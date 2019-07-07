9 Natural Remedies To Ease The Symptoms Of Motion Sickness Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

Motion sickness is pretty common, especially when you travel by car, train, plane or boat. It is caused by the repeated motion from a vehicle that disturbs the inner ear, causing a sensation of dizziness, nausea, or light-headedness.

The symptoms of motion sickness include nausea, vomiting, sweating, short breath, drowsiness and imbalance.

The symptoms usually stop when the motion ends, but in certain cases, the symptoms continue for even a few days after the trip is over. In this case, the following natural remedies for motion sickness could help.

1. Ginger

Ginger has the potent ability to prevent motion sickness. According to a study, ginger reduces nausea associated with motion sickness by preventing the development of gastric dysrhythmias and the increase in the level of plasma vasopressin [1] .

Either chew a piece of ginger or drink ginger tea daily.

2. Chamomile tea

Chamomile is a herb which is very effective in soothing the stomach, relaxing the stomach muscles and reducing stomach acid [2] .

Boil a cup of water.

Add a teaspoon of chamomile tea to it and simmer for 5 to 7 minutes.

Strain and consume the tea.

3. Licorice root

Licorice root is another natural remedy to overcome motion sickness which acts by reducing nausea and vomiting. It is also used to soothe stomach acid irritation, aid in digestion, and ease stomach ulcer pain [3] .

Boil a cup of water.

Add a teaspoon of licorice root powder to the boiling water.

Simmer for at least 5 minutes.

Strain and drink it.

4. Peppermint essential oil

Peppermint essential oil can lower the nauseated feeling associated with motion sickness because it has a high menthol content [4] .

While travelling, pour 2-3 drops of peppermint essential oil on your handkerchief and sniff it.

5. Lemon

Lemons have a strong acidic smell that alleviates nausea and relieves the symptoms of motion sickness [5] .

While travelling, carry a sliced lemon and suck on it.

6. Acupressure points

For easing the symptoms of motion sickness, an acupressure point along the wrist called the nei-kuan may give you fast relief.

Place the index, middle, and ring fingers of your right hand on the inside of your left wrist.

The nei-kuan point is underneath your index finger, between the wrist and tendons.

Apply firm pressure on one or both wrists for 4 to 5 seconds.

7. Chewing gum

If travelling by car is causing you motion sickness, chewing a gum is considered useful and effective. If you have only mild car sickness, chew a gum.

8. Black horehound

According to the University of Michigan, European herbalists have used black horehound to relieve nausea and anxiety caused by motion sickness.

To a cup of water, add a tablespoon of black horehound.

Bring it to a boil.

Simmer and strain the mixture.

Drink it warm.

Note: If you are having Parkinson's disease medications, it is advisable not to consume black horehound.

9. B vitamins

Before you travel, consume at least 100 mg of vitamin B6 rich foods or consume them while travelling because they reduce the symptoms of motion sickness [6] .

