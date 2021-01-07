Are Carrots Good For Male Fertility? Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

Prostate and penis health is as important as the health of other body organs. According to studies, the quality of semen in humans has been decreased over the past decade which may lead to an increase in male subfertility.

Diet plays an important role in determining the nutritional status associated with reproductive functions. This is because some diets may have a protective effect on semen and can help improve its quality, thus boosting male health and fertility.

Transgender Pregnancy And Lactation: All You Need To Know

Among many healthy foods, carrots are widely known to improve male fertility. They are packed with essential nutrients like carotenoids, dietary fibre, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. In this article, we will discuss how carrots can help improve male fertility. [1] Take a look.

Possible Causes Of Male Infertility A study says that infertility problems affect around 48.5 million couples worldwide and the cause behind each case may vary across countries. For example, the ratio of infertility due to problems in males is found mainly in Central and Eastern Europe (56%) and Poland (57%). Though intrinsic factors such as cancer or congenital disorders are considered the main cause of male infertility, the decline in semen quality was also observed in healthy adults with no prior medical conditions. In such cases, lifestyle factors such as poor physical activity, diet, socioeconomic status, occupation, sleep pattern, smoking habits and environment may play an important role. Nutritional deficiencies can also cause infertility problems in male. A study says that nutritional foods like fish, seafood, cereals, vegetables, poultry, low-fat dairy and fruits tend to improve the sperm quality while foods like alcohol, caffeine, cheese, full-fat dairy, sweetened beverages, processed meat and soy foods are known to lower the quality of semen, causing a negative influence on pregnancy and fertilisation rates. [2] Health Benefits Of Turmeric Lemonade For Alzheimer's, Depression, Cancer And More How Carrots May Help Improve Male Fertility? A study says that around 30-80 per cent of male subfertility is due to damage caused by oxidative stress on sperm. This accounts for one out of 20 men.

Antioxidants in fruits and vegetables are effective to improve fertility and sperm quality by scavenging the free radicals that cause oxidative damage. [3]

They bind free radicals and protect both testicular tissues and sperm cell proteins and DNA. To note, sperms are very sensitive to oxidative damage as they do not contain cellular repair systems like other cells. This is why cellular damage due to free radicals are linked to poor semen and decreased fertilisation and pregnancy rates. [4]

Carrots are a powerhouse of antioxidants and other vital vitamins and minerals. They contain around 4 mg/100 g of vitamin C and 50 per cent of beta-carotene, the two prominent antioxidants which play an important role in ensuring the semen quality.

Antioxidants help reduce oxidative damage, chronic inflammation and damage to DNA, thus improving the quality and functions of semen.

Carrots also help prevent premature ejaculation due to the presence of carotenoids and flavonoids and help strengthen the muscles of the male organs. 11 Progesterone-Boosting Foods That Can Increase The Hormone Naturally A randomised study has shown that when subfertile men are treated with antioxidant supplementations, the rate of live births and clinical pregnancy may increase. However, there is little information on an increased risk of miscarriage and other possible side effects. [5]

Another study says that folic acid, vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids are also responsible for the improvement in male fertility. Carrots are also rich in these nutrients which can contribute to boosting the semen and sperm quality. [6]

Additionaly, carrots are also a good source of protein (0.7%), fiber (2.4%), calcium (34 mg/100 g), phosphorus (25 mg/100 g), iron (0.4 mg/100 g), potassium (240 mg/100 g), sodium (40 mg/100 g), magnesium (9 mg/100 g), zinc (0.2 mg/100 g), copper (0.02 mg/100 g), carotenes (5.33 mg/100 g), vitamin B1 (0.04 mg/100 g), vitamin B2 (0.02 mg/100 g) and vitamin B3 (0.2 mg/100 g). [7] To Conclude Male fertility is influenced by various factors. Carrots can help improve the male health related to fertility, but its independent role in doing so is not yet indicated in any study. When combined with other lifestyle factors such as physical activity, quitting tobacco and proper diet, it may significantly help improve male fertility to a satisfactory extent. Capgras Syndrome: A Rare Psychotic Disorder