Finding Mindfulness And Peace Through Yoga

During the meditative process, with every inhale, this shield allows you to welcome all the positive energies of the world into you. And, as you exhale you release unwanted toxins, miseries, and negativity from within you.

To practice this, seat yourself on a peak of the mountain in Sukhasana or any other comfortable pose that gives you the shape of a pyramid. The intention is to sit in the shape of triangle atop a mountain.

It is a highly recommended practice as this influences the rate at which your body can heal itself. Meditation techniques can improve your mood, calm your mind and help relax you.

On A Final Note…

Humankind unbeknownst to the fact that peace is within us, goes on searching for it everywhere. To illustrate this point, let us take the example of the story of the deer and its divine perfume. Kasturi is the Divine Perfume that has the most intoxicating scent possible. It can be found embedded inside the navel of a deer called ‘Kasturi-Mriga' ("Mriga" stands for "deer"). Being located within the navel, it is not visible to the naked eye. However, this scent emanates from the deer's navel, spreading in all directions.

This addictive and exciting fragrance drives the deer wild. He becomes totally attached to the fragrance wanting a whiff of it all the time. However, he has no idea that the scent is coming from within its own body. Therefore, it frantically searches for the scent in its surroundings.

When it does not find the source of scent anywhere, it goes crazy running helter-skelter forgetting to eat, or drink. It runs faster for the fear it may never find this Kasturi. Though the deer is exhausted, the scent still prevails. In this way, the deer despite collapsing gets up again and again searching for the source of the smell till he eventually collapses to the ground, and dies.

Even though this smell was contained within him for all this time, he was too busy trying to locate it outside of himself to realize that it is within him all along. Let us not be like this deer, and instead find the wisdom to generate our own inner peace, which is independent of what lies outside, and around us.