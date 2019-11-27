Did You Know That Coffee Can Make Your Menstrual Cramps Worse? Wellness oi-Amritha K

The struggle to get through every month, hoping that the cramps won't pull you down is something most woman go through. The throbbing and cramping pain in the lower abdomen can get pretty annoying and bothersome. Caused due to muscle contractions, the cramps can be relieved through various ways such as eating dark chocolate and by using a hot water bag and so on.

One of the other major misery accompanied by cramps are headaches, which arises due to the drastic changes in your hormones. And what better than some coffee to help relax the fluttering pain in your head. But that's where you are at fault - that is, while drinking coffee can help manage the headache, the caffeine fortifies towards the aggravation of the cramps.

Menstruation Tip: Limit Your Coffee Consumption, Avoid If You Can!

While coffee does ease your pain (both physical and emotional), healthcare experts and doctors may beseech you to avoid its consumption, while you are menstruating. That is because, the caffeine content in coffee worsens, or even causes cramps to develop, due to its diuretic nature; increasing urine production and promoting dehydration [1] .

The caffeine present in a cup of joe upon entering your system blocks the GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid) neurotransmitter which regulates anxiety [2] . In the event of a blocked GABA and with high levels of anxiety (induced by caffeine consumption), you are naturally prone to worsen your cramps. With anxiety being one of the central causes of muscle cramps, studies link it to the consumption of coffee while you are on your periods [3] .

Coffee Wreaks Hormone Havoc, Studies Assert

Drinking coffee, especially during your menstrual cycle can overstimulate the hormones, causing it to crash and dysfunction. Although it helps you in fighting fatigue, coffee activates your stress hormones and increase the cortisol levels. Coffee also has the potential to suppress thyroid function, as it increases the cortisol levels, which can cause a downregulation of thyroid hormones [4] .

The caffeine content in a steaming hot cup of coffee restricts your blood vessels, increases anxiety and also heightens cortisol, which further exacerbates the menstrual symptoms [5] .

One Or Two Cups A Day Is All That Is Necessary

1 or 2 cups of coffee a day is not a cause for concern, asserts studies. However, when the number of cups goes high, it can have negative aspects of one's body - especially if you are on your periods.

Drinking coffee every 2 - 3 hours or more than 4 cups of coffee in a day is a cause for concern because caffeine acts as a laxative by increasing contraction in the small and large intestinal muscles, causing predigested food to move into the intestine, triggering stomach cramps; and in the case of menstruation, worsen the cramps [6] [7] .

If you cannot be without caffeine while on your periods (well, cravings are cravings!), here are some caffeine alternatives you could try during menstruation.

Caffeine Alternatives To Try During Menstruation

For a week, try to switch from your daily dose of caffeine to the following [8] [9] :

Start your day with an apple

Drink a glass of cold water in the morning

Have healthy snacks to keep your energy levels up

Take vitamin B tablets

Drink hormone-balancing smoothies

Some of the other ways you can manage the cramps are by drinking plenty of water, green smoothies, ginger tea, chamomile tea and peppermint tea [10] .

On A Final Note...

Therefore, the link between menstruation and coffee is the caffeine content. The caffeine content can irritate the stomach by increasing gastrointestinal acidity, making your cramps worse, adding to the discomfort. You don't have to give up your morning pick-me-up cup of coffee, however, there is a distinct need to limit the consumption; which in turn can help ease the pain and associated symptoms.

