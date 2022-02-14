Just In
Did You Know That Celebrating Valentine's Day Can Benefit Your Health? Here's How
Along with all the joy and love the day has to its name, celebrating Valentine's Day has certain benefits. Yes, you read that right. Sharing this day of love with someone you love can, without a doubt, tweak your day and mood by a thousand times - no lie detected there!
So, let's take a look at the benefits of celebrating Valentine's Day.
Benefits Of Celebrating Valentine's Day
1. Dark Chocolate
Let us begin with the 'most important' Valentine food - chocolate. Chocolate contains flavonoids that can help promote cardiovascular health. Flavonoids are antioxidants that prevent free radical damage in the body. Antioxidants may also reduce the amount of bad cholesterol (LDL) and increase the amount of good cholesterol (HDL). Because dark chocolate contains a high proportion of cocoa, it appears to have a greater antioxidant effect [1].
Note: Despite the obvious benefits of dark chocolate, it should be noted that it contains sugar saturated fat and is high in calories. Small quantities are recommended.
2. Red Wine
Moderate consumption of red wine has heart health benefits. Red wine contains flavonoids derived from grape skin, which have an antioxidant effect that may raise good cholesterol levels and help prevent blood clots in the blood vessels [2].
Note: Despite being good for the heart, it also contains alcohol, which is directly toxic to the organs of the body. The recommended amount of red wine per day is generally one wine glass (120 ml).
3. Red Roses
Giving roses is not just about being romantic. Roses, and flowers in general, can lower blood pressure. Studies have shown that simply looking at fresh roses for a few minutes can relax the mind and lower blood pressure [3].
4. The Colour Red
In addition to being the favourite colour of Valentine's Day, red is also associated with passion, love, and desire. Moreover, it promotes heart health. Red fruits and vegetables such as tomatoes, red bell peppers, strawberries, cherries, and cranberries provide valuable antioxidant nutrients such as lycopene, which reduces the risk of heart disease, vitamin C, which reduces inflammation and boosts immunity, folate, which supports blood vessel flexibility, fibre, which lowers bad LDL cholesterol, and many others [4].
5. Helps With Social Anxiety And Depression
Almost all mental illnesses, such as depression or social anxiety, are triggered by feelings of loneliness. Your partner may be suffering from a mental illness, and this is your chance to show them that you love them and care for them-plan for something simple like a special dinner or stroll in the park [5][6].
On A Final Note...
A number of studies indicate that good relationships have health benefits. It has been shown that "love" can prevent fat build-up in the arteries, protect against heart disease, boost immunity, and reduce stress levels. The act of making body contact activates a part of the nervous system that has a calming effect and reduces the number of stress chemicals in the body. The human touch can even lower blood pressure and provide a feeling of safety, connection, and comfort.
What are you waiting for? Pop that wine and get into some V-Day celebrations with your bae.
