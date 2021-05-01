Foods That Are Best When Boiled And Healthy Boiled Food Recipes Wellness oi-Amritha K

Boiled foods are not really termed as delicious. However, some of the most real foods that we eat are boiled. For example, rice, eggs, and potatoes are boiled foods that we just cannot do without. Apart from these basic boiled foods, other foods can be healthy when boiled, like chicken, beans, and fish.

When you cook food, it is imperative that the nutritional content changes. Because of this, some health experts say that boiled food is not the healthiest option because the food would have lost the majority of its nutrients. However, the key point here is, while boiled food can be healthy - it is over boiling of food which makes the food lose all the necessary nutrients [1].

Why Is Boiled Food Healthy?

If you want to eat healthy, then boiled foods are the best option for you. Boiling foods help you preserve the maximum amount of nutritional value in an ingredient. Frying can destroy the nutrients present inside the food. But a mild blanching or boiling keeps your food nutritious. Moreover, boiled foods are obviously less fattening when compared to fried or grilled ones [2].

When you boil food, the complex compounds present break into a simple compound, which makes the food easily digestible, some of the other health benefits are that boiled food help lose weight, improve skin texture, prevent acidity, may help prevent the onset of kidney stones, eases stomach inflammation and promotes hair growth as well [3][4].

COVID Vaccination: List Of Safe Activities For The Fully Vaccinated, With And Without Face Masks

Foods That Are Best When Boiled

The best part is that boiled foods do not have to be dull to eat; they can be made delicious. Here are some of the foods you can boil and read some tips to make them delicious.

1. Potato: Boiling potatoes are the best choices for minimising their fat and calorie contents compared to frying [5]. Nutritionists point out that eating boiled potatoes is one of the best ways to fill your stomach without worrying about weight gain.

2. Eggs: The protein from the boiled egg whites is extremely good for your health, as it helps keep your blood sugar stable. Add a pinch of pepper to make your eggs more delicious and healthier.

3. Green beans: Boiled green beans have 4.0 g of fibre, some of its soluble fibre. Soluble fibre may help lower LDL or so-called bad cholesterol and total cholesterol levels. It may also support heart health by lowering blood pressure and reducing inflammation [6].

COVID-19: Double Masking To Keep Mutant Variants At Bay, How To Properly Double Mask And Mask-Fitting Tips

4. Pulses: Studies have shown that eating boiled pulses can lower blood cholesterol, reduce blood pressure and help with bodyweight management, which are all risk factors for heart disease. Pulses are low in saturated and trans fats and high in soluble fibre [7].

5. Corn: Boiled corn contains healthy B vitamins, which are important to your overall health [8]. Corn also provides our bodies with essential minerals such as zinc, magnesium, copper, iron and manganese.

6. Broccoli: Broccoli and all other cruciferous vegetables can be boiled before eating. To improve its benefits. Broccoli is high in many nutrients, including fibre, vitamin C, vitamin K, iron, and potassium. It also boasts more protein than most other vegetables [9]. The vegetable requires little boiling, so you can add them while you are brewing a soup.

7. Prawns: Prawns or any other seafood is most nutritious when it is boiled. Excessive heat destroys the delicate sea minerals that are there in these foods [10]. Add boiled prawns to curries, soups or salads to enjoy their benefits.

Healthy Boiled Food Recipes

1. Spinach Soup with Paneer

Ingredients

A handful of spinach leaves washed and chopped

One onion, chopped

100 g paneer, diced into cubes

½ inch piece of ginger, finely chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cups water

Directions

Boil spinach leaves, onion and ginger in a pressure cooker until done.

After it cools, churn into a fine paste. Boil the spinach mixture with water, salt and pepper for a few minutes.

In a non-stick pan, sauté the cottage cheese cubes with a dash of butter.

2. Boiled Black Chickpeas

Ingredients

1 cup black chickpeas (Kala chana)

One tablespoon mustard seeds

Two tablespoon curry leaves

One teaspoon oil

Salt to taste

Directions

Boil black chickpeas with salt until soft.

Heat oil in a pan, add curry leaves and mustard seeds and let it splutter.

Add black chickpeas and mix well.

Serve hot.

On A Final Note...

Some foods are nutritious when eaten raw, while others are nutritious after being cooked or boiled. Always make sure to thoroughly wash the produce (vegetables) before cooking.