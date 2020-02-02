Finding Mindfulness And Peace Through Yoga Wellness oi-Grand Master Akshar

In the process of living here on Earth, the most important thing which is consumed is our time. During the course of this life, we are all either unconsciously seeking, or actively pursuing a sense of contentment, and lasting peace. This is because the ultimate purpose of our life is to find inner peace for ourselves.

Inner peace is the most expensive treasure on this planet, and how we achieve this inner treasure is determined by the way we use this time here on Earth. From time immemorial people have been practising various methods to attain this. Whether you take the example of Swami Vivekananda, or Buddha, through practices of yoga, austerity, and meditation, they achieved their end goal, and decided to share their experiences with the rest of humanity.

Here are a few yoga and spiritual practices to get you started on the journey towards physical, and mental health, holistic well-being and inner peace.

Super Power Meditation It is a highly recommended practice as this influences the rate at which your body can heal itself. Meditation techniques can improve your mood, calm your mind and help relax you. Formation To practice this, seat yourself on a peak of the mountain in Sukhasana or any other comfortable pose that gives you the shape of a pyramid. The intention is to sit in the shape of triangle atop a mountain. In this position, you need to visualize a reverse triangular shield in your chest and then meditate. During the meditative process, with every inhale, this shield allows you to welcome all the positive energies of the world into you. And, as you exhale you release unwanted toxins, miseries, and negativity from within you. Benefits Channelizes your energies.

Fills you with optimism.

Opens the mind- Enables changed outlook and fresh perspective.

Removes lethargy and laziness.

Makes you peaceful. Prarthana Dhyan (Prayerful Meditation) Formation Sit in a comfortable posture (such as Sukhasana, Ardha Padmasana or Padmasana).

Join your palms in front of your chest to form Pranam Mudra.

Straighten your back and close your eyes.

Frame and repeat positive affirmations aloud or silently. Benefits Helps to instil a sense of calmness.

It slowly builds within the practitioner a greater sense of gratitude.

Builds your confidence.

Makes you more positive, and optimistic.

Encourages sense of serenity. Samasthithi Formation Stand with your feet together.

Stretch your arms out beside your body and allow them to hover without making contact.

Gently close eyes.

Relax the body. Benefits It prepares your body and calms your mind.

It improves overall body posture.

Creates self-awareness. Word of advice: Try to balance your body weight equally on both feet without leaning onto one. On A Final Note… Humankind unbeknownst to the fact that peace is within us, goes on searching for it everywhere. To illustrate this point, let us take the example of the story of the deer and its divine perfume. Kasturi is the Divine Perfume that has the most intoxicating scent possible. It can be found embedded inside the navel of a deer called ‘Kasturi-Mriga' ("Mriga" stands for "deer"). Being located within the navel, it is not visible to the naked eye. However, this scent emanates from the deer's navel, spreading in all directions. This addictive and exciting fragrance drives the deer wild. He becomes totally attached to the fragrance wanting a whiff of it all the time. However, he has no idea that the scent is coming from within its own body. Therefore, it frantically searches for the scent in its surroundings. When it does not find the source of scent anywhere, it goes crazy running helter-skelter forgetting to eat, or drink. It runs faster for the fear it may never find this Kasturi. Though the deer is exhausted, the scent still prevails. In this way, the deer despite collapsing gets up again and again searching for the source of the smell till he eventually collapses to the ground, and dies. Even though this smell was contained within him for all this time, he was too busy trying to locate it outside of himself to realize that it is within him all along. Let us not be like this deer, and instead find the wisdom to generate our own inner peace, which is independent of what lies outside, and around us.