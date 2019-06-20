International Day Of Yoga 2019: 10 Yoga Poses To Get Rid Of Belly Fat Wellness oi-Amritha K

Lack of exercise and a sedimentary lifestyle, along with various other factors contribute towards the development of fat deposits in your body, especially around your tummy. As per a new study, it was found that excess fat around the belly is considered to be more harmful than being overweight. Belly fat is considered to be so stubborn that it is not really easy to get rid of it.

Studies reveal that belly fat can increase the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, blood pressure and even cancer. Practising yoga has proven to be an effective method for losing that extra fat around your tummy. Yoga has the power to specifically reduce weight from particular parts of the body and is considered to be the most effective method to reduce belly fat [1] .

In regards of International Day Of Yoga, 2019, let us get to know 10 effective yoga poses that could help you lose the belly fat.

Yoga Poses For Losing Belly Fat

1. Bhujangasana or cobra pose

The pose gets its name as it resembles a cobra just before its attack. It is a posture usually recommended for people with respiratory ailments. It helps in making the abs strong and removes the belly fat. It also makes the upper body more flexible [2] .

Step 1: Lie down on your stomach and keep your legs close together and toes flat on the ground. Step 2: Put your palms beside your shoulder and let the forehead rest on the ground.

Step 3: Inhale deeply and raise your head up to the naval region. Try to see the roof.

Step 4: Maintain the position up to 60 seconds. Inhale and exhale deeply throughout.

Step 5: Come back to the original position while exhaling deeply.

Step 6: Repeat the process 3-5 times.

2. Tadasana or mountain pose

A warm-up pose, this yoga asana is effective in reducing belly fat. It improves the circulation of blood, thereby helping your body burn that excess fat [3] .

Step 1: Stand on your feet and spread your heels.

Step 2: The back must be straight and the hands must be on each side of the body.

Step 3: Take a deep breath and stretch the spine.

Step 4: Raise the palm up above the head.

Step 5: Lift your ankles and stand on your toes.

Step 6: Do this 10 times.

3. Uttasana or standing forward bend

This pose will help press the abdomen and you will bend forward by which it will help reduce tummy. The force given on your abdomen helps in getting rid of the unnecessary fat [4] .

Step 1: Keep your back straight and take a deep breath as you lift your hand.

Step 2: Bend forward as you exhale and reach the ground with your hands.

Step 3: While you touch the floor keep your palms spread.

Step 4: Also, touch your toes and ankles.

Step 5: Stay in the position for a minute with your tummy tucked in.

Step 6: Later, breathe out and come back to the standing position.

Step 7: Repeat this 10 times.

4. Paschimottanasana or seated forward bend

This pose stimulates the centre of the solar plexus(nerves of the sympathetic system at the pit of the stomach) and thereby help tone your tummy. Apart from that, yoga asana is beneficial for managing digestive disorders as well [5] .

Step 1: Sit straight with your legs stretched forward.

Step 2: Keep your spine erect, inhale and stretch your hands above your head without bending your elbows.

Step 3: Slowly bend over and touch your feet.

Step 4: Breathe in and hold your tummy in and try to retain the position for 60-90 seconds.

Step 5: Keep your head bent downwards and breathe out.

Step 6: Repeat this 10 times.

5. Naukasaan or boat pose

One of the most effective yoga poses for getting rid of belly fat, the boat pose contracts your abdominal muscles and helps tone your abs as well [6] .

Step 1: Sit with your legs stretched forward.

Step 2: Keep your back straight.

Step 3: Take a deep breath in and exhale, while lifting your head, chest, and legs from the ground.

Step 4: Hold the position for 30-60 seconds, while breathing normally.

Step 5: Inhale, and then exhaling deeply, slowly relax and come back to your first position.

Step 6: Repeat this for 10 times.

6. Pavanamuktasana or wind-relieving pose

One of the best yoga poses for constipation and gas, wind relieving pose does justice to its name. Ideal for deflating bloat and reducing gas, the pose help stimulates the colon, small intestine, and stomach. Since your knees exert pressure on your tummy, the position can help promote the burning of belly fat [7] .

Step 1: Lie flat on your back with both legs stretched out straight in front of you.

Step 2: Slowly bring the right knee up into your chest and hold with both arms for 20 breaths (2 minutes).

Step 3: After done, switch to the other side.

Step 4: Repeat this for at least 7-10 times, while leaving a 15-second interval.

7. Dhanurasana or bow pose

Also called as the bow pose, it helps tone your tummy and help stretch your abdomen, back, thighs, arms and chest. Regular practice of the pose can effectively aid you in losing belly fat, as it applies a good amount of pressure on your ab muscles [6] .

Step 1: Lie flat on your tummy.

Step 2: Raise your legs backwards and take your hands behind your ears.

Step 3: Now catch your toes with your hands.

Step 4: Support your body weight with your abdomen.

Step 5: While inhaling deeply, try to lift your knees higher.

Step 6: Hold the posture for 15 to 30 seconds, while breathing normally.

Step 7: Exhale and slowly relax, stretching out your body.

8. Chaturanga dandasana or low plank

While carrying out this pose, you basically turn your body into a plank. It helps strengthen and tone the wrists, arms, abdominal muscles, core, and lower back, thereby eliminating the unwanted fat deposited around your tummy [7] .

Step 1: Lie flat on the floor.

Step 2: Slowly raise yourself on your arms and toes, inhaling slowly.

Step 3: While exhaling, lower your body down into half a push-up, so that the upper arms are parallel to the floor.

Step 4: Try to hold the position for 10-15 seconds.

9. Pranayama

A form of breathing exercises, the series of breathing exercises can help your ab muscles get toned.

Step 1: Sit in the lotus position with your back straight.

Step 2: Breathe in from your belly and exhale slowly.

Step 3: Repeat from 15-20 times.

10. Surya namaskar or sun salutation

Practising this pose help exercise almost every part of your body. There are twelve different positions in the surya namaskar that includes many forward and backward stretches, which can help in reducing that extra fat around your belly [8] .

