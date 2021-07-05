Evidence-Based Health Benefits Of Tomato Juice: Anti-Ageing, Weight Loss, Immunity And More

Health Benefits Of Tomato Juice

1. Lowers cholesterol

As aforementioned, 13-oxo-ODA is only found in tomato juice which is a potent PPAR alpha agonist, meaning it helps lower high cholesterol levels in the body (dyslipidemia) that may lead to the development of atherosclerosis, stroke and other circulatory problems. Consuming tomato juice may help regulate lipid metabolism and related inflammation and proliferation, and thus, manage chronic diseases which are related to dysfunction of cholesterol metabolism. [2]

2. Manages diabetes

Obesity is the major risk factor for diabetes. Tomato juice, as a potent PPAR alpha agonist, not only helps lower cholesterol levels, but also high glucose levels, which may help improve insulin insensitivity in diabetics and pre diabetics.

The PPAR also helps reduce inflammation (major cause of diabetes) and increases the production of adiponectin and AdipoR hormones, whose decreased levels could be the central cause for triggering obesity-induced diabetes. [3]

3. Boosts immune system

Antioxidants have a great effect on the body's immune system. The presence of strong carotenoids like lycopene and beta-carotene in tomato juice is known best for its immunomodulating effect. Carotenoids can change the expression of many proteins involved in cell proliferation and cell differentiation along with scavenging harmful free radicals. Thus consumption of tomato juice increases carotenoids in the body which tends to boost the immunity and may help prevent autoimmune disorders. [4]

4. Has cytotoxic effect

Lycopene has cancer-preventive properties. According to a study, more than 80 per cent of dietary lycopene in the US comes from tomato juice and other tomato products and the consumption of these tomato products is linked to reduced incidence of different cancer types such as lung, stomach, breast and prostate. Lycopene, being a strong antioxidant may help scavenge free radicals in the body and thus, prevent the risk of cancer or help decrease its progression. [5]

5. Reduces risk of heart diseases

Tomato juice consumption is linked to reduced risk of inflammatory and non-communicable chronic diseases like heart diseases. The presence of lycopene (50.4 mg) in the juice along with essential vitamins (like vitamin C) and phenolic acids, may help improve the body functions such as lowering cholesterol and glucose levels, which are the risk factors for heart diseases. [6]

