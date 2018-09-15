What Is Polypharmacy? What Are Its Side Effects?

When a person uses more medicines than are medically necessary, then it is referred to as polypharmacy. Technically, the use of five or more medicines would be referred to polypharmacy. It is much common in the elderly as with them there are more chances of several underlying medical issues.

Why Is Polypharmacy A Concern?

Polypharmacy is an area of concern, especially in the elderly, due to a variety of reasons. Because of the reduced drug clearance linked with ageing and increased metabolic changes, the elderly are at an increased risk for adverse drug reactions. Multiple drug use increases the risk of drug to drug interactions which can turn into health hazards.

Polypharmacy can cause a prescribing cascade wherein signs of an adverse drug reaction could be misunderstood for a disease and a treatment is added unknowingly. This increases the chances of developing more side effects.

Use of over-the-counter medications can lead to adverse drug reactions. Polypharmacy has been associated with a decrease in medication compliance along with unnecessary drug expenses and poor quality of life.

Polypharmacy causes dry mouth syndrome. Chances of affected oral health are high when polypharmacy is due to the intake of cardiovascular medications, anti-depressants, sedatives, analgesics, antacids and anti-allergy medications.

Is Polypharmacy A Geriatric Syndrome?

Polypharmacy can be considered a geriatric syndrome as it is highly common among senior citizens. It can lead to various complications such as reduction in medication regime compliance and an increased risk of drug interactions.

When studies were conducted, it was found that about 27 per cent of seniors said that they took more than five medicines on a regular basis. In most of the cases, people who fall under the polypharmacy category end up facing severe side effects which in turn require immediate medical attention. Polypharmacy is seen to be a reoccurring issue among the elderly population all around the world.

Side Effects Of Polypharmacy

The following are the common side effects of polypharmacy