Ways To Use Mint (Pudina) Leaves For Weight Loss

Mint leaves, commonly known as pudina is one of the widely used aromatic plants. Pudina is not just used for culinary purposes but also its therapeutic and medicinal properties. Pudina has been used as one of the central ingredients in Ayurveda since time immemorial.

Mint leaves are low in calories. Due to the rich fibre content of the herb, it can help prevent indigestion, reduce high cholesterol levels and limit the risk of weight gain and obesity [1]. Consuming mint can also help stimulate the digestive enzymes and the turn the fat content into usable energy, thereby preventing the deposit of extra fat in the body [2][3].

A very common flavour used in candies to drinks to toothpastes to mouth freshers, pudina promotes better digestion, prevents nausea, helps cure respiratory problems, depression and fatigue and prevents bad breath [4].

Well, you might have heard of pudina improving your digestion and cleansing your system but today in this article we will be discussing the topic of mint leaves for weight loss.

Mint (Pudina) And Weight Loss Low in calories and the good amount of dietary fibre in mint leaves play a major role in managing weight loss [5]. Mint leaves are also loaded with anti-inflammatory properties along with its several health benefits [6]. It has been stated that consuming mint leaves can help you healthily lose some extra weight. So, how does mint leaves aid weight loss? Let's take a look. Low in calories: As aforementioned, mint leaves are low in calories and do not contribute towards any weight gain when consumed [7]. Boosts metabolism: Consuming mint can help stimulate the digestive enzymes which improve the absorption of essential nutrients from food [8]. When the nutrients are absorbed essentially, your metabolism naturally improves [9]. And a faster metabolism, in turn, aids weight loss [10]. Promotes digestion: Studies have pointed out that consuming mint leaves can help with better digestion. That is, the active compound menthol in mint leaves can boost digestion. This helps with weight loss because a poor digestive system can restrict the weight loss process [11][12]. How To Use Mint Leaves For Weight Loss Take a look at the ways to use pudina or mint leaves recipe to lose weight. 1. Mint (Pudina) Tea For this, you can either use dried mint leaves or the fresh ones. In case of fresh mint tea, take a few fresh mint leaves and add it to boiling water and boil it for a while. Then steep it for about a minute. Strain it and then drink. In case of dried mint leaves tea, take a few dried mint leaves and then add it to boiling water. Steep it for about 10 minutes. Strain it and drink. Studies suggest that you can drink 2-3 cups of mint tea a day for best results. 2. Mint (Pudina) Juice Take a bunch of mint leaves and another bunch of coriander leaves. Add these to a blender along with a glass of water and a pinch of black salt and pepper. Blend all the ingredients well. Squeeze half a lemon juice and then drink one glass of this juice early in the morning. 3. Add Mint (Pudina) To Food Take a few fresh pudina leaves, add it to your favourite salad and then have it. It does not just prevent stomach bloating but also aids in weight loss. Along with this one needs to avoid fatty foods and oily foods that are rich in calories. On A Final Note… While these measures can help support your weight loss journey, regular exercise, a healthy and balanced diet and walk for half an hour every day is a must if one is looking at losing weight. Frequently Asked Questions Q. Does mint leaves reduce belly fat? A. Yes. Mint leaves trigger the release of extra bile from the gallbladder, which help the body to digest fat. Q. What are the side effects of mint leaves? A. Mint leaves can cause some side effects including heartburn, dry mouth, nausea, and vomiting. Q. Is Mint a detox? A. Yes, mint leaves aid digestion and settles the stomach. Due to the potassium content, mint leaves also help restore normal fluid balance and flush out bloat. Q. Can I chew mint leaves? A. Yes. Chewing the leaves may help get rid of the odour causing bacteria from your teeth and also give you a minty-fresh breath. Q. Is too much mint bad for you? A. People with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) should not use mint as it can worsen the symptoms and taking mint oil in large doses can be toxic. Q. Is Mint a stimulant? A. Peppermint has antiseptic properties and is considered to be a stimulant. Q. What are benefits of mint leaves? A. It is used to treat bad breath, may improve brain function and cold symptoms, can reduce nipple pain from breastfeeding and may help treat IBS and indigestion. Q. Why Mint is not good for guys? A. Some studies suggest that mint could cause a dip in testosterone levels.