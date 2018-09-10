Whole30 Diet: What To Eat & What Not To Eat

Maintaining a proper well-balanced diet is essential for our good health. The Whole30 diet is basically a program with a set of rules as to what you can eat and what you should not eat. Read on to know more about the dos and don'ts of the Whole30 diet.
What Is A Whole30 Diet?
For life-changing results, dieticians recommend the Whole30 diet. This is based on the idea that certain food groups are good to be incorporated in your diet while certain others should be eliminated. Eating sugar, dairy, grains and legumes could be affecting your health negatively.
You will need to identify the foods that are affecting you in a bad way, although they might be categorized as healthy otherwise. If your energy levels are not up to the mark or you are unable to lose weight in spite of a healthy diet, then it probably is because you are not eating what suits your body.
Stripping such food groups from your diet will ensure good digestion and keep you away from chronic pain and seasonal allergies.
How Does The Whole30 Diet Work?
Technically, the logic behind the Whole30 diet is that you would need to stop eating food groups that are inflammatory, gut damaging and blood sugar inducing in nature. These food groups would need to be kept out of your diet for 30 days. The effects caused by these foods need time to heal.
You would need to reset your healthy eating habits. Not just that, you would also need to work on the psychological effects of the food choices that you had been making. It is essential to understand how what you eat is affecting your body's composition and long-term health conditions. The focus should be on making good food choices.
What To Eat When On A Whole30 Diet?
The idea behind the Whole30 diet is to eliminate trigger food groups from your diet. You would need to investigate as to which food makes you feel good and which does not. Incorporate the below for 30 whole days when on the Whole30 diet.
Vegetables
Eat all vegetables as much as you want. They are healthy and surely won't have any negative effects on your health.
Fruits
You can have a moderate amount of fruits. However, remember that you are limiting your sugar intake.
Unprocessed meat
Meat is fine as long as it is unprocessed. Ensure that there is no added sugar or salt.
Oil
Coconut and olive oil are great when on the Whole30 diet. Ghee (clarified butter) is also fine to be consumed.
Nuts and seeds
You can eat all nuts, except peanuts. This is because peanuts fall under the legume category.
Coffee
Coffee is fine but without milk and sugar.
What Not To Eat When On The Whole30 Diet?
You are looking at eliminating trigger foods for 30 days. Skip the following foods when on this diet.
Dairy
You cannot eat cheese, cream, butter, sour cream, cow milk, yogurt and kefir. You can just eat ghee but none of the other dairy products.
Alcohol
During the Whole30 diet, you cannot consume alcohol in any way. Do not use it for cooking or drinking. Vanilla extract is a big No as well. You can instead choose to eat kombucha (which has minimal alcohol content). Ensure that there is no added sugar.
Grains
You cannot eat rice, wheat, millet, rye, corn, quinoa, amaranth, bulgur, sorghum, buckwheat or sprouted grains.
Legumes
You would need to stop eating beans or soy of any kind for 30 days. Chickpeas, lentils, peanuts and peas are also a big No.
Junk food
You cannot eat junk of any kind, not even by preparing it yourself at home by using Whole30 diet-compliant ingredients. Even baked goodies would need to be eliminated. Junk food affects your mental health negatively. Thinking of making pancakes using eggs and banana will not work.
Added sugar
Sugar, in any form (real or artificial) should not be consumed for 30 days. Do not eat honey, maple syrup, xylitol, stevia or agave. Check the label before you shop for groceries. Common ingredients like Sriracha are likely to include added sugar.
MSG and sulfites
Check labels before you purchase any food item. Processed food should completely be eliminated.
Tips And Instructions To Follow In Whole30 Diet
• The diet would work only if you do not cheat and strictly follow it for 30 days at a stretch.
• Check labels on everything that you buy. Basic prepackaged foodstuffs could have added sugar or additives.
• It is always wise to choose foods such as vegetables, fruits, nuts, meats and seafood.
