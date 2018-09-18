Priyanka Chopra’s Battle With Asthma: What You Should Know About This Respiratory Disease

Indian actress and UNICEF goodwill ambassador Priyanka Chopra revealed that she's asthmatic and explained how it didn't stop her from achieving her dreams. This came into light when she tweeted about a campaign where she is seen talking about how she did not let asthma control her.

Priyanka Chopra tweeted, "Those who know me well know that I'm an asthmatic. I mean, what's to hide? I knew that I had to control my asthma before it controlled me. As long as I've got my inhaler, asthma can't stop me from achieving my goals and living a 'Berok Zindagi',".

Asthma is an inflammatory condition that has affected 300 million people worldwide and about a tenth of those living in India. In the Indian subcontinent, the prevalence of childhood asthma has continued to increase in the last 10 years.

Asthma And Its types

Asthma occurs when the inside walls of the airways are swollen or inflamed. This makes the airways very sensitive to irritations and increases your susceptibility to an allergic reaction. As inflammation and swelling make your airways become narrower, less air is able to pass through the airways which affects your breathing.

The types of asthma are:

Child-onset asthma

Adult-onset asthma

Exercise-induced asthma

Cough-induced asthma

Occupational asthma

Nocturnal asthma

Steroid-sensitive asthma

What Causes Asthma?