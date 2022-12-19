Did You Know That Artificial Sweeteners In Traditional Sweets May Cause Anxiety? Wellness oi-Amritha K

A variety of foods and beverages that are marketed as "sugar-free" or "diet," as well as soft drinks and baked goods, use artificial sweeteners and other sugar substitutes to replace table sugar (sucrose). There are several types of sugar substitutes. Artificial sweeteners are just one example of one type of sugar substitute.

There are some sweeteners that are marketed as "natural", even if they are processed or refined. Example: stevia preparations. And some artificial sweeteners are made using natural sources - sucralose is derived from sugar [1].

Throughout the years, artificial sweeteners have come under intense scrutiny. Some researchers believe that artificial sweeteners may cause a variety of health problems, including cancer [2][3].

According to the National Cancer Institute and other health agencies, no scientific evidence suggests that artificial sweeteners approved for use in the United States cause cancer or other serious health problems [4]. And, according to numerous studies, artificial sweeteners may be safe in limited quantities, even for pregnant women [5].

And in a recent study, it has been shown that artificial sweetener may trigger anxiety [6].

Does Artificial Sweetener Trigger Anxiety?

Here are the important points from the study:

Point 1: According to a recent study by researchers at Florida State University, aspartame may have a detrimental effect on anxiety.

The artificial sweetener aspartame is widely used in thousands of drinks and food products throughout the world. It has a sweetener content approximately 200 times greater than sucrose or table sugar. In spite of its calorie content, aspartame is likely to be consumed less than table sugar due to its sweetness [7].

Many traditional sweets that are avaialble in mithai stores in India contain aspartame [8].

Point 2: According to the researchers, mice that consumed aspartame experienced changes in their amygdala and showed anxiety-like behaviour afterward.

Point 3: In their study, the researchers found that the drug diazepam could effectively alleviate anxiety in the amygdala, an area of the brain responsible for regulating anxiety and fear.

Point 4: In the study, mice consumed an amount of aspartame comparable to what some individuals consume: two to four small, 8-ounce cans of aspartame-sweetened diet soda each day.

Point 5: Furthermore, the study showed that changes to the amygdala persist for up to two generations through males, and that diazepam was effective in relieving anxiety for up to two generations thereafter. According to the researchers, the changes to the amygdala - as well as the response to diazepam - were retained in mice exposed to aspartame and in their offspring.

On A Final Note...

According to the results of studies in mice, similar outcomes are likely to occur in humans. However, further studies in human subjects are required to confirm this hypothesis.