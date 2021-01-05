Best And Easy Juices For Stomach Upset And Indigestion Wellness oi-Amritha K

A healthy digestive system is a result of a healthy diet and lifestyle. The human digestive system is a complex series of organs and glands meant for processing food. Digestion problems are fairly common, especially among those who consume excessive amounts of fried and cheesy foods or heavy meals.

Around 1 in 4 people in India are affected by digestion problems. Digestive problems such as an upset stomach and indigestion occur when the food is not digested properly or due to underlying problems like gastroesophageal reflux disease, ulcers or gallbladder disease, bile duct issues or food intolerances, which can in turn cause symptoms like bloating, gas, nausea, vomiting, feeling full after a meal, or burning pain in the chest and stomach [1][2].

Stomach upset and indigestion can be caused by many reasons such as an unhealthy diet, lack of physical activity, lack of fruits and vegetables in the diet, limited sleep, overeating, and insufficient water intake [3].

Lucky for you, there are some home remedies that can help your digestion and ease indigestion and other minor stomach issues. Studies point out that one can improve the health of their stomach through the consumption of vegetable and fruit juices that cleanses, flushes toxins and soothes the internal lining of the stomach [4]. Here are some natural juices or smoothies that help boost digestion and prevent indigestion, and also ease an upset stomach.