem, other illnesses, or a vitamin deficiency [19]. The doctor will ask about your medical history, whether you or any family members have been diagnosed with a mood disorder. A mental health professional, such as a psychologist or psychiatrist, will conduct an interview or survey, about your symptoms, specific behaviours etc.

How Are Mood Disorders Treated? The treatment for mood disorders will depend on the specific illness and symptoms [20]. For most people, mood disorders can be successfully treated with medications and talk therapy. Medications to treat depression and/or bipolar disorders are: antidepressants,

mood stabilisers, and

antipsychotics. Patients with depression and other mood disorders may benefit from various types of psychotherapy or counselling sessions and the common types of therapy include: interpersonal therapy,

cognitive-behavioural therapy and

problem-solving therapy. Brain stimulation therapies are also used as a treatment method, which works by causing changes in the chemicals in the brain that are known to be associated with symptoms of depression and bipolar disorders. The types of brain stimulation therapies are: Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) and

Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS). Antidepressant medications and psychotherapy are used to treat seasonal affective disorder (SAD). Patients may also benefit from light therapy and vitamin D supplements.