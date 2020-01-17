Top 9 Fruits For Constipation Relief Wellness oi-Amritha K

Emptying your system of wastes lightens your body and makes you feel active and better overall. Constipation is usually caused by a disorder of bowel function due to inadequate water intake, the inadequate fibre in the diet, disruption of regular diet or routine, stress etc.

Prolonged constipation can lead to several health complications such as the swollen abdomen, haemorrhoids, anal fissures, rectal prolapsed etc. It is important to observe changes in your regular bowel movement patterns.

Various home remedies help treat constipation, such as intake of fibre-rich diet, drinking lots of water, regular exercise, yoga, meditation to ease stress etc. Most cases of constipation are related to improper and unhealthy lifestyle and diet.

So, constipation is an ailment that can come in the way of your daily activities, not to mention, the fact that it can make you feel extremely uncomfortable. Many people resort to taking strong laxatives to find relief from constipation; however, laxatives can harm your intestines in the longer run.

Some foods are good for the digestive system whereas others are a burden. How to prevent constipation? Well, choosing the foods which promote bowel movements may help you keep your system clean regularly.

In the current article, we have gathered some of the most beneficial fruits that can help provide relief from all that stomach trouble.

1. Banana An effective and quick solution for constipation, bananas are very effective in treating gastric problems as they help in restoring bowel function and can help treat diarrhoea. They are also rich in potassium and electrolytes which help in restoring good digestive health. If you are having trouble going to the loo, eat a whole banana to get some relief. 2. Orange Citrus fruits like oranges have lots of stool-softening vitamin C and fibre to keep things moving. The fruit also contains naringenin, a flavonoid that researchers found can work as a laxative. Eat an orange or add some into your salad. 3. Raspberry (rasabharee) Containing double the fibre as that of strawberries, raspberries can help increase the bulk of your stool to help food move smoothly through the digestive system. The berry also helps in promoting the growth of good bacteria that facilitate improved digestion. You can include a variety of berries in your diet to make the most of their natural laxative properties. 4. Kiwi Single kiwi fruit has about 2.5 g of fibre and contains a lot of vitamins and minerals like vitamin K, vitamin C and vitamin E, potassium and folate. The high fibre and water content make it an excellent fruit to get your bowels moving. Also, kiwis are great laxatives and lead to the formation of a bulkier and softer stool. 5. Apple Packed with pectin fibre, consuming apples can help provide relief from constipation. The amphoteric (acts as both a base and an acid) property of the compound pectin can treat both constipation and diarrhoea, depending on your body's needs. 6. Fig (anjeer) A fantastic source of fibre, figs are extremely beneficial for providing relief from constipation and promote healthy bowel movement. Researchers found that figs nourish and tone the intestines and act as a natural laxative due to their high fibre content. You can add dried figs to your breakfast oatmeal. 7. Prunes (sookha aaloobukhaara) Widely consumed as a natural remedy to treat constipation, prunes contain insoluble fibre such as cellulose escalates the amount of water in the stool, which adds bulk to stools and provide relief from constipation. You can make prune juice for constipation relief. 8. Pear (naashapaatee) Rich in fibre, pear fruit can help ease constipation because they have an abundant amount of fructose and sorbitol (sugar alcohol found in fruits and plants with a diuretic, laxative and cathartic property). Fructose ends up in the colon where it pulls in water by osmosis, thus stimulating the bowel movement and the sorbitol acts as a laxative by drawing water into the colon, stimulating bowel movement. Drink pear juice to relieve constipation faster. 9. Bael Fruit (bhel) The pulp of this fruit also called wood apple, has been used in Ayurveda as a quick remedy for constipation. Eating a half cup of bael fruit pulp and a teaspoon of jaggery every day in the evening before dinner can help relieve constipation. On A Final Note… Many foods can help relieve constipation. A fibre-rich diet help adds bulk and weight to stools, soften them and stimulate bowel movements. However, it is not the same for everyone as in some people, high-fibre diets can make constipation worse. So it's important to talk to your healthcare provider about what is right for you. Also, do not forget to drink plenty (3.7 ltr = 15 cups) of water.