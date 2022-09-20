Ayurvedic Home Remedies For High Cholesterol Levels Wellness oi-Amritha K

Home remedies are plenty, and for most of us, the remedies we can find in our kitchen and garden are the go-to for minor ailments such as a slight burn, heat rash, dehydration, headache, stomach pain, and so on.

As home remedies are abundant, it is easy for one to get mixed up between a home remedy that can actually remedy the ailment and not one that will not do anything and may even cause more harm.

Some of the most common and effective home remedies could be ginger for stomach pain, peppermint for nausea, turmeric for inflammation, etc. This article will tell you about the most effective ayurvedic home remedies that can benefit someone with high cholesterol levels.

The Ayurveda home remedies mentioned in this article are all backed by scientific information.

Reduce Cholesterol With Ayurvedic Home Remedies

Cholesterol is a compound produced in your liver and a good lipid (an important component of living cells) required for our everyday bodily functions. In addition, it is responsible for hormone production and organ functionality.

Your body needs this good lipid in only a certain quantity. Therefore, excess cholesterol in your body can lead to heart attacks, minor or major strokes and other heart-related diseases [1][2].

Suppose you are someone who leads a relatively unhealthier lifestyle that involves eating out too often, not exercising, consuming an excess of fat-rich foods, etc. In that case, chances are your cholesterol levels could be high. However, in the initial stages, even if a person has a high level of cholesterol in their body, it may not be noticeable because the symptoms start to show much later, leading to serious health complications.

While you need to check with a doctor and take prescribed medicines, Ayurveda suggests some natural remedies that can assist in keeping cholesterol levels in check [3].

Here are five ayurvedic home remedies that can help manage cholesterol levels.

1. Honey

Honey helps to reduce fat in your system and control cholesterol levels. According to a study, honey has been shown to lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels by 6 per cent, triglyceride levels by 11per cent, and potentially boost HDL (good) cholesterol levels [4].

First thing in the morning before breakfast, one teaspoon of raw organic honey, two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar, and two teaspoons of psyllium husk can help reduce LDL cholesterol.

2. Garlic

The consumption of garlic has been shown to reduce total LDL-C and triglyceride levels, according to a study. In addition, garlic has been proven to be the most effective in preventing high cholesterol levels. A daily intake of one to two garlic cloves reduces cholesterol levels by approximately 10 per cent [5].

Combine one clove of fresh garlic, half a teaspoon of grated ginger root and half a teaspoon of lime juice; eat this mixture before each meal.

3. Fenugreek seeds

Fenugreek seeds are another favourite of Ayurveda as they reduce total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol) and triglyceride levels in the blood while increasing healthy HDL cholesterol levels. Due to the presence of steroidal saponins in these seeds, cholesterol absorption is slowed by the intestines [6].

4. Coriander seeds

Ayurveda has long recognized the health benefits of coriander seeds. Coriander, or dhaniya, as it is also known, is rich in antioxidants that can reduce cholesterol levels [7].

Boil water with two teaspoons of coriander seed. Strain and drink twice daily. It reduces cholesterol, eliminates toxins, and improves digestion.

5. Avoid processed food and high-fat dairy

Foods that are high in fat, ultra-processed foods, high-fat milk or yoghurt, cheese - these are items that should be avoided if you have high cholesterol. However, even if you do not, you should limit your intake of these items.

On A Final Note...

High cholesterol is one of the leading causes of major cardiovascular diseases, obesity, paralysis stroke, high blood pressure, etc. Also, after 30, there is an increased risk of high cholesterol levels due to an unbalanced lifestyle, consumption of saturated fats, obesity and family history. Excessive smoking can also be one of the reasons for high cholesterol.