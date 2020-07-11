11 Benefits Of Metta Meditation (Loving-Kindness Meditation) And How To Do It Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

Metta meditation, also known as loving-kindness meditation, is a popular self-care technique originated by Buddha. It helps boost the well-being of a person, reduce stress and practise positivity.

The term 'metta' belongs to Pali language, a language closely related to Old Indo-Aryan Vedic and Sanskrit dialects. It means the benevolence, goodwill and development of unconditional love for all beings.

Metta meditation is done mainly to cultivate love and kindness towards every being, be it family, friends, animals, neighbours or yourself. This mediation is also about learning forgiveness, managing social anxiety, reducing negative emotions and spreading kindness in the world. Take a look at a few amazing benefits of metta meditation and also learn how to do it.

