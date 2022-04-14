Just In
Benefits Of Drinking Khus Sharbat In Summers: How To Make It?
Green in colour, khus sherbet is made with khus syrup, sugar, water, and citric acid syrup. It gets its green colour from khus essence, a thick syrup made from the roots of khus grass (vetiver grass). It is called ramacham in Malayalam. Khus sharbat is a diuretic with cooling properties and is an excellent drink for summer.
Today, we will look into the benefits of khus sharbat, especially in the summer and how to make it.
[imgsource: ndtv]
Benefits Of Khus-Infused Water (Khus Sharbat)
Khus is rich in vitamins and minerals such as Vitamin A, B, and C. Unfortunately, it lacks protein. The calming effects of khus help to reduce inflammation of all kinds. Specifically, it reduces inflammation in both the circulatory and nervous systems. Additionally, it boosts the immune system, clears acne, improves skin health, and calms the mind [1].
In addition to quenching your thirst and keeping you hydrated, khus sharbat has several other health benefits.
1. Supports the immune system
The roots of this plant are rich in antioxidants and can boost your immunity. Furthermore, antioxidant properties protect our organs and tissues from free radical damage [2].
2. Rich in zinc
Khus contains a significant amount of zinc, a mineral responsible for the activity of over 300 enzymes in our body. Zinc supports our natural defence system, helps with cell division, promotes cell growth and speeds up wound healing [3].
3. Good for blood circulation
In addition to iron, manganese and vitamin B6, the roots are also rich in minerals. These minerals play an active role in improving blood circulation and controlling blood pressure levels [4].
How To Make Khus Sharbat
Ingredients
- 60-70 grams khus grass or vetiver
- 5 cups of water or 1-litre water
- 4 cups organic unrefined cane sugar
Directions
- Remove the roots from the grass with a scissor.
- Rinse the grass and roots well to remove any mud or stone particles.
- Chop the grass.
- Soak for 12 hours in water.
- Strain the juice and collect the extract.
- Now, add sugar to the extract and stir.
- Keep the khus extract on the stovetop and stir until the sugar dissolves.
- Bring to boil and continue cooking for more minutes until the syrup becomes sticky.
- Filter the hot syrup directly in a clean glass jar.
- Cover tightly with the lid and let it cool at room temperature.
- Once cooled, refrigerate the khus syrup.
- Dissolve ¼ part of the khus syrup with water and enjoy.
Difference Between Khus And Khus Khus
Khas, or natural vetiver, is a fragrant grass with a sweet aroma often used in cosmetics, cooking, etc., while Khus Khus, or poppy seeds, come from the opium plant and are used in cooking [5].
On A Final Note...
Khus or vetiver is especially good during the summers and is a good summer drink for kids.
