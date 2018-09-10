Whole30 Diet: What To Eat & What Not To Eat

Maintaining a proper well-balanced diet is essential for our good health. The Whole30 diet is basically a program with a set of rules as to what you can eat and what you should not eat. Read on to know more about the dos and don'ts of the Whole30 diet.

What Is A Whole30 Diet?

For life-changing results, dieticians recommend the Whole30 diet. This is based on the idea that certain food groups are good to be incorporated in your diet while certain others should be eliminated. Eating sugar, dairy, grains and legumes could be affecting your health negatively.

You will need to identify the foods that are affecting you in a bad way, although they might be categorized as healthy otherwise. If your energy levels are not up to the mark or you are unable to lose weight in spite of a healthy diet, then it probably is because you are not eating what suits your body.

Stripping such food groups from your diet will ensure good digestion and keep you away from chronic pain and seasonal allergies.

How Does The Whole30 Diet Work?

Technically, the logic behind the Whole30 diet is that you would need to stop eating food groups that are inflammatory, gut damaging and blood sugar inducing in nature. These food groups would need to be kept out of your diet for 30 days. The effects caused by these foods need time to heal.

You would need to reset your healthy eating habits. Not just that, you would also need to work on the psychological effects of the food choices that you had been making. It is essential to understand how what you eat is affecting your body's composition and long-term health conditions. The focus should be on making good food choices.

What To Eat When On A Whole30 Diet?

The idea behind the Whole30 diet is to eliminate trigger food groups from your diet. You would need to investigate as to which food makes you feel good and which does not. Incorporate the below for 30 whole days when on the Whole30 diet.