Minor Daily Things You Do That Are Bad For Your Health: No 8 Is Surprising!

Do you know some things you always do that can harm you? Maybe you'll get sick or hurt short-term, or you'll have more serious worries in the long run. These habits may even go unnoticed by most of you, but the effect they can have on your body could be massive.

We have listed out some of the common, often unnoticed minor daily things you do that are bad for your health. The habits or activities mentioned in this article are based on study findings, therefore, are rooted in theory. So, let's take a look.

19 Daily Things You Do That Are Bad For Your Health

1. Holding in farts

While it is not even an option to let one rip- especially when you are around company, holding in farts is not good for your health. Studies have shown that holding in farts for an extended period can cause stomach discomfort and severe bloating [1]. So the next you desperately want to let one out, aim for the washroom - off you go.

2. Consuming too much caffeine

There are some days when you need that extra shot of caffeine to function - but experts point out that you should not consume more than 300 milligrams of caffeine a day - which is four cups, and 200 mg is the 'safe' amount [2]. This is because the consumption of too much caffeine can cause an increase in blood pressure and anxiety during the day. And consuming in excess can increase the risk of heart disease in the long term.

Make sure you don't mix energy drinks and coffee on the same day! [3]

3. Sleeping too much

Yes, this is a stab right in the heart. But several studies have pointed out that sleeping too much can adversely affect your health, especially your heart [4]. For example, researchers have found that getting too much sleep was linked to poorer heart health in older women.

4. Sitting all day long

This is no news. Even though the work-from-home culture is slowly diminishing with almost all the offices opening, the risk of sitting all day doesn't go away -be it at home or at the office. Studies have shown that people who spend most of the day sitting and sleeping too much may be as likely to die early as people who smoke or drink excessively [5].

The prevalence of breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and multiple myeloma was higher among women who sat for more than six hours a day than women who sat for less than three hours [6].

5. Nail-biting

Almost an unconscious habit the majority of us have, biting nails is not just bad for your nails but also your teeth (enamel) and your overall health. Experts point out that humans carry a lot of bacteria and germs under their fingertips (salmonella, common cold germ, E. coli etc.). When you bite your nails, all of these go right inside you -which is not healthy in any way or form [7].

6. Watching TV right before sleeping

It is common for people to watch late-night television but turning off the television before going to sleep is probably the best course of action. TVs use artificial, bright lights that stimulate the brain and can disrupt the production of melatonin, which is essential for sleep. In addition, anything disturbing may induce nightmares, which can wake you up in the middle of the night; experts recommend that you avoid watching the news and horror movies immediately before retiring for the night [8].

7. Holding in sneezes

Holding in a sneeze, in severe cases, may cause fractures to the nasal cartilage, nose bleeds, or even detached retinas [9]. So the next time you feel like you have a sneeze coming in at an unfavourable time, try muddling it in your elbow- or better, use a towel or a tissue.

8. Wearing flip-flops

I mean, what could go wrong here? Well, experts say that you tend to bend your toes excessively when wearing flip-flops. People who regularly wear flip-flops often experience heel, back, and knee pain. Moreover, over-gripping at the toe joint can aggravate existing bunions [10].

Other daily habits that could be harmful in the long run:

Wearing skinny jeans [11].

Exercising before bed.

Eating just before exercise.

Using mouthwash after brushing with toothpaste [12].

Reading while lying down [13].

Wearing pointy-toed shoes.

Excessive contact lens wearing.

Not wearing shoes with proper support.

Not washing hands before meals.

Using laser printers and/or printer toners at home [14].

Kissing your (outdoor) pets on the mouth [15].

On A Final Note...

There are many hidden hazards in our everyday environment. Researchers have discovered over time that some everyday items and habits may be more toxic. Although technological advancements have welcomed convenience to our lives, they have also brought concealed dangers we must look out for. Most of the habits discussed in this article can seem harmless at a glance but can have repercussions on our health in the long run.

