Stomach Heat: What Causes It And How To Keep Your Stomach Cool Naturally

What Causes Stomach Heat? Stomach heat is usually caused by health problems or lifestyle choices. It causes a burning feeling or a gnawing ache in your stomach [1]. Sometimes, the burning sensation is accompanied by other symptoms, but not always. Stomach heat can be defined as a condition that develops when excessive heat is produced as a result of a faster digestive process and should be taken care, which in the absence of timely care can result in severe health complications [2]. There is no typical cause of a raised stomach temperature; however, there are some common causes of stomach heat, and they are as follows: (1) Gastritis: It is a condition that causes inflammation in the lining of your stomach. Apart from causing stomach heat, gastritis can also cause nausea, vomiting, a feeling of fullness after eating [3]. In severe cases of gastritis, stomach ulcers, stomach bleeding, and an increased risk for stomach cancer are reported [4]. (2) Peptic ulcer: Also termed stomach ulcers, these are sores that develop on the inside lining of the stomach and upper portion of the small intestine [5]. The most common symptom of an ulcer is stomach heat or a burning stomach. You may also experience a feeling of fullness, bloating, constant burping, heartburn, nausea, and intolerance to certain foods. (3) Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS): IBS is a common disorder and can affect the intestines and the stomach. It causes abdominal discomfort, and sometimes, burning pain along with gas, constipation, nausea, and diarrhoea [6]. (4) Indigestion: Also known as dyspepsia, or an upset stomach, indigestion causes discomfort in the upper abdomen. It can be a symptom of another digestive problem [7].

... (5) Acid reflux: When the stomach acid flows back into your oesophagus, it can lead to GERD, which can cause a burning sensation in your chest or stomach along with chest pain, and difficulty swallowing [8]. (6) Spicy foods: The capsaicin in some spicy foods can irritate the lining of the stomach or intestines and triggers abdominal pain and gastrointestinal symptoms [9]. 7) H. pylori infection: Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection develops when bacteria infect your stomach and can lead to stomach heat. (8) Medications: Certain medicines, especially painkillers, can cause gastrointestinal issues, which may lead to a burning pain in your stomach [10]. Some of the other causes that can lead to stomach heat are as follows: Overeating

Late night meals

Excessive alcohol consumption

Sedentary lifestyle

Smoking

What Are The Symptoms Of Stomach Heat? Heat is known for its drying nature, so it will burn the stomach fluids causing thirst, dry mouth, and constipation. When the dryness becomes chronic, then problems like dry mouth, throat stool and no desire to drink will occur - which are considered as early symptoms of stomach heat [11]. The heat in the stomach reduces your appetite, and you feel full even after eating little. This is because there are not enough stomach juices to process the food. Ran Out Of Eggs? Use These Tasty Egg Substitutes The stomach heat can cause gastric pain which will lead to a burning sensation. This will lead to stomach acidity and gastritis. As the heat, of the stomach, burns up the energy and quickly digest the consumed food, you tend to feel hungry frequently [12]. Stomach heat will, in turn, cause problems like regurgitation, nausea, and vomiting. The fire in your belly leads to bad breath, bleeding, and painful gums [13].

How To Treat Stomach Heat? The best way to treat the fire in your stomach is to stop consuming hot food and drinks. You need to cool down the stomach heat and nourish the stomach lining [14]. You need to cool down the stomach heat and nourish the stomach lining. The treatment options depend on what is causing your stomach to burn. In some cases, the stomach heat can be due to acidity, and the way to distinguish whether you have acidity problem is to check if you have white spots on your fingernails [15]. Over the counter (OTC) and prescription medications are often recommended to help relieve symptoms of stomach heat - with respect to the condition causing it [16]. Apart from medications, there are some effective home remedies that can help deal with stomach heat, and they are mentioned below.

Home Remedies For Stomach Heat Banana: Having bananas will help get relief from stomach burn. It neutralises acids in the stomach and provides a soothing effect. You can have it raw or mash it with milk [17]. Almonds: One of the best traditional home remedies for stomach heat, almonds can help cool down your stomach [18]. Soak almonds overnight and have it with raw milk for breakfast. 10 Ways To Add Almonds To Your Diet Boiled rice: Eating boiled rice can help cool the stomach and increases water content. If rice is consumed without adding spices, it can soothe stomach heat. You can even have curd rice to get the best results. Cucumber: Eating cucumber can help nourish the stomach lining and make you feel better, as this watery vegetable (95 per cent) can help soothe your stomach. Avocado: Avocado is an easy to digest fruit which has also been used to soothe stomach burn naturally. Have ½ an avocado or make it into a juice to treat stomach burn.

... Fennel seeds: Chewing the seeds or making tea with it will stimulate the secretion of digestive enzymes that can help soothe the burning sensation in your stomach. Have a spoon of fennel seeds after every meal. Cumin seeds are also beneficial [19]. Yoghurt: Yoghurt is one of the best home remedies to treat stomach heat and reduce the burning sensation. You can either have yoghurt raw or whisk it with water and sugar. Cabbage juice: Cabbage, as well as its juice, is exceptionally good for treating stomach burns. Have cabbage juice not just for its weight-loss skills, but also to treat the stomach heat. Breathing exercise: Another way of preventing stomach heat, is a deep breathing exercise. Take deep breaths till your stomach. Then try breathing with your gut than your lungs. Mentally imagine that your breath has become cold and rejuvenating. Feel the freshness, of cool breath in your stomach. This will reduce your heartburn and stomach problems [20].